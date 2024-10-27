How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Chicago Bears are set to take on the Washington Commanders today. The Bears are looking to extend their winning run to four games in a row (they're currently 4-2). But the Commanders have a similar record, coming into the game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland having lost only twice so far this regular season (5-2 overall), in what appears to be a very evenly matched game.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game today, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game today

The Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game will be played on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The NFL football game will air on CBS, and stream on Paramount+ and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game without cable

While CBS is available with many basic cable packages, you don't need to worry if you don't have access. Whether you have cable or have completely cut the cord, the game will be available with a variety of other options. Just note that the below streaming options will require the use of an internet provider:

