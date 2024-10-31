Megan Thee Stallion sues blogger over "defamatory falsehoods" related to Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is suing blogger Milagro Gramz and accusing her of purposely spreading false information on behalf of rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

The rapper, 29, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in the Southern District of Florida under her legal name, Megan Pete, against the popular content creator who is legally known as Milagro Elizabeth Cooper.

In the lawsuit, Pete's attorneys accuse Cooper of intentionally causing the hip hop star emotional distress by cyberstalking, promoting and sharing deep fake pornography of Pete, in addition to questioning if she was actually shot.

The lawsuit calls Cooper a "puppet" for Lanez during and after his high-profile trial, where Pete testified that Lanez shot her feet five times after an argument escalated. A jury convicted Lanez on multiple charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez was sentenced in 2023 to 10 years in prison.

"The jury got it right," Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, told CBS News in a statement following the trial. "I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings" in 2022, Pete explained why she wanted to tell her side of the shooting story.

"I feel like people create these narratives about you and when you don't stand up for yourself, they just run and they go and people are able to stack lies on top of more lies, on top of more lies," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King two years ago. "I just really want to take control over my own narrative."

Pete said in a statement regarding the lawsuit, "... These individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods."

CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson said she thinks Pete has a strong case.

"What she's alleged here are a variety of different torts and a state cause of action, essentially about deep fakes," Levinson said. "She's saying that there's intentional infliction of emotional distress, cyberbullying, false statements, based on her complaint. It might make people think twice before they engage in cyberbullying or defamation."

CBS News reached out to Cooper's representatives, who have yet to comment on the lawsuit.