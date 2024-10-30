The Climate Election: Natural disaster recovery, explained Hurricane Helene is one of the deadliest hurricanes to make landfall in the mainland U.S. For many places across Florida, Tennessee and the Carolinas, recovery could take months or even years — and the next president will play a vital role in what that process looks like when they take office in three months. Here's what to know about Project 2025, former President Donald Trump's and Vice President Kamala Harris' stances on extreme weather, disaster recovery, and the root of the increasing frequency and power of storms — climate change.