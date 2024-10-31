Charli XCX to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time

Fresh off the success of "brat summer" and that trend's namesake album, Charli XCX entered the fall season with career milestones under her belt and is set to reach another in a couple of weeks: hosting "Saturday Night Live."

The British superstar has been tapped to work a double shift Nov. 16 on "Saturday Night Live," the late-night sketch comedy series now in its 50th season on NBC. In addition to taking on hosting duties — which traditionally ask performers to deliver the night's opening monologue and participate in scenes opposite regular cast members — Charli XCX is also the evening's musical guest.

A two-time Grammy nominee who initially rose to prominence with a feature on the synth-pop song "I Love It" in 2012, she has already appeared on "Saturday Night Live" multiple times as a musical guest and recently served as the inspiration for a Bowen Yang impression in the "Charli XCX Talk Show" sketch. But next month will mark her inaugural turn as the show's host.

"SNL" announced the Nov. 16 lineup on social media Thursday. Charli XCX reposted the announcement on Instagram with the caption, "oh f***."

"SNL" returns this Saturday, Nov. 2, with actor John Mulaney scheduled to host and Chappell Roan as the musical guest. Those plans were announced before the show rolled out Thursday's schedules, which also announced Bill Burr and Mk.gee as the Nov. 9 host and musical guest pairing.