Upgrade your home theater setup with the best 75-inch TVs of 2023

Samsung

A 75-inch TV is large. In fact, for an average size space, it's humungous. But, if you have a room in your home that's big enough, this size TV can provide a movie theater-like, immersive viewing experience, especially when you combine the TV with a surround sound system and perhaps some adaptive smart lighting for added ambiance.

Many of the major TV brands offer several 75-inch smart TVs that utilize different screen types. However, due to the considerably larger size of these high resolution displays, plan on paying considerably more than you would for, say a 55- or 65-inch TV that uses similar technology. What you get for your money is a TV that takes up a significant amount of wall space, and that provides a true movie-like viewing experience that will draw you into whatever you're streaming.

Best 75-inch smart TVs for 2023

For a TV this size, ensure your room allows for a viewing distance of 8 to 10 feet to prevent discomfort. When selecting a 75-inch TV, consider display type, refresh rate, sound quality, ports and mounting options. Wall mounting is often space-efficient compared to using a TV stand.

There are many really impressive 75-inch TV options available from well-known brands like Hisense, Samsung, Sony and TCL. We selected the 2023 edition of the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV as our top pick in this roundup. It offers an impressive selection of features, not to mention it showcases a really impressive picture quality using a fast refresh rate. As a result sports, action movies and other fast moving content looks fantastic.

Meanwhile, our readers really love Samsung's The Frame, which comes in a 75-inch version. This TV's bezel looks like a picture frame, so when the TV is hung on a wall, it resembles a piece of artwork in your home. And when you're not watching the TV, it displays either famous works of art or you favorite digital photos in high resolution.

The 2023 edition of the TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV also offers an impressive collection of features and good picture quality, but it's priced for more budget-conscious people. However, if you really want a TV that offers really good value for your investment, we recommend the 2023 version of the Hisense 75-inch U8H Series Mini-LED TV. Although based on your budget, there are plenty of other really good options, including a cutting-edge 8K resolution TV from Samsung that will perform nicely in a larger size room.

Best 77" TV overall: Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K (2023)

Sony Bravia XR 77-Inch A80L OLED 4K

Display Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 790 nits | HDR Support: HDR, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: Cognitive Processor XR support, voice remote, Miracast and Apple AirPlay support, Google Assistant and Alexa support, DTS Digital Sound, integrated Playstation 5 gaming features | Overall Dimensions: 67.87 x 39.37 x 2.25 inches (without stand) | Weight: 76.7 pounds (without stand)

While many TV brands focus on offering TVs in the 75-inch category, Sony is one that offers a 77-inch version of its popular A80L OLED series TV. Yes, you do wind up paying a slight premium for the prestige associated with the Sony brand name, but when you take a closer look at what this TV offers, you will find that it's well worth the investment. Picture quality is primarily driven by the Cognitive Processor XR that offers wide dynamic contrast, combined with life-like and accurate color generation. You also get pure blacks, vivid whites.

Thanks to the OLED display, more than a billion colors can be displayed, which combines nicely with the TV's support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. Thus, whatever you're watching will look sharp, with accurate colors. And if you're watching lower resolution content, the A80L uses XR Clear Image and XR 4K Upscaling to bring that picture quality up to near 4K with blur-free motion.

If you happen to be a PlayStation 5 gamer, Sony has integrated some really nice features into the TV that will bring your games to life in extremely vivid detail: It supports up to 4K (120 fps), VRR and AALM and more. Sound quality generated by the TV's internal speakers is impressive, but a screen of this size is designed to be connected to a soundbar or surround sound system that supports Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Surface Audio+. Combine all this with smart functionality powered by GoogleTV OS, and you get a really impressive and versatile TV. Our biggest complaint about this TV is its rather low maximum brightness (just 70 nits) for a TV in this price range.

Pros:

Features a 77-inch (not 75-inch) OLED display.

Impressive integrated features for PlayStation 5 gamers.

Offers enhanced 4K upscaling that uses AI.

Utilizes proprietary Sony technology to generate a really sharp and blur free picture, which makes it ideal for watching sports, action movies or gaming.

Cons:

It's more expensive than many competitors.

The TV's max brightness of 790 nits could be better.

Only two of the HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1.

Most popular 75" TV with our readers: Samsung's The Frame

Samsung's The Frame Samsung

Display type: QLED (non-reflective matte finish) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 1,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: AI upscaling, bezel style/color options, Art mode, Dolby Atmos support, rotates vertically, Samsung Game Hub, support for multiple digital assistants | Overall dimensions: 66.2 x 37.8 x 1.1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 77.8 pounds (without stand)

Like all Samsung smart TVs, The Frame is powered by the Tizen OS, which provides quick and easy access to your favorite content. This TV offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition. The TV, which is designed to be hung on a wall, utilizes a thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame appearance. As a result, when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, the TV automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos and/or video clips. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, The Frame uses a unique, non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. Thanks to The Frame's thin (1.1 inch thick) design, it hangs flush against a wall and truly looks like a hanging picture frame – yet it's able to use its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can accurately display more than one billion colors. The Frame has become the most popular TV amongst our readers. When you purchase this TV, you're able to choose from six frame (bezel) colors and styles, so when hung on the wall in your home, it will nicely fit in with the existing decor.

Be sure to check out our detailed, hands-on review of The Frame for more information about why we're huge fans of this TV and why we believe it'll make a great addition to your home.

Pros:

When displaying artwork, the TV's optional, auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate. This requires an extra high ceiling, however, due to the size of the TV.

Using the TV's integrated motion sensor, you can set up The Frame to turn itself off when a room is empty, and immediately power on (and display artwork or photos) when someone enters the room.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on The Frame by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

The picture quality offered by this TV is extremely impressive, especially since the display's matte finish virtually eliminates all unwanted glare from ambient light.

Cons:

Access to Samsung's library of more than 2,000 works of art requires an ongoing subscription.

Due to its unique design, this TV is priced a bit higher than other 75-inch, 4K smart TVs.

Calling all Disney fans...

Samsung

If you're a Disney fan, you won't want to miss out on Samsung's collaboration with Disney to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary. For a limited time, you can get the The Frame-Disney100 Edition TV in a 75-inch size.

In addition to offering the same incredible picture quality and features built into the regular version of The Frame, you also get 100 pieces of artwork from some of Disney's favorite stories integrated into the TV's Art mode. Plus, this Disney-themed version of the TV is equipped with a special Disney-themed bezel and remote control.

This is a unique, collector's edition of The Frame that won't be available for too long, so don't wait to purchase it. Inventory is very limited.

Best budget 75" TV: TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)



TCL 75-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Google TV | Max. Brightness: 1,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR Ultra, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: 200+ dimming zones, IMAX Enhanced certification, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital+, Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple HomeKit support | Overall dimensions: 65.6 x 37.8 x 2.8 inches (without stand) | Weight: 61.9 pounds (without stand)

Offered at an affordable price for a 75-inch QLED TV (especially when it's on sale), you can't go wrong with this smart 4K TV. It runs using the GoogleTV OS, so all of your favorite streaming content is readily accessible. The maximum brightness of 1,000 nits helps to ensure a vibrant picture, even in a brightly lit room. The QLED display with Quantum Dot Technology and more than 200 local dimming zones can showcase more than one billion colors. You also get support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+. HDR10 and HLG to boost contrast and bring out the finite detail in whatever you're watching.

All of this results in more lifelike images with deep blacks, without seeing annoyances like image blooming. And with the 120Hz refresh rate, you can watch sports, action-oriented movies or play games and get a really smooth viewing experience without unwanted motion blur.

For gaming, TCL has integrated features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and ADM FreeSync Premium Pro support, as well as its nifty Game Accelerator 240. Overall, this TV offers an impressive picture with better than average sound. Where it's lacking is in built-in ports. You do get four HDMI ports, but only one supports eARC and there's only one USB port. On the plus side, the TV integrates nicely with both Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 devices, so content on your mobile devices can be displayed on the TV screen. Overall, we consider this TV to be affordable, but you don't have to compromise on quality.

Pros:

The TV can display more than one billion colors, at 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution, using more than 200 dimming zones.

You get Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Digital, PCM and DTS HD audio support.

This TV is able to generate impressive contrast and color.

Enjoy a nice collection of integrated gaming features.

Cons:

The TV is equipped with fewer ports than some competitors, but includes dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The viewing angle of this TV is on the narrow side, so for the best picture, you'll need to be facing the screen head-on or from only a slight angle.

Best value 75" TV: Hisense Class U8H Series Mini-LED (2023)

Hisense 75-inch Class U8H Series Mini-LED Hisense

Display Type: Mini-LED (ULED) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,500 nits | HDR Support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: 16:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Atmos, Game Mode Pro, Filmmaker mode, Google Assistant, thin bezel design, voice remote | Overall Dimensions: 65.9 x 38.1 x 3 inches (without stand) | Weight: 81.6 pounds (without stand)

Utilizing a massive Mini-LED display, this Class U8H Series TV is the largest offered by Hisense in this line. With its Quantum Dot Color technology, it's able to generate and display more than one billion accurate, vivid and life-like colors in full 4K resolution (with support for Dolby Vision HDR). One thing that sets this TV apart, aside from its highly competitive price, is its maximum brightness of 1,500 nits. This means you'll see a clear and vibrant picture, even in a brightly lit room.

When watching movies, the TV's Filmmaker Mode preserves the aspect ratio, color and frame rate the content was intended to be seen in for a more authentic, theater-like experience. For gamers the Game Mode Pro uses HDMI 2.1 inputs and adjusts game settings for smooth play with automatic low-latency mode and a 120Hz variable refresh rate designed to minimize scream jitter, input lag and frame tearing.

Perhaps the most appealing feature of this TV is its price, especially when it's on sale. Hisense has packed a lot of high-end features into a TV that falls into the mid-range price point. This makes the U8H an excellent value. It comes with a stand, but to save space, consider mounting this TV on a wall.

Pros:

This TV offers a beautiful, 4K mini-LED (ULED) display with a 120Hz refresh rate that takes full advantage of 528 full array local dimming zones.

You get plenty of built-in ports (as well as WI-Fi and Bluetooth) for connecting a cable box, gaming console, surround sound system and more.

Impressive maximum brightness (up to 1,500 nits), which is better than most competitors.

Cons:

Side viewing image quality could be better, as it degrades somewhat.

The TV struggles a bit with upscaling low resolution native content (720p or lower).

Best value 75" Sony TV: Sony 4K KD-75X77L Series (2023)

Sony

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: Up to 780 nits | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, optical audio | Other Key Features: Powered by Sony 4K Processor X1, supports Google Assistant and Alexa, AirPlay support, Motionflow XR for viewing smooth action, AI-based upscaling | Overall dimensions: 66.5 x 38.25 x 2.83 inches (without stand) | Weight: 67 pounds (without stand)

For those looking for a 75-inch smart TV from one of the best known brands in the business, here's your chance to scoop up the Sony 4K KD-75X77L for under $900. No, it's not a state-of-the-art TV, but it's loaded with enough features to showcase content clearly and with vivid colors. However, we highly recommend connecting a soundbar or surround sound system to this TV if you're looking for an immersive experience, especially when watching movies.

The KD-75X77L takes full advantage of Sony's proprietary 4K Processor X1 to deliver an impressive picture on the 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution screen (with a 16:9 aspect ratio). The GoogleTV OS gives you easy access to all of the popular streaming services that you subscribe to (and more). And with Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, when you plug your PlayStation 5 into this TV, you're in for a treat. The TV automatically configures to make your favorite games look truly spectacular. Meanwhile, the TV's MotionFlow XR feature ensures that any high-action content you're watching, such as sports, action movies or games, look ultra-smooth and blur-free.

Sony even threw in AI-based upscaling, so when you're watching lower resolution content, the TV automatically enhances the picture quality to as close to 4K as possible. And the TV accepts voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Pros:

The TV uses Sony's own 4K Processor X1.

Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode make PS5 gaming a great experience.



MotionFlow XR makes on-screen action look as smooth and blur-free as possible.



Cons:

The TV lacks Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

The display's refresh rate is just 60Hz, not 120Hz.

No local dimming and overall contrast could be better.

Best premium 8K 75" TV: Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C (2023)

Samsung 75-Inch Neo QLED 8K QN900C Samsung

Display type: QLED (Mini-LED LCD) | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: Up to 4,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 4x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos, impressive AI-based upscaling, two speakers plus built in subwoofer, Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant support, multi-view capabilities | Overall dimensions: 65.1 x 37.2 x 0.6 inches (without stand) | Weight: 68.8 pounds (without stand)

It's true there's basically zero native 8K programming you can watch. However, this QLED television from Samsung is somewhat ahead of its time in that its integrated AI-upscaling automatically upgrades 4K resolution (or lower) content to near 8K quality. And it does a really impressive job doing this. Thus, you're able to see more detail than ever before when watching your favorite shows, movies or sporting events.

To experience this 8K resolution TV in your home, you will need to pay a hefty premium. Like many other Samsung TV models, however, it offers decent quality built in speakers and a subwoofer, so even without a soundbar or surround sound system, the audio this TV generates sounds really good. However, since you're investing in such a high-end TV, we strongly recommend connecting a good quality speaker system to it, so you can really experience the Dolby Atmos sound when watching your favorite content. Samsung recommends one of its Q-series or S-series options that fully take advantage of the company's Q-Symphony 3.0 feature.

What sets this 8K resolution TV apart from 4K models is that it offers 7,680 x 4,320 pixel resolution featuring 100% color volume thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot and Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ technology. You also get close to glare-free viewing, so no matter where someone is sitting within the room, they'll see a clear picture (even from an angle). If you consider yourself an early adopter when it comes to the latest technology and you have the budget to invest in an 8K TV, the 2023 version of the Samsung 75-Inch Neo 8K QN900C Series 9 offers a viewing experience that very few competitors can rival.

Pros:

The TV is equipped with superior 8K resolution with powerful, AI-based upscaling which upgrades lower resolution content (including 4K programming) to as close to 8K as possible.

Enjoy really good brightness, contrast and overall picture quality when viewing most upscaled 4K programming.

Really impressive selection of features for console and PC gamers, including Samsung Gaming Hub, ALLM and FreeSync Premium Pro support. For compatible games, the TV's refresh rate can be boosted to 144Hz.

Cons:

You'll pay a rather hefty premium for 8K resolution.

There's basically no native 8K content is currently available.

You do not get Dolby Vision support.

Best 77" TV for gaming: Samsung S95C OLED TV (2023)

Samsung S95C OLED TV Amazon

Display Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: Up to 2,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR OLED+, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: Samsung Game Hub, multiview support, object tracking sound (OTS+), FreeSync support, Filmmaker mode, Alexa voice assistant | Overall Dimensions: 67.6 x 38.7 x 0.4 (without stand) | Weight: 62.2 pounds (without stand)

If you're not yet seeking out an 8K resolution TV, but want one of the latest OLED offerings from Samsung, check out the 77-inch version of the S95C. It uses Quantum Dot technology and 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels to showcase vivid and accurate colors with rich contrast. In fact, the AI processor automatically enhances picture quality in real-time in an effort to provide consistent image quality, regardless of what you're watching. For color accuracy, this TV is Pantone validated.

One thing we really like about the S95C is its thinness (just 0.4 inches), so it looks really sleek hanging on a wall. AI upscaling makes native lower resolution content look as close to 4K as possible. As with most Samsung TVs, this one offers the Samsung Game Hub, so you can experience Xbox cloud-based gaming without a console.

Using the integrated Alexa voice assistant, you control the TV using voice commands, plus other Alexa-compatible smart devices within your home. Yes, this is a higher-end TV offered at a premium price (compared to other Samsung TVs), but seeing your favorite content displayed on the immersive, incredibly bright and extra-sharp OLED display makes this a worthwhile investment.

Pros:

Really impressive deep blacks and bright whites provide for superior contrast.

The TV comes with a solar powered voice remote.

The display offers minimal reflections from ambient light sources.

Cons:

There is no Dolby Vision support.

The 77-inch version of the S95C is on the expensive side.

This TV will benefit greatly by adding an optional soundbar or surround sound system to enhance sound quality.

Best 4K Laser Projector: AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro Ultra Short Throw

AWOL

Max. Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) | Max. Brightness: 3,000 lumens | Projection System: 3D Triple Laser | Projection Size Range: 80" to 150" | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR, HLG | Contrast Ratio: Up to 2500:1| Ports: 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, optical audio, TV stick compartment | Light Source Life: 25,000 hours | Native Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 23.6 x 13.9 x 5.7 inches | Weight: 21 pounds

If you're shopping for a really big screen to create the ultimate home theater experience, don't just limit your search to 75-inch flat-screen TVs. Some of the best ultra short throw home projectors, like the AWAOL Vision LTV-3000, offer incredible picture quality and a projection size up to 150-inches. This model even offers 3D compatibility (that works with any active shutter 3D glasses) and a maximum brightness up to 3,000 lumens. You also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for enhanced picture and sound quality.

The AWOL Vision LTV-3000 is also more energy efficient than a traditional LED flat screen TV. In fact, it uses one-tenth of the electricity thanks to its RGB Triple Laser technology that's able to showcase more than one billion colors with extremely accuracy. Whether you're watching movies, TV shows, IMAX content, 3D content, or playing games, this projector ensures everything always looks incredibly sharp and detailed, while simultaneously generating by high quality audio. There's even an auto brightness feature, so you don't have to tinker with settings if the ambient light in the room changes.

Pros:

Projection size is between 80 and 150-inches.

Thanks to Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR and HLG support, you'll see incredible detail with bright and accurate colors, regardless of what you're watching.

Because it's an ultra short throw projector, it does not need to be positioned too far away from the screen it's projecting onto. The image throw ratio is 0.25.

This projector works exceptionally well with AWOL's Vision 120-inch Motorized ALR floor rising screen, which offers ambient light rejection and a 170-degree viewing angle.

Cons:

The 3,000 lumens brightness is excellent in a dimly lit or dark room. It's okay in a room with average lighting, but it's not ideal for viewing in a very bright room.

What to look for when shopping for a 75-inch smart TV

A 75-inch smart TV is the ideal size for creating a home theater setup, assuming you have the space to accommodate this size television. Just about every popular TV manufacturer, including Sony, Hisense, LG, Samsung and TCL offers a decent selection of 75-inch TV models to choose from.

When shopping for one of the best 75-inch smart TVs, pay attention to the operating system it uses. Some of the more popular options are Google TV, Tizen, WebOS, Roku TV and Fire TV. While the interface used by each operating system is different, all offer access to the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. Most also offer access to at least one voice-controlled digital assistant, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. This means you can control the TV using voice commands, in addition to using the included handheld remote control.

The TVs resolution is also important. These days, you want a TV that supports 4K resolution, ideally with a 120Hz refresh rate. Upscaling that utilizes AI allows the TV to automatically transform lower resolution content into a picture quality that's as close to 4K as possible. The screen's refresh rate impacts both picture quality and the smoothness of fast action scenes (like when playing games or watching sports or action movies). The best 75-inch TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+, which impacts the vibrancy and accuracy of the colors displayed on the screen, as well as how much picture detail you'll see.

Many of the best 75-inch TVs offer a wide viewing angle, which means someone does not need to be sitting directly in front of the TV to enjoy seeing the highest quality picture. While you can easily find a basic 75-inch TV for less than $1,500, plan on spending between $2,500 and $4,000 for a high-quality TV from a premium brand. These typically offer added features, like a display with a higher maximum brightness, plenty of ports and special viewing modes for watching movies and sports (or for playing games).

Keep in mind, most 75-inch TVs are rather thin. This means that the speaker system integrated into them will be adequate (providing stereo audio), but the audio will rarely sound immersive. To create a true home theater experience, you'll definitely want to connect an optional soundbar or surround sound system to the the TV.

Thanks to advances in TV technology, whatever your budget, if you're looking for a good quality 75-inch TV, you'll have little difficulty finding a model that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. We recommend you start your shopping by checking out the TVs featured in this roundup, since we've already done much of the research and testing on your behalf.

