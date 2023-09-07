Best 65-inch TVs of 2023 -- find the perfect screen size for an average-sized room

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

For a typical living room or bedroom, a 65-inch smart TV with 4K resolution steps up your viewing game compared to a 55-inch or smaller screen. The best 65-inch TVs bring some cool features and deliver awesome picture quality. Luckily, just about every major TV manufacturer (including TCL, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, LG and Amazon) offers several 65-inch TVs.

When choosing the best 65-inch TVs currently available, we considered the TV's display type, refresh rate, speaker sound quality, built in ports and mounting options. At the moment, we really like the features and functionality offered by the 65-inch TCL Q Class QM8, our top pick. It offers a really good value for its price. If you want to experience a TV that continues to be very popular with our savviest readers, you'll want to check out Samsung's "The Frame." It offers a rather unique design that makes it look like a piece of nicely framed artwork when it's hanging on a wall. Our TV experts recently published an in-depth review of "The Frame" which explains why we believe it deserves to be hung on a wall in every avid TV viewer's home.

If you're on a budget, the 65-inch Hisense U6 Series TV (like all of Hisense's latest TVs) offers some impressive high-end features packed into a TV that's offered at a very competitive price. But if you have the money to spend, the Samsung Neo 8K QN900C is one of the most impressive TVs currently available, but you'll pay a premium for the privilege of having 8K resolution capabilities.

Best 65" smart TVs for 2023

These top-rated TVs utilize different screen types, and usually run anywhere from $600 to $2,000. Almost all feature 4K resolution, but as you're about to discover, if you really want a 65-inch TV that's on the cutting edge, Samsung offers one of the first TVs with true 8K resolution.

Best 65" TV overall: TCL Q Class QM8 (2023)

TCL 65-Inch Q Class QM8 (2023) Amazon

Display type: Mini-LED (QLED) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 2,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR Ultra, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG with Enhanced IMAX certification | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 1x USB | Other Key Features: 2,300+ local dimming zones, Game Accelerator mode, TCL AIPQ AI engine, Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, two built in speakers and a subwoofer, Dolby Atmos support, Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2 support | Overall dimensions: 56.9 x 32.6 x 1.7 inches (without stand) | Weight: 50.1 pounds (without stand)

There are so many things to love about the 2023 version of the TCL 65-inch Q Class QM8 TV, starting with its incredible maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, combined with its 120Hz refresh rate and Enhanced IMAX certification. It operates using the GoogleTV OS, so it is easy to navigate and find what you want to watch.

You get plenty of ports built into this TV, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. And when it comes to sound, not only does this TV offer Dolby Atmos support, but built into the mini-LED TV are two stereo speakers and a subwoofer. Even without an soundbar or surround sound system connected to the TCL QM8, it's sound quality is rather immersive.

The display's 120Hz refresh rate makes high-action programming appear smooth. When used for gaming, you can take advantage of multiple features, like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, to make the on-screen action crystal clear, responsive and smooth.

The TCL 65-inch Q Class QM8 offers everything you could want from a 65-inch TV -- and it's offered at a competitive price.

Pros:

You get a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, which means you'll see a bright and clear picture in almost any lighting situation.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support contribute nicely to this TV's excellent picture and sound.

Console and PC gamers will enjoy a nice selection of integrated features.

The TV can display more than 1.07 billion colors and utilizes more than 2,300 local dimming zones.

Cons:

The viewing angle of this TV is more limited than some competitors.

Sharpness may suffer a bit when the TV upscales low resolution content.

This TV is a bit more expensive than other 65-inch models from TCL.

Most popular 65" TV with our readers: Samsung's 'The Frame'

Samsung's The Frame Samsung

Display type: QLED (non-reflective matte finish) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 670 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 2x USB | Other Key Features: AI upscaling, bezel style/color options, Art mode, Dolby Atmos support, Samsung Game Hub, support for multiple digital assistants | Overall dimensions: 57.4 x 32.8 x 1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 49.4 pounds (without stand)

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite content, the 65-inch version of Samsung's "The Frame" offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition. The TV utilizes a thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame. As a result, when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, "The Frame" uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. Thanks to "The Frame's" thin (just 1-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall –- yet it's able to use its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than one billion colors.

"The Frame" has become the most popular TV amongst our readers. When you purchase this TV, you're able to choose from six bezel colors and styles, so when hung on the wall in your home, it will nicely fit in with the existing decor, offering a sophisticated and contemporary appearance. Additional bezel designed are offered by third-parties and sold through Amazon. If, like many of our readers, you're intrigued by what "The Frame" has to offer, be sure to check out our detailed hands-on review of this popular and rather unique smart TV.

Pros:

When displaying artwork, the TV's optional, auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.

Using the TV's integrated motion sensor, you can set up "The Frame" to turn itself off when a room is empty, but immediately power on (and display artwork or photos) when someone enters the room.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on "The Frame" by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

All equipment you opt to connect to the TV, such as a soundbar or cable box, goes through the included (but separate) One Connect Box, which also supplies power to the TV. This means there's only one thin wire that needs to extend out from the TV.

Cons:

To access Samsung's library of more than 2,000 works of art that can be displayed on the TV requires an ongoing subscription.

Due to its unique design, this TV is priced a bit higher than other 65-inch, 4K smart TVs.

The One Connect Box must be placed within about 15 feet from the TV, but if you're connecting a soundbar, you'll need take into consideration the placement of the One Connect Box in relation to the TV and soundbar.

Best budget 65" TV: Hisense 65A6H Class A6 Series

Hisense

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 400 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10 | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, Ethernet, 2x USB, optical audio | Other Key Features: AI based 4K upscaling, Chromecast support | Overall dimensions: 48.5 x 28 x 2.9 inches (without stand) | Weight: 24.9 pounds (without stand)

Proving that you don't need to spend a fortune to have a good quality, 65-inch TV in your home, the folks at Hisense offer the 2022 version of the 65A6H Class A6 Series smart TV. When on sale at Amazon, you can snag it for less than $400.

While it's not overflowing with cutting-edge features, it certainly does the job when you want to watch any type of programming. There's even a special Game mode for when you connect a console-based gaming system to the TV. And for watching high-action sports or movies, there are special modes for that too. The voice remote that comes with the TV supports Google Assistant, so not only can you control the TV using voice commands, you're also able to control compatible smart gear that's installed in your home.

Pros:

The TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 to boost picture quality and DTS Virtual X for enhanced sound.

The screen offers 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio.

You get a wide, 178-degree viewing angle.

The Hisense 65A6H Class A6 Series is a great value, considering its low (sub-$400 price).

Cons:

Maximum screen brightness could be higher.

Speakers are on the weaker side. We recommend using the TV with a soundbar

Best value 65" TV: Hisense U6 Series ULED TV (2023)

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series ULED TV (2023) Amazon

Display type: Mini-LED (ULED) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 600 nits | HDR Support: HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 2x USB | Other Key Features: Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support, Dolby Atmos, full array local dimming, Google Assistant | Overall dimensions: 57.1 x 33.1 x 3.1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 43.4 pounds (without stand)

The Hisense U6 Series ULED TV is proof that you don't need to spend $1,000 or more for a quality, 65-inch 4K smart TV. In fact, you can pick this one up for under $600 (even less when it's on sale). This TV offers a mini-LED display with most of the features and functions you could want from a TV.

Its main drawback is its 60Hz refresh rate. While you will notice this when watching high-action content (like sports), you'll still enjoy a clear picture with impressive, accurate and life-like color.

When it comes to connectivity, in addition to the multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support you'd expect from a smart TV, you also get both Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support. This allows you to wirelessly stream content from your Android or ChromeOS device or compatible Apple equipment directly to the TV, such as your own photo galleries and video clips.

Offering a maximum brightness of just 600 nits, this is not the brightest 65-inch TV out there. (It will still work nicely in a room with average lighting, however.) The picture may appear a bit washed out or overlaid with unwanted glare if the TV is exposed to direct sunlight coming through a window or skylight.

For the price, this is a well-designed and nicely equipped TV that easily handles any type of content streaming.

Pros:

Priced less than $600 (lower when on sale), this TV offers a good overall value.

With most native 4K content, you'll experience bright, accurate and lifelike color, plus deeper blacks, brighter whites and improved contrast compared to what was offered by previous models.

It includes lots of wired and wireless connectivity options, including support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast.

Cons:

This TV offers a decent maximum brightness (600 nits), but it's not as bright as some competing models.

It's best viewed from a head-on perspective, as side viewing is somewhat limited.

Theater Mode image quality could be better.

Best mid-priced 65" TV: Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

Amazon

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: FireTV | Max. Brightness: 496 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x Ethernet, optical audio | Other Key Features: Voice controlled using Alexa | Overall dimensions: 57.1 x 33.4 x 3.2 inches (without stand) | Weight: 45.4 pounds (without stand)

As you'd expect from a television designed, manufactured and sold by Amazon, the Fire TV Omni is offered at an affordable price (compared to the competition) and it provides full integration with the Amazon Prime Video streaming video service and the Alexa digital assistant. However, with a few clicks on the TV's remote, you can easily get access to all of the streaming services you subscribe to and more. Yes, you can control the TV using voice commands via the TV's voice remote.

Thanks to the TV's support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, the overall picture quality and level of vibrancy of all colors displayed will be top notch. The screen offers 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Using the TV's adaptive brightness feature, the picture quality automatically adjusts to the ambient lighting in the room, so you'll rarely need to tinker with the manual brightness and contrast controls to enjoy the best possible picture quality. This feature is complemented by full-array local dimming through 80 zones that adjust brightness independently. As with all low- to mid-priced TVs, we recommend using it with an optional soundbar to enhance the overall audio quality of whatever you're watching.

Pros:

The TV offers a good value for the features offered.

It's a versatile TV for streaming content.

The TV showcases really good contrast, especially when watching any programming in a dimly lit room.

Cons:

The TV's maximum brightness could be better.

Refresh rate if just 60Hz, not 120Hz.

The automatic picture upscaling feature could use an upgrade.

Best premium 8K 65" TV: Samsung Neo 8K QN900C Series 9 (2023)

Samsung 65-Inch Neo 8K QN900C Series 9 TV (2023) Samsung

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: Up to 4,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR, HDR10+, HLG| Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 3x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos, impressive AI-based upscaling, two speakers plus built in subwoofer, Alexa and Google Assistant support, multi-view capabilities | Overall dimensions: 56.4 x 32.3 x 0.6 inches (without stand) | Weight: 49.4 pounds (without stand)

You're probably wondering, what could you possibly do with an 8K resolution TV when there's basically zero native 8K programming you can watch on it. Yes, this QLED television from Samsung is somewhat ahead of its time. But, thanks to integrated AI-upscaling, it will take 4K resolution content and do a really nice job upscaling it to near 8K quality. Thus, you'll be able to see more detail than ever before when watching your favorite shows, movies or sporting events.

To experience this 8K resolution TV in your home, you will need to pay a hefty premium. This TV is not cheap. Like many other Samsung TV models, however, it offers decent quality built in speakers and a subwoofer, so even without an optional soundbar or surround sound system, the audio this TV generates sounds really good. However, since you're investing in such a high-end TV, we strongly recommend connecting a good quality speaker system to it, so you can really experience the Dolby Atmos sound when watching compatible content.

What sets this 8K resolution TV apart from 4K models is that it offers 7,680 x 4,320 pixel resolution featuring 100% color volume thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot and Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ technology. And no matter where someone is sitting within the room, they'll see a clear picture, even from an angle. If you consider yourself an early adopter when it comes to the latest technology and you have the budget to invest in an 8K TV, the 2023 version of the Samsung 65-inch Neo 8K QN900C Series 9 offers a viewing experience that very few competitors can rival.

Pros:

This TV is equipped with superior 8K resolution with powerful, AI-based upscaling which upgrades lower resolution content (including 4K programming) to as close to 8K as possible.

Enjoy really good brightness, contrast and overall picture quality when viewing most upscaled 4K programming.

Really impressive selection of features for console and PC gamers.

Cons:

You'll pay a rather hefty premium for 8K resolution.

There's basically no native 8K content is currently available.

The TV offers no Dolby Vision support.

Best OLED 65" TV: Samsung S95C OLED

Samsung 65-Inch S95C OLED TV Samsung

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 889.9 nits | HDR Support: HDR, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 3x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos, two speakers and built in subwoofer, 16:10 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, infinite contrast ratio, game mode input lag is 1.8ms | Overall dimensions: 56.8 x 32.7 x 0.4 inches (without stand) | Weight: 41.7 pounds (without stand)

While QLED and mini-LED TVs offer an impressively detailed and lifelike picture, those looking for cutting-edge technology built into their TV display should consider an OLED display. Thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, you'll see whatever you choose to watch in incredible detail with excellent contrast, brightness and accurate colors. This includes non-native 4K content that the TV upscales to near 4K using AI. To ensure color accuracy, the TV is one of the few to have received Pantone Validation.

One more feature that sets the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED apart is its incredibly thin and offers a modern design. If hung on a wall, you'll barely notice its 0.4-inch thickness. Yet the 65-inch display size is large enough to provide an average size room with a decently immersive picture.

Using internal speakers and a subwoofer, this TV capitalizes on Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+ and when possible, 3D audio that nicely complements the action happening on the screen. And for gaming, you get Samsung's Game Motion Plus feature that can boost the refresh rate up to 144Hz when playing compatible PC-connected content.

The S95C TV falls into the higher end of the mid-price range, so it's not cheap. But the picture and sound quality take full advantage of the higher-end technology integrated into the TV, which makes it well worth the investment.

Pros:

The Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED offers an impressive maximum brightness of 890 nits.

The impressive AI-based 4K upscaling makes lower resolution content look great.

No batteries are required for the remote, since it's solar powered.

You get a wide field of view, so you don't need to be directly in front of the TV to enjoy a clear picture.

Cons:

You don't get Google Assistant support with this TV, but you do get Alexa and Bixby support.

This TV is more expensive than competitors with similar specifications.

Best premium 4K OLED TV: Sony Bravia XR 65" Class A95L QD-OLED (2023)

Sony

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,337 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, RS-232C, Optical, LAN, eARC | Other Key Features: Superior AI upscaling, auto HDR tone mapping, special features for Sony PlayStation 5 gamers, Netflix calibrated mode, IMAX certified | Overall dimensions: 56.81 x 32.68 x 0.89 inches (without stand) | Weight: 51.6 pounds (without stand)

As part of Sony's premium Bravia XR smart TV lineup, you can expect superior picture and sound quality from the 65-inch version of the XR A95L. It takes full advantage of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR to deliver bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

You get 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Also integrated into this TV is an advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. And to take full advantage of the smart TV features, the Google TV OS is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks (although some require a paid subscription).

The Sony XR A95L features a slim and minimalist design that draws your eyes directly to the screen, where billions of colors will come together to form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower resolution content with the most detail possible. Like all OLED TVs, this one does a nice job minimizing unwanted glare and reflections.

Pros:

The TV supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

You get support for Google Chromecast and AirPlay, so you can stream content wirelessly from your Apple, ChromeOS, or Android-based devices.

The Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri digital assistants are accessible from the TV.

For gamers, the Sony XR A95L offers a multi-view option, so you can be playing your favorite game on half the screen and watching a YouTube tutorial or Twitch stream related to that game at the same time.

Cons:

It's expensive.

Non-PlayStation gamers get fewer built in gaming features, as the TV is optimized for the PS5.

What to look for when shopping for a 65-inch smart TV

A 65-inch smart TV is the ideal size for an average size living room or bedroom. Just about every popular TV manufacturer, including Sony, Hisense, LG, Samsung, Amazon and TCL offers a decent selection of 65-inch TV models to choose from. While some of the very latest models offer a stunning OLED screen with support for Dolby Vision, there are plenty of less costly alternatives that use display technology, like QLED or Mini-LED.

When shopping for one of the best 65-inch smart TVs, pay attention to the operating system it uses. Some of the more popular options are Google TV, Tizen, WebOS, Roku TV and Fire TV. While the interface used by each operating system is different, all offer access to the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. Most also offer access to at least one voice-controlled digital assistant, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. This means you can control the TV using voice commands, in addition to using the included handheld remote control.

The TVs resolution is also important. These days, you want a TV that supports 4K resolution, ideally with a 120Hz refresh rate. Upscaling that utilizes AI allows the TV to automatically transform lower resolution content into a picture quality that's as close to 4K as possible. The screen's refresh rate impacts both picture quality and the smoothness of fast action scenes (like when playing games or watching sports or action movies). The best 65-inch TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+, which impacts the vibrancy and accuracy of the colors displayed on the screen, as well as how much picture detail you'll see.

Many of the best 65-inch TVs offer a wide viewing angle, which means someone does not need to be sitting directly in front of the TV to enjoy seeing the highest quality picture. Keep in mind, some of the less expensive 65-inch TVs offer a narrower viewing angle, which is probably fine in a bedroom. However, if multiple people will be watching the TV in a living room, not everyone will be able to sit directly in front of the screen. When people will be sitting off to the sides, this is when a wider viewing angle is beneficial.

While you can easily find a basic 65-inch TV for less than $600, plan on spending between $1,000 and $3,000 for a high-quality TV from a premium brand. These typically offer added features, like a display with a higher maximum brightness, plenty of ports and special viewing modes for watching movies and sports (or for playing games). Televisions with an OLED display will cost more.

Keep in mind, most 65-inch TVs are rather thin. This means that the speaker system integrated into them will be adequate (providing stereo audio), but the audio will rarely sound immersive. For this, you'll want to connect an optional soundbar or surround sound system to the the TV.

Thanks to advances in TV technology, whatever your budget, if you're looking for a good quality 65-inch TV, you'll have little difficulty finding a model that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. We recommend you start your shopping by checking out the TVs featured in this roundup, since we've already done much of the research and testing on your behalf.

