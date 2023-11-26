This $128 Roku smart TV Cyber Monday 2023 deal at Walmart will sell out quick

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you're looking to buy a budget-priced TV this Cyber Monday, Walmart is the place to shop. The retailer has a number of amazing Cyber Monday TV deals, including this one: You can get a 40-inch Philips Roku Smart TV for just $128.

We've seen all of Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals sell out, and quick. We expect this Cyber Monday 2023 deal will sell out quick, too. So if you want to pick up a new 40-inch TV this holiday season, today is the day to act.

40" Roku Smart TV by Philips, $128 (save 14%)

It's hard to beat this budget TV deal at Walmart. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens and other rooms where you don't need a massive new TV, this 40-inch Roku Smart TV is perfect. It connects to your home internet wirelessly, so you can stream all your favorite shows and movies, even without a separate cable box.

As you might expect, there aren't a lot of fancy bells and whistles on this TV -- it only has a 1080p HD resolution. It does, however, feature Dolby Audio, and it supports Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa.

This TV is rated 4.8 stars by Walmart reviewers. Says one: "First time owning a Philips/Roku but very nice tv and platform is easy to use and very clean. For the price you cannot beat it. Definitely recommend if wanting good movie streaming and gaming experience on a tight budget."

Regulary priced at $148, you can get this 40-inch Roku Smart TV by Philips for $128, a savings of $20 off the already incredible list price.

Another Walmart TV deal: 75" Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, $898 (save $600)

You can get this 75-inch Sony Bravia TV for $898 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Walmart

Looking for a more luxurious, larger Cyber Monday TV deal? Walmart's got one of those for you too: You can get this 75-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for just $898 (40% off).

The Google-powered smart TV comes with a lot of bells and whistles. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR intelligently upscales content to look its best in 4K, with boosted contrast, high brightness, deep blacks and natural-looking colors. It has intelligent motion handling, which reduces blur in fast-paced NFL games and video games. It comes on a multi-position stand so the TV can be easily raised to support your soundbar.

Speaking of video games: This Sony Bravia TV is ideal if you're a PlayStation 5 gamer, because Sony packed in some features just for you. The 120Hz refresh rate makes game animations look smooth, especially when compared to a standard 60Hz refresh TV. Input lag is a mere 8.5ms.

The TV has two sound positioning tweeters, in addition to its regular TV speakers. It supports Dolby Atmos and is designed to sync effortlessly to Sony soundbars (this one is on sale for $98 for Cyber Monday). Visually, it supports high dynamic range standards HLG and HDR10.

Walmart reviewers love this 4.4-star-rated 75-inch TV. "What do I like about this TV? Everything!" says on Walmart reviewer. "Very sharp picture, Google/Android operating system integrates so well with Youtube TV, Youtube, etc. Setup was a breeze."

Normally priced at $1,498, get the Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV at Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale for $898 while you can.

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is happening now

Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale is on, with huge savings on TVs, laptop computers (including gaming laptops), kitchenware and so much more. Walmart's best Black Friday deals sold out quickly (especially on TVs), so don't delay on checking the sale out. Tap the button below to see all of Walmart's top Cyber Monday deals.

