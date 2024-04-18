The 4 best 8K TVs in 2024 are here to give you a glimpse of the future

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you thought 8K TVs were a thing of the future, think again. Some of the biggest TV brands have introduced new or improved 8K TVs for 2024, and what you should expect from them is nothing short of breathtaking. We're talking never-before-seen detail, clarity, color accuracy, brightness and fluidity of the picture.

Full disclosure: Unless you stumble on YouTube videos broadcast in 8K resolution, there's very little native 8K programming out there. In fact, there's practically none. But that doesn't mean it's too early to invest in this tech.

Why? One word: upscaling. The best 8K TVs from Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG and Hisense use AI to upgrade 1080p and 4K content to as close to 8K resolution as you can get. Whatever you're watching, you'll see it in far more detail. This is truest when you're watching movies or live sports. And when you combine those visuals with surround sound, it further enhances the immersive and incredibly lifelike experience.

What is the best 8K TV of 2024?

The best 8K smart TVs can generate so much detail -- with vivid and accurate colors -- that whatever you're watching will blow away anything you're used to. Yes, buying an 8K TV is a significant investment; it's still more expensive than a 4K counterpart. But these TVs come in a wide range of screen sizes and will dramatically enhance overall TV viewing.

Our in-house TV and consumer tech experts got together and compiled this roundup of what we think are your best 8K smart TV options right now.

Best 8K TV overall: 2024 75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN900D)



Display Type: Neo QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz (8K), 240Hz (4K) | Operating System: Tizen

The just-released 2024 Samsung NEO QLED 8K (QN900-D) represents the very best of what 8K technology and AI-based upscaling has to offer. As soon as you watch any live sporting event or your favorite blockbuster movies on this TV, you'll see exactly what we mean.

We love this new 8K TV for so many reasons, starting with its thin and bezel-less design. But it's the picture quality that's truly stunning.

As you watch any native 4K content, this TV upscales the visuals, so what you see are incredibly bright, vivid and accurate colors combined with fluid motion and a remarkable level of contrast and depth. When this TV relies on its upscaling capabilities, it's also using 512 AI neural networks in real time, along with an AI-based motion enhancer and auto HDR remastering. In simple language: All this creates visuals like you've never seen before on a consumer TV. Combine this with Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound, and your viewing experience is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

For true sports fans who what the most detailed and fluid home viewing, this is the TV you want. A 65-inch ($5,000) and 85-inch ($8,000) version of this upgraded, 2024 model 8K TV are also available.

Best value 8K smart TV: 2023 Samsung 65" Class Neo QLED 8K (QN900C)

Display Type: Neo QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen

The 2023 Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900C) offers an extremely thin display with no visible bezel. It uses Quantum Matrix Pro technology, mini-LEDs and more than 33 million pixels to deliver a picture quality that's stunning.

The TV's Neural Quantum Processor 8K does an amazing job upscaling non-native 8K content using a vast palette of vibrant and accurate colors. The anti-reflective display also offers a very wide viewing angle. And for sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

For gamers, it gets even better. This TV includes the company's popular Samsung Gaming Hub, which provides access to a huge collection of games without needing a console.

Regardless of what you watch, the Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED 8K TV generates a detailed and smooth picture that offers a stunning preview into the future of TV. A 75-inch ($4,500) and 85-inch ($6,000) version of this TV are also available.

Best 75" 8K smart TV: 2022 Sony Bravia XR 8K Mini-LED (XR75Z9K)

Display Type: Mini-LED (LCD) | Resolution: 8K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV

For consumers, Sony's Bravia XR TV lineup is among the very best. Yes, you wind up paying a bit extra for the Sony brand name, but these TVs also include higher-end features, plus often superior picture and sound quality. Think of the 2022 version of the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K mini-LED TV as being a 4K version of a smart TV -- with super powers.

This TV packs all of Sony's most coveted picture and sound technologies into a thin TV with a large display to showcase breathtaking 8K imaging. And since you'll mostly be watching upscaled 1080p and 4K content for the foreseeable future, the TV uses impressive AI-based video upscaling.

The smart TV capabilities are powered by GoogleTV, so you get easy access to all of the streaming channels and networks you subscribe to -- all with a picture quality generated with Sony's Cognitive Processor XR. That means deep blacks, bright whites, high peak brightness and very natural colors in a way that caters to human eyes and how they see.

And if you're a Sony PlayStation 5 gamer, you can expect a handful of extra features (like an input lag as low as 8.5ms) that will enhance your play. Keep in mind, this is a 2022 model that has not been updated or discounted. However, it continues to be Sony's premium 8K offering.

Best 77" 8K smart TV: 2024 LG 77" Class Z3 Series 8K smart TV (OLED77Z3PUA)

Display Type: OLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: WebOS 23

Because 8K TV technology is still relatively new, if you want a larger screen, you'll have to pay a premium, regardless of brand. The upgraded 2024 version of the 77-inch LG Class Z3 Series 8K TV is not cheap, but it is packed with cutting-edge tech that can deliver a superior picture.

This LG TV features an absolutely beautiful OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It relies on AI to display quality video, whether it's produced in native 8K or being upscaled from 1080p or 4K. Between all of its ports and wireless capabilities, the TV can connect to whatever equipment you have -- whether it's a cable TV box, video game system, a high-end surround sound system, or all of these together.

It's the OLED display, however, that sets the LG 77-inch Class Z3 Series 8K TV apart. This display is able to deliver infinite contrast, perfect blacks and more than a billion colors. No matter what you watch, you'll see the most intricate detail out there, in part thanks to LG's a9 Gen 6 AI processor, which has been engineered to support 8K.

Its smart TV functionality is powered with WebOS 23. With this premium TV, you get Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support, an incredibly thin (1.3 inch) design and a 4.2 channel speaker system with down-firing speakers. This sound system offers AI Sound Pro -- which is virtual 9.1.2 up-mixed sound without adding a soundbar or surround sound system.

What's the difference between 4K and 8K?



The main difference between 4K and 8K comes down to resolution. Put simply, an 8K TV uses four times the number of pixels. This translates to a much sharper picture -- more detail, more vibrant colors, better contrast and far greater depth.

All of the latest latest 8K TVs use AI upscaling to transform 1080p- or 4K-resolution content to as close to 8K as possible -- and the results are remarkable. These TVs do an amazing job with action movies and live sports, but dramatically enhance whatever you're watching.

That said, some of these TVs struggle with upscaling older TV content that's 720p resolution or lower -- like old TV shows from the 60s, 70s or 80s. If you're a fan of this older content, either stick with a current 4K TV or turn off the upscaling feature when using an 8K TV to experience the best results.

What kind of 8K content is available right now?

The availability of native 8K content is limited, but it's increasing. One of the primary sources for 8K content is YouTube. There are hundreds of nature documentaries, travel showcases and short films out there in native 8K.

If you're looking to produce your own 8K content, there are a wide range of mirrorless digital cameras from Sony, Canon, Fujifilm and Nikon that support this resolution. Even some of the latest action cameras, from companies like Insta 360, now support 8K video recording. You can find these cameras on Amazon or B&H Photo Video.

If you're shopping for any type of TV, we recommend checking out our coverage of the six best TVs for 2024, the five best TVs for video gamers and LG's gorgeous new Evo G4 and C4 OLED TVs. We've also compiled a curated collection of the five best home projectors for 2024 and the six best TV soundbars for 2024.