The best TV and movies to stream this week, from 'Better Things' to 'The French Dispatch'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

With so many streaming platforms available, there's certainly no shortage of options when you're searching for what to watch this weekend. However, between Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Peacock and more places to stream content, finding a great new show or movie can feel overwhelming.

To help you stop scrolling and start streaming, CBS Essentials has rounded up some of the best series and movies to watch this week, from brand-new shows to big-box-office films you might have missed in theaters. From the fifth and final season of FX's "Better Things" to Wes Anderson's latest star-studded film, "The French Dispatch," we've got your weekend watch list covered.

For even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything that's new on Prime Video, what's new on Hulu and what's new on Paramount+ this month. If you're looking for a family-friendly list of new titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the CBS Essentials family streaming guide. And if you're not yet subscribed to any of these streaming video sites yet, you can check out our guide to learn which streaming service is right for you.

Here's our roundup of the best TV shows and movies to stream this week:

The French Dispatch

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Wes Anderson's delightfully quirky and cinematically satisfying "The French Dispatch" is finally available to stream. The film is broken up into four vignettes about a team of journalists, who are also mourning a beloved editor. This playful film boasts a cast jam-packed with stars, including Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston and more.

"The French Dispatch," streaming February 25 on HBO Max

Better Things

FX

Single mother and working actress Sam Fox strugglescwith the looming reality of empty nesting, while her three daughters find their place in the world. Pamela Adlon's "Better Things" returns for its fifth and final season Monday, February 28 on FX and Hulu. The farewell season of the Peabody Award-winning series, which Adlon writes, directs, produces and stars in, is set to go out with love, laughter and complex emotions. Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley and Olivia Edward also star in season five of "Better Things."

"Better Things" now streaming on Hulu

Free Guy

20th Century Studios

Guy is just a normal-- well, guy -- living inside a violent, open-world video game, but he doesn't know that part. Yet. When Guy becomes self-aware and acquires a pair of glasses that let him see the truth, he must become an unlikely hero. Ryan Reynolds stars in this action-packed movie.

"Free Guy," now streaming on Disney+

"Free Guy," now streaming on HBO Max

Wasteland

CBS Reports presents "Wasteland," a Paramount+ exclusive docuseries exploring the murky world of waste management -- or lack thereof -- in the world's wealthiest nation. Failing septic tanks and collapsing sewer lines; rivers and coastlines polluted with untreated sewage -- how did we get here? "Wasteland" charts America's past, present and potential future in waste management. This unsavory but important documentary premieres February 24.

"Wasteland," now streaming on Paramount+

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

The fourth installment of Prime Video's Emmy-winning series is back after a long hiatus. We last left Midge at a low point in her career, after being dumped from her opening-act spot on Shy Baldwin's tour. But Midge and Susie appear to already be forming -- or attempting to form -- a comeback plan. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and more familiar faces are returning for the fourth leg of Midge's comedic journey.

Two new additions from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's past are also stepping into the world of Maisel this season: "Gilmore Girls" stars Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. In a departure from the series' usual binge-style premiere, the fourth season will be airing on Prime Video over a four-week period beginning February 18.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," now streaming on Prime Video

Severance

Apple TV+

Led by Adam Scott of "Parks and Recreation," "Severance" is a thrilling new series that follows a group of office workers who have opted to undergo a surgical procedure that partitions work memories and personal ones, leading them to live two separate lives between the home and the office. When a former colleague approaches one of the workers outside of the office, the group begins to question what they've signed up for. Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and Dichen Lachman star alongside Scott in this unsettling drama.

"Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+

Dollface

Jessica Brooks/Hulu

Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group, which she had ditched for her boyfriend, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season two finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this relatable series. The entire second season of "Dollface" is out now on Hulu.

"Dollface," now streaming on Hulu

I Want You Back

Jessica Miglio/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

"I Want You Back" follows Emma and Peter, strangers who meet after having their hearts broken on the same weekend. The Emma and Peter spark an unlikely friendship when they realize their respective partners have already moved on to new relationships, and the two hatch a plan to break them up. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star in this lighthearted rom-com, alongside Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood and Manny Jacinto.

"I Want You Back," now streaming on Prime Video.

Pam & Tommy

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy." The eight-episode miniseries recounts the real-life rollercoaster that "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. "Pam & Tommy" boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Executive producer Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original. Catch "Pam & Tommy," out now, with new episodes streaming weekly.

"Pam & Tommy," now streaming on Hulu

The In Between



Curtis Baker/Paramount+

This supernatural love story follows Tessa and Skylar, a young couple torn apart by a fatal car accident that takes Skylar's life. In her grief, Tessa begins to believe that Skylar is trying to reach her from beyond the grave. She and her best friend set out to contact Skylar one last time so the couple can have the goodbye they deserve. Joey King and Kyle Allen star in "The In Between," out now on Paramount+.

"The In Between," now streaming on Paramount+

Related content from CBS Essentials: