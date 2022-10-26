CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's nothing better than a good night's sleep. If you find that you're always tossing and turning, it might be time to upgrade your mattress and bedding.

We've found the best mattress and bedding upgrades ahead of Black Friday. Keep reading to shop top-rated mattresses, pillows, sheets, bedding sets, duvets and more. Many of these bedroom essentials are on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Saatva Classic queen mattress, $1,595 (regularly $1,695)

Casper Sleep Element Pro queen mattress, $995

Brooklinen Luxe queen sheets set and duvet cover, $258 after coupon (regularly $303)

How long have you had the same mattress, sheets and pillows? If you can't remember how long it's been, it's probably time for an upgrade. Over time, mattresses get lumpy, pillows lose their shape and sheets can become ragged and pill. All of these things can result in an uncomfortable sleep.

Invest in your best sleep and upgrade your mattress and bedding. We've found the best mattress and bedding upgrades ahead of Black Friday. Don't suffer through another sleepless night. Many of these bedroom essentials are on sale now!

Saatva Classic queen mattress

Saatva

The Saatva Classic is on sale now.

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic queen mattress, $1,595 (regularly $1,695)

The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer. It's also on sale now.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California king mattress, $3,245 (regularly $3,570)

Casper Sleep Element Pro queen mattress

Casper via Amazon

Looking for a mattress under $1,000? Try the Casper Element Pro mattress. Casper's latest mattress model is an enhanced version of the brand's original Element mattress.

The bedroom staple features three layers of dual-foam. It's made with Casper's signature AirScape breathability, which keeps air circulating for a cool night's sleep. The mattress is available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Casper Sleep Element Pro queen mattress, $995

Nectar Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Nectar Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen-size mattress, $370 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

The best part is you can save up to 67% at Wayfair now, ahead of Black Friday.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $366 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $540 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $660 (reduced from $1,499)

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper

Tuft & Needle

Turn an uncomfortable mattress into a dream with this foam mattress topper. The topper features a non-skid bottom. The bed essential is made with cooling material, making this a great choice for sweatier sleepers.

Available for six bed sizes.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper, $250

Brooklinen Luxe queen sheets set and duvet cover

Brooklinen via Amazon

Take 15% off a Brooklinen sheets set ahead of Black Friday.

The 480-thread count set is available in three neutral colors and one pattern. It includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, four pillowcases and one duvet cover.

Brooklinen Luxe queen sheets set and duvet cover, $258 after coupon (regularly $303)

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set



MagicLinen

Upgrade your bed with luxurious linens. This breathable duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases.

This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set (queen), $297

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover



Casper

Make your nights extra cozy with ultra-soft bedding. Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100% brushed cotton. This sheets set comes with one flat and one fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a duvet cover.

Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover (queen), $258

Parachute Percale sheet set



Parachute

These Parachute sheets are made with 100% Egyptian cotton and are meant to feel like a crisp button-down shirt.

The lightweight and breathable sheets come in nine colors and six sizes, including twin XL. Choose whether you'd like a top sheet included or not.

Parachute Percale sheet set (queen), $129 and up

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and has a breathable cotton cover.

Don't forget to pick up a custom pillowcase to go along with it.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $100 (reduced from $120)

Night Chill pillowcase

Night

Swap out your standard pillowcase for something more special. This rayon, bamboo and nylon-blend pillowcase that wicks excess moisture claims to feel cooler than cotton and polyester.

Find it in three colors and two sizes, and in one-packs or two-packs.

Night Chill pillowcase (standard/queen 2-pack), $115

Pluto Puff body pillow

Pluto

If you've never tried a body pillow, this one will change the way you sleep.

This surprisingly comforting long pillow is perfectly squishy and won't leave you feeling sweaty.

Pluto Puff body pillow, $95

