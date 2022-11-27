Save up to $500 on a Bowflex treadmill for Cyber Monday, plus shop bikes, adjustable dumbbells and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Why wait until New Years 2023 to make a resolution to get in shape? If you've been thinking about buying a new exercise bike, treadmill or dumbbell set, let these Cyber Monday sales do some of the heavy lifting for you.

The Bowflex Cyber Monday sale has epic discounts on all the at-home workout equipment you'll need to help jumpstart your fitness journey -- including this deal on a high tech Bowflex treadmill. So run, don't walk to snag savings up to $500 on a new treadmill before this sale ends.

Save up to $500 on Bowflex treadmills

Bowflex

Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5% to 20%, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers. Starting at $1,100 during the brand's sale, you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.

Bowflex Treadmill BXT8J $1,100 (reduced from $1,300, save $200)

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,500 (reduced from $1,999, save $500)

Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (reduced from $2,699, save $200)

More Bowflex Cyber Monday deals available

Save up to $500 on Bowflex Max Trainers and bikes, plus get up to $150 off Bowflex weights during the Bowflex sale.

Bowflex bikes: Save up to $500

Bowflex

Bowflex bikes offer a smooth, quiet ride with 100 resistance levels, dual-sided pedals and a built-in metrics tracker. All Bowflex bikes also come with a bluetooth enabled heart rate armband monitor and a one year JRNY membership ($149). All the bikes listed below are on sale, but you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex VeloCore 22 right now.

Bowflex C6, $699 (reduced from $999, save $300)

Bowflex VeloCore 16, $900 (reduced from $1,799, save $300)

Bowflex VeloCore 22, $1,699 (reduced from $2,199, save $500)

Bowflex Max Trainer: Save up to $500

Bowflex

Looking for a new way to get in your daily HIIT workout? Bowflex's Max Trainer ellipticals are deeply discounted right now, and include access to a range of cardio workout classes through the JRNY app.

One reviewer raved about the Max Trainer M6: "I had been looking for an elliptical for a long time that had a small footprint and was able to easily be moved around. When I came across the BowFlex trainers, I simply couldn't resist giving it a try... I enjoy getting my sweat on with the 14 minute programs and have been enjoying getting my post-covid bod back to where I want it to be."

"I am 56 and hit this thing now 5 days a week for 30 minutes. Worth every penny if you use it regularly," another reviewer wrote of the Max Trainer M8.

Bowflex Max Trainer M6, $1,099 (reduced from $1,499, save $400)

Bowflex Max Trainer M8, $1,499 (reduced from $1,899, save $300)

Bowflex Max Trainer M9, $1,699 (reduced from $1,999, save $300)

Bowflex Max Total 16, $1,999 (reduced from $2,499, save $500)

Bowflex dumbbells: Save up to $100

Bowflex

Get 15 sets of weights in one swoop with Bowflex's bestselling SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells.

"Very easy to use!" a reviewer wrote. "Highly recommend these weights! Great for small spaces!"

Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, $349 (reduced from $429, save $80

Bowflex's SelectTech 1090 dumbbells do the job of 17 sets of weights. Train with on-demand, full-body strength classes through the JRNY app.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, $699 (reduced from $799, save $100)

You can also grab single SelectTech 1090 dumbbell on sale at Amazon right now for $349

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbell, $349 (reduced from $400)

Bowflex barbell: Save $150

Bowflex

Perfect for small spaces, this adjustable barbell with curl bar is designed to do the job of 7 barbells and 7 curl bars in one compact system - adjusting from 20 to 80 pounds in 10 pound increments.

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell with curl bar, $449 (reduced from $599)

Cyber Monday fitness deals you can still shop right now

Bowflex isn't the only fitness brand offering great discounts for Cyber Monday. Check out these other fitness deals below.

Theragun Pro: $450 (save $150)

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite: $298 (save $101)

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $298 (reduced from $399)

Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)

Theragun Prime: $198 (save $100)

Theragun Store via Amazon

Prime is Theragun's most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.2 pounds. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone.

This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain.

Theragun Prime, $198 (reduced from $299)

Theragun Prime, $250 (reduced from $299)

Theragun Mini: $150 (save $50)

Therabody

The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. The Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, but it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini, $150 (reduced from $199)

Theragun Mini, $150 (reduced from $200)

The Peloton Bike: $1,145



Peloton

Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,145 (reduced from $1,445)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike: $230

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $230 with coupon (reduced from $440)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $250

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $250 (reduced from $399)

Hydrow Wave Rower: $1,695 and up



Hydrow

The Hydrow Rower's small-space-suitable successor features a 16-inch HD screen, stainless steel seat track, durable polymer frame and an adjustable footbed. Despite its smaller size, the Hydrow Wave also fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Wave rowing machine, $1,495 (reduced from $1,695)

Hydrow Rower upright storage kit: $80

Best Buy

This storage kit includes a bracket, strap and detailed installation guide, so you can store your Hydrow Rower in a space-saving, upright position.

Hydrow upright storage kit, $80

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill: $649 and up

Amazon

The NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill is equipped with one-touch, zero to 10 percent incline control, can reach speeds of up to 10 mph, and be folded up into the frame for storage. It has a 300-pound capacity.

"Precise and well-crafted, the unit smoothly folds upright to reduce the footprint in my living space," reviewer Morgan Powers says. "The console immediately synced with my home Wi-Fi. Graphics/audio on the 10-inch monitor are crystal clear."

The treadmill is available in two varieties: one with a five-inch display screen; and, one with a 10-inch display screen.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (5" inch display screen), $551 (reduced from $649)

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (10" inch display screen), $999

Jarvis treadmill desk: $2,363 and up

Fully

Consider this treadmill desk for the friend or family member who works from home and wants to get more movement into their daily routine.

The adjustable work station has a 350-pound lifting capacity. The treadmill desk can be customized to have the finish, desk shape, top size and accessories of your choice.

Jarvis treadmill desk, $2,363 (reduced from $2,954) and up

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $550

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)

The best wearable fitness deals



Track your fitness goals this year with a top-rated wearable. Shop smart watches and smart jewelry from Fitbit, Apple, Samsung and more.

Fitbit Sense: $140



Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.

Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery. It's no longer on sale but is still a great buy.

Fitbit Sense, $140, (reduced from $250)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $297 and up



Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $310 (reduced from $429)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $230 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $230 and up (reduced from $280 and up)

Amazfit Bip U: $42

A water-resistant, budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, and compatible with both Android and iOS, the Amazfit Bip U boasts a longer battery life—up to nine days per charge—and a variety of activity tracking options.

Measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, breathing, sleep quality and even stress levels. Women can track periods and get reminders when it's almost that time of the month.

Amazfit Bip U, $42 (reduced from $60)

Amazon Halo View: $35

Amazon

Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.

Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.

Amazon Halo View, $35 (reduced from $80)

Fitbit Charge 5: $100

The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

Android users can even respond to text messages.

Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)

Garmin Instinct 2 Series: $400



Garmin via Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 2 Series was introduced in February. It's built not just to be worn, but to be actively worn. It's an outdoorsy, thermal- and shock-resistant GPS smartwatch that boasts damage- and scratch-resistant glass. It measures your heart rate, stress level, sleep metrics, blood oxygen, your fitness age and more. It delivers daily workout prompts, comes with built-in workout and sport apps and even tracks your mountain-biking stats, if any. Download apps from Garmin's Garmin Connect IQ store to up the watch's game even more, and track everything from hydration to menstrual cycles. The battery will last up to 30 hours in GPS mode -- and up to 28 days in smartwatch mode. Or get the solar version for what Garmin says will be unlimited battery life.

The Instinct 2 Series comes in two case sizes: 40mm and 45mm. It also comes in a range of editions, from standard to surf and more. Pictured above is the 40mm, solar, standard-edition Instinct 2 in mist gray. This version of the watch lists for $450.

Garmin Instinct 2 Series (40mm) standard edition, solar (mist gray), $400 (reduced from $450)

Garmin Epix: $900 and up

Garmin via Amazon

The premium Garmin Epix, launched in January, is not just another outdoor-ready Garmin smartwatch -- it's an outdoor-ready Garmin smartwatch with a luxe look. Billed as a "premium multisport watch," the Epix features an AMOLED display, and, in a nice touch, comes with preloaded maps to thousands of golf courses and ski resorts worldwide. It boasts a number of health- and fitness-monitoring powers, and includes features that'll help you on the next ski run, or surfing wave. The battery runs for 16 days in smartwatch mode, and 42 hours in GPS mode. The Garmin Epix lists at $900 and up.

Garmin Epix (Sapphire-White Titanium), $900 and up (reduced from $1,000)

