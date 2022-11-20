The best Black Friday luggage and travel essentials deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Monos, Paravel and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calpak

With Black Friday finally here, now is the perfect time to shop for luggage ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season. Samsonite and Paravel are throwing major Black Friday sales right now with up to 30 percent off site wide, while Away has a buy more, save more promo with up to $100 off. And Monos is having their biggest sale ever with sitewide markdowns up to 50 percent off plus an additional 15 percent off with a promo code. A number of other retailers are discounting luggage now too -- including Amazon, where you can save over 50 percent on some of the popular luggage styles from Delsey and American Tourister.

We scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals available.

Top products in this article:

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (chocolate brown), $255 (reduced from $321)

Paravel Aviator Carry-On, $263 (reduced from $350)

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $191 with code (reduced from $294)

22" Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner, $360 (reduced from $550)

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $38

We found deals on top-rated carry-ons and larger, checked bags. These soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work just as well for airplane travel as they do for smaller weekend road trips to grandma's house.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before the holidays or plan on gifting a suitcase to a loved one, now is the time to buy. Nearly every piece of luggage on our list has been marked down even more than previous sales earlier in the fall.

The best Black Friday luggage and travel essentials deals

This Black Friday find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris, Monos and more. Most of the reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days, and in some cases, even earlier.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get right now.

Away

Away

Get some of the best deals of the year on Away luggage. Now through November 28, buy more, save more on suitcases. Take $50 off any two suitcases and $100 of any three suitcases. All prices below before promo.

Away The Carry-On, $275 before promo

Shop Away The Large, $375 before promo

Away Aluminum Edition The Medium, $725 before promo

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage

iFLY

Attention Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $90. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $89

July carry-on trunk

July

Buy more, save more on July luggage. Save $30 when you spend $300, $100 off $600 and $200 on $1,000 or more. Out top pick? The ultra durable carry-on trunk.

July carry-on trunk, $365 (reduced from $395)

Roam

Roam

Our favorite design-your-own luggage brand is offering a great promo in honor of Black Friday. Buy a piece of Roam customizable luggage, backpack or duffel and get a free Market Tote ($125 value) or Travel Pouch Set ($95 value) now through Cyber Monday.

Roam large carry-on, $575

Squishmallows travel set

Walmart

Perfect for the Squishmallows loving kid, this set of a Squishmallows plush backpack and carry-on luggage comes in four different character styles.

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $38

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. Many colors are on sale, but the best deal is for a single, 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $140 (reduced from $160)

Samsonite Freeform hardside

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $177 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Centric



Samsonite

Another great Black Friday deal courtesy of Samsonite? Get the large checked luggage version of the Centric style for almost half off.

Samsonite Centric, $146 (reduced from $270)

Paravel

Paravel

Paravel, our favorite preppy luggage brand is going big in honor of Black Friday. Save up to 30 percent on the entire Paravel website, including their popular suitcases and tote bags.

Paravel Aviator Carry-On, $263 (reduced from $350)

Paravel Aviator Grand, $319 (reduced from $425)

Paravel Cabana Tote, $116 and up (reduced from $165 and up)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set

Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $133 (reduced from $340)

Apple AirTags

Apple via Amazon

Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim. The tiny GPS trackers make great stocking stuffers, so stock up now while they are on sale.

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $80 (reduced from $100)

Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. It's on sale now at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (chocolate brown), $255 (reduced from $321)

State Logan kids suitcase

State

This adorable suitcase, designed from kids ages six to 10, adds a little sparkle to their trip. Take 25% off and get free initials embroidery on Black Friday with the code BF2022.

State Logan kids suitcase, $169 (reduced from $225)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set

Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space and each comes equipped with multidirectional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $160 (reduced from $300)

American Tourister Moonlight

American Tourister

Now is the time to buy a piece or set of the American Tourister Moonlight collection, a beautiful, rainbow-speckled, polycarbonate design. Get up to 60 percent off most of the single suitcases and sets now, ahead of Black Friday.

American Tourister Moonlight, $88 (reduced from $150)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.)

Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Monos Carry-On Plus

Monos

Amazon isn't the only place to score a great deal on luggage this fall. The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids). In addition to the impressive markdowns sitewide, take an additional 15 percent with the code BLACKFRIDAY2022.

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $191 with code (reduced from $294)

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner

Samsonite

Take advantage of the Samsonite Black Friday sale, with all suitcases, including the luxe Stryde 111, 30 percent off.

Sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, the Stryde 111 offers sleek, luxury styling and next-level technology, like a handle system equipped with LED lights to make you stand out in traffic at night, multiple USB charging ports for charging gadgets and a luggage tag that magnetically fits flush into the suitcase.

The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a suitcase worth investing in.

22" Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner, $360 (reduced from $550)

Monos Check-In Large: $345

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $293 (reduced from $417)

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above sale-priced suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here: