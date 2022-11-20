Watch CBS News
The best Black Friday luggage and travel essentials deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Monos, Paravel and more

By Leah Groth

Essentials

best-luggage-deals-calpak.jpg
Calpak

With Black Friday finally here, now is the perfect time to shop for luggage ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season. Samsonite and Paravel are throwing major Black Friday sales right now with up to 30 percent off site wide, while Away has a buy more, save more promo with up to $100 off. And Monos is having their biggest sale ever with sitewide markdowns up to 50 percent off plus an additional 15 percent off with a promo code. A number of other retailers are discounting luggage now too -- including Amazon, where you can save over 50 percent on some of the popular luggage styles from Delsey and American Tourister.

We scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals available.

Top products in this article:

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (chocolate brown), $255 (reduced from $321)

$255 at Amazon

Paravel Aviator Carry-On, $263 (reduced from $350)

$263 at Paravel

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $191 with code (reduced from $294)

$191 at Monos

22" Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner, $360 (reduced from $550)

$360 at Samsonite

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $38

$38 at Walmart

We found deals on top-rated carry-ons and larger, checked bags. These soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work just as well for airplane travel as they do for smaller weekend road trips to grandma's house.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before the holidays or plan on gifting a suitcase to a loved one, now is the time to buy. Nearly every piece of luggage on our list has been marked down even more than previous sales earlier in the fall. 

The best Black Friday luggage and travel essentials deals

This Black Friday find the best deals on top-rated luggage by SamsoniteMonos, Delsey Paris, Monos and more. Most of the reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days, and in some cases, even earlier.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get right now. 

Away

away-aluminum.jpg
Away

Get some of the best deals of the year on Away luggage. Now through November 28, buy more, save more on suitcases. Take $50 off any two suitcases and $100 of any three suitcases. All prices below before promo. 

Away The Carry-On, $275 before promo

$275 at Away

Shop Away The Large, $375 before promo

$375 before promo at Away

Away Aluminum Edition The Medium, $725 before promo

$725 at Away

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage

ifly.jpg
iFLY

Attention Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $90. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle. 

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $89

$89 at Walmart

July carry-on trunk

july.jpg
July

Buy more, save more on July luggage. Save $30 when you spend $300, $100 off $600 and $200 on $1,000 or more. Out top pick? The ultra durable carry-on trunk. 

July carry-on trunk, $365 (reduced from $395)

$365 at July

Roam

roam.jpg
Roam

Our favorite design-your-own luggage brand is offering a great promo in honor of Black Friday. Buy a piece of Roam customizable luggagebackpack or duffel and get a free Market Tote ($125 value) or Travel Pouch Set ($95 value) now through Cyber Monday. 

Roam large carry-on, $575

$575 at Roam

Squishmallows travel set

squishmallows-suitcase.jpg
Walmart

Perfect for the Squishmallows loving kid, this set of a Squishmallows plush backpack and carry-on luggage comes in four different character styles. 

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $38

$38 at Walmart

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

samsonite-omni.jpg
Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps. 

On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. Many colors are on sale, but the best deal is for a single, 20-inch carry-on bag in silver. 

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $140 (reduced from $160)

$140 at Amazon

Samsonite Freeform hardside

samsonite-freeform.jpg
Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color. 

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $177 (reduced from $270)

$177 at Amazon

Samsonite Centric 

samsonite-centric.jpg
Samsonite

Another great Black Friday deal courtesy of Samsonite? Get the large checked luggage version of the Centric style for almost half off.

Samsonite Centric, $146 (reduced from $270)

$146 at Amazon

Paravel 

aviator-grand.jpg
Paravel

Paravel, our favorite preppy luggage brand is going big in honor of Black Friday. Save up to 30 percent on the entire Paravel website, including their popular suitcases and tote bags. 

Paravel Aviator Carry-On, $263 (reduced from $350)

$263 at Paravel

Paravel Aviator Grand, $319 (reduced from $425)

$319 at Paravel

Paravel Cabana Tote, $116 and up (reduced from $165 and up)

$116 at Paravel

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set

rockland-melbourne.jpg
Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $133 (reduced from $340)

$133 at Amazon

Apple AirTags

Apple AirTag
Apple via Amazon

Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim. The tiny GPS trackers make great stocking stuffers, so stock up now while they are on sale. 

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $80 (reduced from $100)

$80 at Amazon

Delsey Paris Chatelet

delsey-chatelet-white.jpg
Delsey

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. It's on sale now at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (chocolate brown), $255 (reduced from $321)

$255 at Amazon

State Logan kids suitcase

state-logan.jpg
State

This adorable suitcase, designed from kids ages six to 10, adds a little sparkle to their trip. Take 25% off and get free initials embroidery on Black Friday with the code BF2022.

State Logan kids suitcase, $169 (reduced from $225)

$169 at State

Coolife 3-piece luggage set

coolife.jpg
Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space and each comes equipped with multidirectional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $160 (reduced from $300)

$160 at Amazon

American Tourister Moonlight 

american-tourister-moonlight.jpg
American Tourister

Now is the time to buy a piece or set of the American Tourister Moonlight collection, a beautiful, rainbow-speckled, polycarbonate design. Get up to 60 percent off most of the single suitcases and sets now, ahead of Black Friday. 

American Tourister Moonlight, $88 (reduced from $150)

$88 at Amazon

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.)

calpak-luggage-ambeur-3-piece-set.jpg
Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

$495 at Calpak

Monos Carry-On Plus

monos.jpg
Monos

Amazon isn't the only place to score a great deal on luggage this fall. The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids). In addition to the impressive markdowns sitewide, take an additional 15 percent with the code BLACKFRIDAY2022.

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $191 with code (reduced from $294)

$191 at Monos

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner

samsonite-stryde.jpg
Samsonite

Take advantage of the Samsonite Black Friday sale, with all suitcases, including the luxe Stryde 111, 30 percent off.

Sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, the Stryde 111 offers sleek, luxury styling and next-level technology, like a handle system equipped with LED lights to make you stand out in traffic at night, multiple USB charging ports for charging gadgets and a luggage tag that magnetically fits flush into the suitcase. 

The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a suitcase worth investing in. 

22" Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner, $360 (reduced from $550)

$360 at Samsonite

Monos Check-In Large: $345

Monos Check-In Large
Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $293 (reduced from $417)

$293 at Monos

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above sale-priced suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

First published on October 19, 2022 / 4:03 PM

