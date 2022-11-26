CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday may technically be over, but there are still tons of great deals available on laptops. Several retailers are offering deep discounts on gaming laptops, Apple Macbooks and budget-friendly Chromebooks. Keep reading to find the best post-Black Friday laptop deals.

Missed out on Black Friday? Don't worry. We've compiled the best Black Friday laptop deals that you can still get this weekend. Many of the most popular models are on sale now, so this is a great time to upgrade your old laptop. From the Apple MacBook Pro to the ultra-affordable HP Chromebook, there are plenty of great laptops to fit all budgets on sale now.

Best Black Friday deals that you can still get on laptops

Shop the best post-Black Friday laptop deals available now at Amazon, Walmart and more.

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop: $149

Walmart

This 2-in-1 device features a 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $149.

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $149 (reduced from $199)

15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop: $499

Walmart

You can save $133 on this MSI gaming laptop during the Walmart post-Black Friday sale. The laptop is built with a Intel Core i5 processor and runs on Microsoft Windows 11. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop, $499 (reduced from $632)

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop: $699

Walmart

This top-rated gaming laptop from Lenovo is on a killer sale right now. It features a 10th Generation Intel® Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card. It includes 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, $699 (reduced from $1,030)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $179

Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs on the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $179 (reduced from $375)

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $179

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight two-in-one device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features dual speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

11.6" HP Chromebook: $79

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.

At $79, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

14" MacBook Pro: $1,600

Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,600 (regularly $1,999)

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)

16" MacBook Pro: $2,000

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)

13.6" MacBook Air (2022): $1,049

Apple via Amazon

Save on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.

13.6" MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,199)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor): $1,050



Samsung via Amazon

Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,050 (regularly $1,350)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: Save $500

Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a fast 12th generation Core i7 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop offers a 3ms overdrive response time for high-performance gaming. Right now, you can score this top-rated gaming laptop for $500 off.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

17.3" Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop: $796

Amazon

This 17.3-inch gaming laptop features a Intel Core i5 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop is built with self-cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology to prevent laptop overheating. It also features a RGB backlit keyboard.

One verified buyer on Amazon called this the best laptop they've ever owned: "I now am a major fan of Asus. This laptop is so fast almost as much as my PC build which has an i7-10700K and 3060ti. If you['re] looking for an affordable deal and good investment that performs well for most games plus browsing, look no further. "

17.3" Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, $796 (reduced from $900)

13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop: $1,400

Razer via Amazon

Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $600 off the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 13 boasts a 4K display, a core i7 processor and plenty of memory.

13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)

15.5" MSI GL66 gaming computer: $1,395

MSI via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this MSI gaming laptop for $300 off list price. The 15.6-inch MSI GL66 gaming laptop features an RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 16 GB of memory.

15.6" MSI GL66 gaming computer (RTX 3070), $1,199 (reduced from $1,499)

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $750

Acer via Amazon

You can get this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer right now on Amazon for $750 -- that's more than 10 percent off the machine's already budget-friendly list price. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $750 (reduced from $840)

15.6" Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,155



Dell

This Dell G15 gaming laptop includes an efficient Intel Core i7 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card optimized for gameplay.

15.6" Dell G15 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,155 (reduced from $1,400)

