'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' is on sale for Black Friday 2023. Get this Nintendo game deal before it sells out

We've seen a lot of great Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday, but there's one we're especially excited about. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new side-scrolling Mario adventure for the Switch, just went on sale for Black Friday 2023. Given how quick Nintendo Switch games and consoles have been selling today, you should act fast -- this deal is likely to sell out soon.

'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' is $10 off at Groupon for Black Friday

Nintendo's "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is the latest game in the Super Mario Bros. franchise. It can be experienced as a one-player adventure, or up to four players can play simultaneously on one Switch console (with each player using their own controller). The game supports Nintendo Switch Online, so playing online with up to four friends is also possible.

The game stays authentic to what you'd expect from a Super Mario Bros. adventure, but it nicely incorporates plenty of new twists and surprises that makes it unique, fun and interesting. It's not necessarily difficult to play and complete, but uncovering all the game's secrets will take a lot of time and skill.

This is one of the few Switch games that just about anyone -- regardless of age or gaming skill level -- will enjoy. We especially like that young gamers can play an invincible character (Yoshi) so they can experience the Flower Kingdom without frustration.

Normally priced at $60, you can get "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" for $50 at Groupon this Black Friday, while supplies last. That's a savings of 17%.

More great Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games

Build out your Nintendo Switch game library with these Black Friday deals on some of the console's most popular games, including the brand new "Super Mario RPG." These all make great Christmas gifts for gamers. (PS: We found lots of Black Friday deals on PS5 games and consoles and Xbox games, as well.)

