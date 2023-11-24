'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' is on sale for Black Friday 2023. Get this Nintendo game deal before it sells out
We've seen a lot of great Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday, but there's one we're especially excited about. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new side-scrolling Mario adventure for the Switch, just went on sale for Black Friday 2023. Given how quick Nintendo Switch games and consoles have been selling today, you should act fast -- this deal is likely to sell out soon.
'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' is $10 off at Groupon for Black Friday
Nintendo's "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is the latest game in the Super Mario Bros. franchise. It can be experienced as a one-player adventure, or up to four players can play simultaneously on one Switch console (with each player using their own controller). The game supports Nintendo Switch Online, so playing online with up to four friends is also possible.
The game stays authentic to what you'd expect from a Super Mario Bros. adventure, but it nicely incorporates plenty of new twists and surprises that makes it unique, fun and interesting. It's not necessarily difficult to play and complete, but uncovering all the game's secrets will take a lot of time and skill.
This is one of the few Switch games that just about anyone -- regardless of age or gaming skill level -- will enjoy. We especially like that young gamers can play an invincible character (Yoshi) so they can experience the Flower Kingdom without frustration.
Normally priced at $60, you can get "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" for $50 at Groupon this Black Friday, while supplies last. That's a savings of 17%.
More great Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games
Build out your Nintendo Switch game library with these Black Friday deals on some of the console's most popular games, including the brand new "Super Mario RPG." These all make great Christmas gifts for gamers. (PS: We found lots of Black Friday deals on PS5 games and consoles and Xbox games, as well.)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, $50 at Walmart (reduced from $70)
- Hogwarts Legacy, $60 at Walmart
- Super Mario RPG, $57 at Amazon (reduced from $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, $49 at Walmart (reduced from $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 at Amazon (reduced from $60)
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, $15 at Best Buy (reduced from $40)
- Sonic Superstars, $35 at Amazon (reduced from $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition, $30 at Amazon (reduced from $50)
- Nintendo Switch Sports, $30 at Walmart (reduced from $50)
- Luigi's Mansion 3, $40 at Walmart (reduced from $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $49 at Amazon (reduced from $60)
- Mario Party Superstars, $50 at Walmart (reduced from $60)
- Kirby's Return to Dreamland: Deluxe Edition (digital), $30 at Walmart (reduced from $60)
- Pikmin 4, $55 at Amazon (reduced from $60)
- Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, $31 at Amazon (reduced from $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Amazon exclusive bundle, $30 (reduced from $40)
