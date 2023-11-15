Best smart watch Black Friday deals 2023 sales have to offer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Time is ticking away fast to take advantage of the latest round of Black Friday 2023 sales on smartwatches. For a limited time, you can save big on a new Apple Watch, Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, as well as certain models of the Coros and Garmin smartwatches. So, whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a smartwatch to give as a gift, there are plenty of fantastic deals to be found.

A smartwatch is a versatile wrist-worn device that caters to productivity, time management, communication, health, fitness, safety and entertainment based on individual needs. When choosing one, consider compatibility with your smartphone, the need for cellular capabilities, the watch's size and its specialized features.

Best Black Friday 2023 smartwatch deals available now

Time is running out fast on these popular Black Friday smartwatch deals.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm): $349 (13% off)

Amazon has slashed 13% off its latest smartwatch model, the Apple Watch Series 9. You can strap it around your wrist (or present it as a gift) and pay just $349. This configuration is for the 41mm aluminum version with a midnight casing and matching Sport Loop band. It's the GPS only version, but it runs the latest version of WatchOS and comes with all of the same pre-installed apps as the other current model Apple Watches.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): $714 (5% off)

Check out this higher-end version of the Apple Watch Series 9 with a stainless steel casing and a storm blue Sport Band. This is the GPS + Cellular version of the watch in the 45mm casing size. Right now, Amazon has it on sale for $714, which is a saving of $35.

The biggest benefit of the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch is that it can be used almost fully autonomously from an iPhone, so the person wearing it can utilize all of the safety and health-related functions, plus make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, and stream audio (music or podcasts) directly from the watch -- and that's just a sampling of what it can do.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation, GPS + Cellular, 44mm): $270 (18% off)

Currently, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is the company's least expensive smartwatch. Yet, it runs the same version of WatchOS and has the same collection of pre-installed apps as other current model Apple Watches.

In addition, this GPS + Cellular version can work almost entirely on its own (without an iPhone being nearby), so the person wearing it always has full access to its safety and health features, communications functions and more.

This is the ideal "starter" Apple Watch for an older person who could benefit from the Fall Detection feature, or a child whose parents want to be able to stay in touch and track their child without giving them their own smartphone.

Head over to Amazon right now and save 18% off this Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation). It's available in a variety of colors and in a 44mm or 40mm size, but not all variations are currently on sale.

Google Pixel Watch: $270 (30% off)

Although it was designed to be the perfect smartwatch companion to the Google Pixel smartphones, any Android-based smartphone user will enjoy the aesthetic, customization, features and comfort that this watch offers. For a limited time, certain colors of the Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi + Cellular LTE capabilities are on sale for as much as 30% off.

The same watch styles, but in the Wi-Fi only version, can also be found on Amazon for as much as 20% off, starting at just $257. The Google Pixel Watch offers an elegant, thin and unisex design with a 41mm casing. It comes with a robust selection of pre-installed apps that can be used for hands-free calling, texting and music streaming, along with health and safety-related tasks (such as heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking).

In fact, the Google Pixel Watch can do everything that the latest Fitbit fitness trackers can do. This smartwatch even comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium subscription.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (43mm): Up to $250 off with trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic isn't on sale at the moment, but if you have an older smartwatch to trade in, Samsung will give you up to $250 in trade-in credit towards the purchase of this watch. Plus, if you take advantage of the Samsung Offer Program, you may be entitled to an additional $60 off.

This is the 43mm version of the Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Choose between black or silver for the watch's housing color and select between five watch band styles (each of which comes in a variety of colors and sizes).

At the time of purchase, you can also choose either the Bluetooth + Wi-Fi version of the watch or the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + 4G LTE cellular version.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (40mm, Bluetooth + Wi-Fi): $278 (7% off)

Here's a change to save 7% on the current model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 with a 40mm casing and in the Bluetooth + Wi-Fi configuration. At the moment, only the graphite color is on sale, but there are 10 colors in total to choose from. Y

ou can also choose between a 40mm, 44mm, 43mm or 47mm casing size, and select between a Bluetooth + Wi-Fi or a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm): $370 (5% off)

Amazon is offering all sorts of generous deals right now on various Samsung Galaxy Watch models and configurations.

This version of the Galaxy Watch6 Classic in the 47mm casing size is now on sale for 5% off, bringing the price down to $370.

Coros Pace 2 Sport watch: $179 (10% off)

Coros offers an impressive lineup of smartwatches for athletic and fitness-minded people. This model has a 20-day battery life and is pre-programmed to monitor a wide range of fitness activities -- from swimming and biking, to running and strength training. There's also a built in sleep tracker and heart rate monitor.

At the moment, you can save 10% off this smartwatch (which will work with either an iPhone or Android-based smartphone). You'll pay just $179.

Garmin Forerunner 245: $178 (41% off)

It's not the newest or most cutting-edge version of a Garmin smartwatch, but this Forerunner 245 is still packed with features ideal for runners and those who are athletic.

This is a GPS-enabled watch that has a heart rate monitor, along with other sensors and activity tracking features. Battery life is up to seven days.

While supplies last, you can wrap a Forerunner 245 around your wrist for a mere $179, which represents a savings of $122.

