The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS5 console bundle deals that you can still shop today

The PlayStation 5 is this holiday season's most-sought-after gaming console, and one of the best gifts for gamers. The console doesn't go on sale very often, but the experts at CBS Essentials have found three incredible PS5 Black Friday console bundle deals that you can shop today.

These still-available Black Friday and Cyber Monday PlayStation deals offer a rare chance to save on a PS5 console or score an effectively-free PlayStation 5 game with a new console. Now is the time to treat yourself to a console upgrade or finish up your holiday shopping for the gamers on your list.

But if you're in the market for a new PS5, you'll want to act fast. These extended Cyber Monday deals won't be available for much longer.

Best PlayStation 5 console deals to shop today

These extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS5 deals are still available to shop now. Get them before they're gone.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' bundle: 15% off at Amazon and Walmart



If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October 2023, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

Right now, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Amazon and Walmart for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559. This PS5 Cyber Monday deal is like getting a brand new game for free -- and a good game, at that.

PlayStation 5 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' bundle: Save $60

Amazon and Walmart both have a bundle deal for Call of Duty fans. This bundle includes the PlayStation 5 console and the new "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" game.

As you'd expect from a game in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare III offers non-stop action, plenty of violence and impressive graphics that are detailed and look multi-dimensional.

In this direct sequel to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," Captain Price and Task Force 141 continue to be challenged by war criminal Vladimire Makarov.

In addition to familiar campaign missions, "Modern Warfare III" introduces open combat missions that provide more gameplay options. There are numerous new multiplayer maps, but you have access to 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare II, modernized with new modes and gameplay features. There are also more than a dozen core 6v6 maps, a new Ground War map, plus a new and open World Zombies map.

Get this PS5 "Modern Warfare III" bundle at Amazon or Walmart now for $499 (reduced from $559).

The best Cyber Week PlayStation 5 game deals to shop today

Already have a PS5 and want to save on some new games? Here are the best PS5 game deals at the Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy Cyber Week sales while supplies last. (Hurry, some games are already selling out.)

