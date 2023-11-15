Best travel gift ideas for Christmas 2023, according to actual frequent travelers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon / Herschel

Not sure what to buy for the travel lover on your holiday list? Don't worry. We've surveyed the frequent travelers and shopping experts at CBS Essentials to find tons of travel gift ideas. Shop the best travel gifts for women, best travel gifts for men and the best travel gift ideas for anyone with a healthy sense of wanderlust.

From inflatable travel pillows that will let them snooze in total comfort to inflight entertainment options and must-have travel bags, there are plenty of gift ideas for travelers to shop now.

Keep reading to explore our top gifts for travel lovers, according to frequent travelers.

Spanx AirEssentials half-zip

Amazon

This cozy gift is perfect for travel enthusiasts and athleisure lovers. The half-zip pullover is made with a soft, lightweight fabric and offers a cozy oversized fit for easy layering.

CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein shared that she saw someone wearing the AirEssentials top and matching lounge pants at the airport and immediately wanted a set for herself. Even Oprah Winfrey is a fan.

"Wow. Wow. Wow," Winfrey says. "May I tell you I got this set last year? I wore it in a photo shoot for 'O' and never looked back. This is the most comfortable fabric -- now in new sophisticated colors."

Inflatable Travel Air Pillow

Amazon

Traditional travel pillows usually just go around your neck for a bit of added support, but this one takes things to the next level, making it an innovative gift idea for travelers.

"Get a real travel pillow," Gornstein says. "Not the kind that they sell at the airport. Not the kind that goes viral on social. The kind that works. I do not sleep upright with my head lolling to one side and do not know anyone else who does. I sleep like a person, which means I need a travel pillow that lets me lean forward and mimic sleeping on my side or stomach."

This pillow is $21, reduced from $25.

Herschel classic backpack

Herschel

Gift the perfect personal item for air travel with this Herschel backpack.

"I used to be one of those people who needed to look super cute with a trendy over-the-shoulder carry-on bag," Gornstein says. "Then I got real. Get a super-cute backpack and enjoy the magic of hands-free navigation through security and airports and all this."

This 4-star-rated backpack is currently $38, reduced from $55. That's 31% off.

It comes in six colors and prints and in three different sizes.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 bundle

Walmart

For the gamer who loves to travel, CBS Essentials managing editor Fox Van Allen recommends this Nintendo Switch bundle.

"When I'm not snoozing on the plane, I pull out my Nintendo Switch to pass the time during those long cross-country flights," Van Allen says. "The Nintendo Switch OLED edition has an improved and brighter screen, which will make all the latest games look extra sharp. This version comes bundled with the popular game Mario Kart 8, making it perfect for gifting."

This bundle, a $410 value, is currently on sale at Walmart for $348 this holiday season.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Walmart

If the traveling gamer in your life already has a Nintendo Switch, consider gifting them a game instead.

This new release is an excellent choice (and if you're not convinced, you can read our full review of the game).

"This new release is easily the best 2D Super Mario Bros. game in decades," Van Allen says. "It features all your favorite characters and mechanics from the franchise, including new power ups (Elephant Mario!) and new secrets. Especially fun is the addition of Wonder Flowers, all of which have unique game-changing effects."

Monos Metro crossbody bag

Monos

The Monos Metro crossbody is a great compact option for carrying your daily essentials while traveling.

It offers plenty of storage space and hands-free carrying.

For me, CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna, a good cross-body day bag is a travel must-have. I like something light that can hold the basics like my phone, cards and hotel key while I go sightseeing.

This unisex Monos crossbody makes a great travel gift for men or women.

Kindle

Amazon

Reading is a great way to pass the time during a flight or a relaxing activity to enjoy while lounging by the hotel pool or at the beach.

Gornstein recommends a Kindle as one of the best gifts for travelers as the e-reader is lightweight, easy to add books to and can be used at any point in the flight.

Find this Kindle in two colors and in ad-supported or non-ad-supported versions. It comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Related content from CBS Essentials