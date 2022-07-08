Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on Samsung's 'The Frame' TV you can get right now on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung's top-rated 2021 model of "The Frame" TV is on sale now at Amazon ahead of next week's Amazon Prime Day 2022. Prices are slashed on the smart TV that can double as framed art. Find out which versions of the 2021 "The Frame" TV you can buy on sale on Amazon today.

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

The Samsung smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

At last look, the Samsung site only had the 32-inch model of the 2021 "The Frame" TV still available. You'll find a wider selection -- not to mention sale prices! -- on Amazon.

And while the below Amazon deals are available to everybody, regardless of Amazon Prime membership status, remember: In order to score deals via Amazon Prime Day 2022 next week, you must be a Prime member.

Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial. If you sign up today, your trial period will run through Amazon Prime Day 2022, and you'll be able to cash in on that sales event's member-exclusive deals.

Ready to get "Frame"-d? Let's get to the Amazon deals you can get right now on the TV that's rated 4.5 stars (out of 5) by site reviewers. And looking for more Amazon deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022? Keep reading. We'll even tell you where you can buy the 2022 edition of Samsung's "The Frame" TV.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $848 and up

Samsung via Best Buy

Right now on Amazon, you can save up to 21% on 2021 editions of Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV model. Three screen sizes are on sale: the 43-inch; the 50-inch; and, the 65-inch. Percentage-wise, you get the biggest price cut on the 50-inch model.

43" Samsung "The Frame" 4K TV (2021), $848 (reduced from $947)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $948 (reduced from $1,198)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

The 55-inch and 75-inch 2021 models of "The Frame" TV are also still available through Amazon, but they're not on sale right now. Get this, though: The current list price on the 75-inch is lower than previous deal prices we've seen for it on Amazon. Use the below buttons to check for future deals -- or, to buy one today!

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $1,398

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV (2021), $1,900

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2020): $498

Samsung via Amazon

The 2020 version of "The Frame" TV is getting hard to find, but the 32-inch model can still be had. Right now on Amazon, it's marked down to $498, that's even a couple dollars cheaper than Samsung's own sale price.

32" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $530)

Other "The Frame" TV options

If you prefer to buy direct from Samsung, you should know that its site has plenty of 2022 models of "The Frame" available. (Sorry, though, no sale prices right now.) The tech and appliance brand also offers a rotating TV called "The Sero" that has similar features to "The Frame" -- and you can get a deal on that TV right now! Read on for the scoop.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2022)

Samsung

The 2022 "The Frame" boasts the same quantum dot picture as the 2021 model, but with a new matte display that includes anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties. Like the previous iteration, the 2022 version upscales TV and movies to 4K.

When you're not streaming, select artwork to display (from Picasso to Basquiat), or upload your own photos to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive.

Choose from seven screen sizes, from 32 inches up to 85 inches. Below you'll find links for the 65-inch and 75-inch models; those are the ones we've most recently seen sale prices on at Samsung.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED TV (2022), $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV (2022), $3,000

'The Sero' QLED 4K TV: $1,498

Samsung

Samsung's "The Sero" lets you rotate your TV just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertical for to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Let your phone take over your entire screen. The 43-inch "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media full screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV.

Right now, you can get "The Sero" for a sale price at Samsung, but buy it for a couple dollars cheaper at Amazon (even though it's not technically on sale there)!

Samsung 43" Class "The Sero" QLED 4K UHD HDR smart TV, $1,498

43" 'The Sero' QLED 4K UHD HDR smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event's deals are for Amazon Prime members only.

Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

