When is Presidents' Day 2024? All the best sales and more

Presidents' Day 2024 is right around the corner, which means that opportunities for deep discounts on appliances, furniture, mattresses and more are also on the horizon. Presidents' Day is a great time to shop for the aforementioned products, as well as for other high-priced items such as TVs, vacuums and kitchen tools, such as air fryers.

There are going to be tons of sales on Presidents' Day, which may be overwhelming for shoppers who don't know exactly where to go to find the best discounts. That's why we've put together this helpful guide to break down how long Presidents' Day sales run, which retailers have the best sales and more.

When is Presidents' Day 2024?

This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

What are the best Presidents' Day sales?



While it's too early for most official Presidents' Day sales to begin, plenty of retailers are offering huge deals and discounts now, ahead of the holiday. Here are the best deals you can shop today, before Presidents' Day 2024.

Ashley Furniture: Ashley Furniture's Presidents' Day sale is going on now (the earliest we've seen). The selection is small, but features various furniture items, with savings up to 36% off. Find deals on couches, dining tables and chairs, coffee and end tables

Avocado Mattresses: Another early Presidents' Day sale is the one happening at Avocado Mattresses. The famous organic mattress brand is discounting its mattresses 20% off, its fleece lounge and organic cotton collections at 50% off, its alpaca collection at 30% off and more.

Samsung: Right now at Samsung, you can save on the new Samsung Galaxy S24

Sam's Club: Sam's Club members will find huge discounts right now on TVs, up to $400 off. If you're not a Sam's Club member, you can join right now for half price ($25)

Saatva: Saatva has some solid promos on mattresses

Wayfair: Wayfair is currently running its Big Furniture Sale, so expect deep discounts. These include up to 65% off rugs, up to 55% off chairs and sofas, up to 50% off bathroom vanities, up to 60% off mattresses and more.

Walmart: Deals abound across multiple product categories at Walmart. We found a $200 discount on a Dyson stick vacuum

LG: LG is currently running promos on select laundry machines, refrigerators, dishwashers and cooking appliances. There are also some TV bundle deals: You'll save $175 when you bundle a GX sound bar with an eligible LG OLED TV.

Sling TV: New Sling TV subscribers will enjoy 50% off of the brand's orange plan, blue plan and orange/blue plan combo. These services offer access to anywhere between 32 to 46 channels, ranging from ESPN to Bravo to your local ABC and NBC affiliates (depending on the plan).

Shark: Shark is offering discounts of up to $200 off on vacuums, robot vacuums, air purifiers and beauty products, including the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Nordstrom: Nordstrom has sales going on across multiple departments: home, beauty, women, men, activewear and more. You can find discounts on top brands like Ugg, Skims, Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Nike and Mac.

J.Crew: Right now, J.Crew is running a promo for 30% off women's, men's and kid's classic styles. These styles include items like sweaters, blouses, pants, button-down shirts, jeans, polos and jackets.

Macy's: The brand's Big Home Sale is going on now, offering up to 65% off on bed and bath, kitchen, dining, furniture, mattresses and luggage. There are even more discounts to be found in its clearance section, including up to 50% off coats, up to 40% off boots and up to 50% off jewelry.

West Elm: West Elm's sale section features discounts of up to 60% off. You can find beautiful pieces of mid-century modern furniture, couches, bedding, kitchen and bath items, stylish throw pillows and more.

Dyson: If you've been eyeing a Dyson, now is your time to buy. If you buy direct from the brand, you can save up to $200 on cordless vacuums, up to $250 on air purifiers and more.

Is Presidents' Day a federal holiday?

Presidents' Day is one of 12 federal holidays observed in the United States.

What is open on Presidents' Day 2024?

You can expect the post office, stock market and most banks to be closed on Presidents' Day 2024. Most big retailers and grocery stores will be open, including Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and more.

Do appliances go on sale for Presidents' Day?

If you're looking to get appliances for your new home, or want to upgrade the ones in your current place, Presidents' Day is a great time to buy refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers and ranges. You can also expect sales on other pricey home items such as furniture, mattresses, TVs and even kitchen tools such as air fryers, blenders and coffee makers.

When do Presidents' Day 2024 sales start?

Presidents' Day sales typically start the Friday before the holiday long weekend. However, some retailers may start their sales earlier in the week or even at the beginning of the week to get a head start on securing sales.

Discounts typically continue through the long weekend and sometimes extend a day or two after the holiday on Monday.

Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day 2024 sale?

Amazon will likely have loads of discounts that will span the entirety of the long weekend. We also expect plenty of limited-time lightning deals that last for a single day or less. Just don't expect the same kind of deep discounts you'd see on Black Friday or Prime Day.