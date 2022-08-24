CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount+

The support crew for the USS Cerritos is back, and ready for more shenanigans in an all-new season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" on Paramount+. Keep reading to find out how to watch "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, premiering on Thursday, August 25.

Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top products in this article:

Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month

Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

Best Luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew of one Starfleet's least important ships. The "Star Trek" spinoff features the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero and Noël Wells.

The first two seasons of this animated series are available to stream now on Paramount+, alongside other favorites from the Star Trek universe, including "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds", "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Prodigy" and even the show that started it all, the original "Star Trek" series.

Keep reading to find out more about how to watch Season 3 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

When does 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3 come out?

The third season of "Lower Decks" premieres on Thursday, August 25. Can't wait one more second for some Star Trek action? Don't worry. Paramount+ is the hub for all things Star Trek. You can check out episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Prodigy," "Star Trek: Discovery" and, of course, the first two seasons of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" while you're waiting for Season 3 to drop.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, streaming August 25

How many episodes of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3 will there be?

Season 3 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" will have 10 episodes. New episodes are scheduled to premiere weekly from August 25, 2022, to October 27, 2022.

Where to watch 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'



'Star Trek: Lower Decks' is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, alongside other binge-worthy, Paramount+ original titles such as "The Offer", "Halo" and more.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, streaming August 25

Paramount+

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers: the $5-per-month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads; and, the $10-per-month "Premium Plan," which is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and other new August titles on Paramount+ totally risk-free.

Other ways to watch Paramount Plus

Starting in September, Walmart+ subscribers will get free access to the ad-supported, Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential boasts a library of tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

More great shows you should be streaming

Looking for more recommendations for what to watch this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Paramount+, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more this month. Or learn more about the best Hulu original shows you can stream right now, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.

The best TV deals right now

If you prefer to forego the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs and more.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $30 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $70

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go hands-free, and ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $70 (reduced from $120)

Check out all the Essentials streaming guides: