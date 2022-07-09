Best competition reality TV on Paramount Plus in 2022 (and how Walmart Plus members can watch free)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount

Summer is prime time for reality TV. And few streaming services do reality TV quite like Paramount+. The streaming network is home to many of the most popular competition reality shows, including "Survivor," "Big Brother," and "The Challenge."

Looking for your next reality TV obsession? Here are the best reality TV shows you can watch on Paramount+ in 2022. Plus, learn how you can watch all these shows in September (and beyond) as a Walmart+ member.

'Big Brother'

Paramount

Contestants on "Big Brother" move into a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones that record their every move 24 hours a day. Every week, houseguests compete for power and vote each other out until only one remains to claim the $500,000 prize.

The latest season premiered July 6 on CBS and Paramount+.

"Big Brother," seasons 1-23 now streaming on Paramount+

'Survivor'

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

In this 63-time Emmy-nominated series, competitors are "stranded" on an island and split into teams. Castaways then compete in physical and mental challenges for food rewards and immunity from elimination. At the end, only one castaway earns the title of "Sole Survivor" and the grand-prize of $1 million.

You can stream all 42 seasons of "Survivor" on Paramount+.

"Survivor," now streaming on Paramount+

'The Amazing Race'

CBS

In "The Amazing Race," 11 teams of two race across the globe and compete in mental and physical challenges for a $1 million prize. After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Season 33 of this Emmy award-winning series is now streaming on Paramount+.

"The Amazing Race," season 33 now streaming on Paramount+

'The Challenge: All Stars'

Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+

In this spinoff series of one of the longest-running reality competitions, former "Challenge" competitors compete for $500,000 and a chance to cement their legacy. New episodes are currently dropping weekly on Paramount+.

"The Challenge: All Stars," now streaming on Paramount+

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

VH1

Hosted by world-famous drag queen RuPaul, this dynamic reality competition showcases talented drag queens looking to earn the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." Twelve seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race" are available to stream on Paramount+.

"RuPaul's Drag Race," now streaming on Paramount+

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Richard Phibbs/Paramount+

In "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," fan-favorite queens from past seasons of "Drag Race" come back for the chance to be inducted into RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The most recent season (Season 7) features the franchise's first all-winners cast, with past victors returning to fight for the title of "Queen of All Queens" and a doubled-up cash prize of $200,000.

All seven seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," now streaming on Paramount+

'Ink Master'

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $100,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. Renowned tattoo artist Chris Nunez, veteran artist Oliver Peck and host Dave Navarro make up the judges panel (alongside a roster of guest judges) in this unique reality competition.

All 13 seasons are now streaming on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming on Paramount+

And be sure to check out the two "Ink Master" spinoff series, "Ink Master: Angels" and "Ink Master: Redemption."

"Ink Master: Angels," now streaming on Paramount+

"Ink Master: Redemption," now streaming on Paramount+

'Love Island' (USA)

Colin Young-Wolff/CBS via Getty Images

This steamy series follows a group of single "islanders" who couple up and (hopefully) find love in a stunning, temptation-filled villa. Relationships and rivalries abound in this series, now a staple of summer reality TV.

Seasons 1 through 3 of Love Island are now streaming on Paramount+.

"Love Island," now streaming on Paramount+

While CBS initially brought the international smash-hit show to the states, Season 4 of "Love Island" USA will be streaming on Peacock. "Love Island" USA Season 4 premiered July 19 on Peacock. To learn more about one of summer's steamiest series, check out our guide on how to watch "Love Island" Season 4.

"Love Island," USA Season 4, now streaming on Peacock

Are You The One?

MTV

MTV's "Are You The One?" brings together a group of singles, all of whom have a "perfect match" in the form of another contestant. If all the contestants can find their algorithmically determined matches, the group wins $1 million.

"Are You The One?" was met with critical acclaim in its most recent season for exclusively featuring openly LGBT and sexually fluid contestants.

You can stream eight seasons of "Are You The One?" on Paramount+ now. The show has been renewed for a ninth season on the platform, but a release date has yet to be announced.

"Are You The One?" now streaming on Paramount+

