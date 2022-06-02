Walmart+ Weekend live blog: The latest news from Walmart's Prime Day-like sale, happening today

Walmart+ Weekend live blog: The latest news from Walmart's Prime Day-like sale, happening todayget the free app
Attention shoppers: The biggest shopping event of the month is about to kick off. Today at 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT), retail giant Walmart is launching its four-day, Walmart+ Weekend sale.
Walmart+ Weekend, running today through Sunday, is like Walmart's version of Amazon Prime Day. Walmart is expected to offer deals on Roku smart TVs, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, air fryers, coffee makers, patio furniture and more. Walmart has even announced a restock of the PS5 console, which we expect to happen when the sale starts later today.
You can tap the button below to view the full list of sale items.
There's a catch, though: You need a paid Walmart+ subscription to access all the deals -- and the PS5 restock -- during Walmart+ Weekend. Membership to Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month, or $98 per year.
A Walmart+ membership also gets you access to fuel discounts at more than 14,000 gas stations nationwide. Plus, you get free, same-day grocery delivery (where available, and with a $35-minimum order), free shipping on Walmart.com orders, discounts on prescription drugs and more.
Walmart offers a 30-day free trial of Walmart+, but this is important: If you want to shop the sale today, you need to be a paid member. Click the button below to subscribe now.
Want the latest news and deals from the Walmart+ Weekend sale? Check back here, as this article will be regularly updated throughout the sale.
(For more about the sale, be sure to read our guide, When is Walmart+ weekend?)
Don't forget to check out Amazon's competing deals
We're still a little more than an hour away from the start of the Walmart+ Weekend sale (and the PS5 restock).
In the meantime, we found some awesome deals you can shop right now at Amazon, even ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals at Amazon, the best furniture deals at Amazon and the best TV deals at Amazon.
Or, tap the button below to head straight to Amazon's competing deals.