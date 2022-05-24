How to watch 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' plus where to see the Ugly Sonic cameo

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a big week for Sonic the Hedgehog. In a late addition to its May 2022 streaming lineup, Paramount+ has announced that "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is available to stream on the platform. It debuted there on May 24, 2022.

Watch the new Sonic film: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," streaming May 24 on Paramount+

See the Ugly Sonic cameo: "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers," now streaming on Disney+

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" opened in movie theaters in April 2022 -- and went straight to the top of the box office. A follow-up to 2020's original "Sonic the Hedgehog," the sequel has grossed some $368 million worldwide and counting, per stats from The Numbers. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Sonic villain Dr. Robotnik. James Marsden returns as Sonic's pal Tom. Idris Elba joins the franchise as the voice of Sonic foe Knuckles.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2," streaming May 24 on Paramount+

If the streaming debut of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" on Paramount+ weren't enough, there's more Sonic-centric streaming news to share: We're here to tell you that the one and only Ugly Sonic cameos in "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers," a straight-to-streaming movie that premiered on Disney+ on May 20, 2022.

Who -- or what -- is Ugly Sonic?

In the beginning, Ugly Sonic was the much-criticized, first-draft design of the titular character for the original "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie. The look (dubbed "Ugly Sonic" by outraged fans) was featured in a 2019 "Sonic" trailer. After the blowback, the design was reworked. Ugly Sonic lives on, however, in "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers." In the film, Ugly Sonic, now an actual animated character, is seen attending comic-book conventions, and trying to make the most of his internet infamy.

"Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers," now streaming on Disney+

Sonic fans, sprint on over to Paramount+ to stream the newly released "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." And once you're done, be sure to check out the Ugly Sonic cameo in "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers" on Disney+.

Keep reading to find out what else you need to know about streaming "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," plus where to watch other entries from the Sonic franchise, including the first Sonic movie.

When will 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' be available to stream?

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" premiered on Paramount+ on May 24, 2022.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2," streaming May 24 on Paramount+

Where to watch 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

As of publication, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" was still playing in theaters. And, as of May 24, 2022, the movie was available to stream on Paramount+.

See "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" in theaters

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers: the $5-per-month "Essential Plan" (a budget-minded tier with ads); and, the $10-per-month, ad-free "Premium Plan." Right now, Paramount+ is offering new subscribers a one-week, free-trial period. This means you can effectively check out "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and other new Paramount+ titles risk-free.

Where to watch the first 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie

The first "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

"Sonic the Hedgehog," now streaming on Paramount+

How many 'Sonic the Hedgehog' TV shows are on Paramount+?

Currently, there are four Sonic-inspired TV shows streaming on Paramount+. Relive your childhood with the cartoon series "Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog," "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Sonic Underground," plus the holiday special, "Sonic Christmas Blast." All are available on Paramount+ now.

"Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog," now streaming on Paramount+

"Sonic The Hedgehog" series, now streaming on Paramount+

"Sonic Underground," now streaming on Paramount+

"Sonic Christmas Blast," now streaming on Paramount+

Where to see the Ugly Sonic cameo

The meme-turned-character Ugly Sonic is featured in the new Disney+ straight-to-streaming movie, "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers."

"Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers," now streaming on Disney+

