Is Walmart Plus right for you? What you need to know about membership ahead of Walmart+ Weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

There's never been a better time to become a Walmart+ member. Walmart is about to launch its Amazon Prime Day-like deals event -- including a PS5 restock -- exclusively for Walmart+ members on Thursday, June 2. But that's only one of the reasons a Walmart+ membership might be right for you. Learn everything you need to know about Walmart's shopping subscription below.

Top product in this article:

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Walmart+ will save you money. A Walmart+ membership costs over $40 less than its major membership service competitor. Plus, your Walmart+ membership gets you discounts on gas, gives you access to exclusive sales during Walmart+ Weekend and Black Friday, as well as restocks on the PS5.

Keep reading to learn all about the benefits of a Walmart+ membership.

Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime

Inflation strikes again: Amazon Prime membership rates have gone up. The cost of an annual Prime membership has increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99. Prices increased for current subscribers in March 2022.

If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+. The service, which also offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial, if you'd like to test it before canceling your Amazon Prime membership. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks, though.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Save money on gas with Walmart+

For some relief to your bank account, consider becoming a Walmart+ member for a discount on gas. Walmart+ members get 10 cents off of gas at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations nationwide. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started and save cash.

Walmart+ members can also enjoy member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

A Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals such as the upcoming Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday deals and member-only PS5 restocks as well as prescription drug discounts.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year.

Tap the button below to become a Walmart+ member.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

What is Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart is throwing a weekend-long sales event exclusively for Walmart+ members called Walmart+ Weekend. Walmart+ Weekend is Walmart's Prime Day-like online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members.

If you needed a reason to sign up for Walmart+, this sale is it. The deals event will feature slashed prices on must-have products including electronics, apparel, toys, home goods, home appliances and more. There will even be a PS5 restock.

During Walmart+ Weekend, only Walmart+ members can access Walmart's deepest discounts on Shark vacuums, Gateway laptops, playhouses, Michael Kors handbags, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and more. Plus, only Walmart+ members will have access to Walmart's PlayStation 5 restock on Thursday.

When is Walmart+ Weekend?



Mark your calendars: Walmart+ Weekend, the four-day-long event for Walmart+ members, will run from 12 p.m. PDT Thursday, June 2 to 4 p.m. PDT Sunday, June 5.

The Walmart+ event is online only, and only accessible by Walmart+ members. Deals are available while supplies last.

Want a sneak peek of what's going to be on sale? Tap the button below to preview the Walmart+ Weekend deals.

Related content from CBS Essentials: