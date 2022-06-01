Is Walmart Plus right for you? What you need to know about membership ahead of Walmart+ Weekend
There's never been a better time to become a Walmart+ member. Walmart is about to launch its Amazon Prime Day-like deals event -- including a PS5 restock -- exclusively for Walmart+ members on Thursday, June 2. But that's only one of the reasons a Walmart+ membership might be right for you. Learn everything you need to know about Walmart's shopping subscription below.
Top product in this article:
Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98
Walmart+ will save you money. A Walmart+ membership costs over $40 less than its major membership service competitor. Plus, your Walmart+ membership gets you discounts on gas, gives you access to exclusive sales during Walmart+ Weekend and Black Friday, as well as restocks on the PS5.
Keep reading to learn all about the benefits of a Walmart+ membership.
Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime
Inflation strikes again: Amazon Prime membership rates have gone up. The cost of an annual Prime membership has increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99. Prices increased for current subscribers in March 2022.
If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+. The service, which also offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year.
Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial, if you'd like to test it before canceling your Amazon Prime membership. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks, though.
Save money on gas with Walmart+
For some relief to your bank account, consider becoming a Walmart+ member for a discount on gas. Walmart+ members get 10 cents off of gas at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations nationwide. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started and save cash.
Walmart+ members can also enjoy member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers.
How do I sign up for Walmart+?
A Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals such as the upcoming Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday deals and member-only PS5 restocks as well as prescription drug discounts.
Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks.
Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year.
Tap the button below to become a Walmart+ member.
What is Walmart+ Weekend?
Walmart is throwing a weekend-long sales event exclusively for Walmart+ members called Walmart+ Weekend. Walmart+ Weekend is Walmart's Prime Day-like online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members.
If you needed a reason to sign up for Walmart+, this sale is it. The deals event will feature slashed prices on must-have products including electronics, apparel, toys, home goods, home appliances and more. There will even be a PS5 restock.
During Walmart+ Weekend, only Walmart+ members can access Walmart's deepest discounts on Shark vacuums, Gateway laptops, playhouses, Michael Kors handbags, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and more. Plus, only Walmart+ members will have access to Walmart's PlayStation 5 restock on Thursday.
When is Walmart+ Weekend?
Mark your calendars: Walmart+ Weekend, the four-day-long event for Walmart+ members, will run from 12 p.m. PDT Thursday, June 2 to 4 p.m. PDT Sunday, June 5.
The Walmart+ event is online only, and only accessible by Walmart+ members. Deals are available while supplies last.
Want a sneak peek of what's going to be on sale? Tap the button below to preview the Walmart+ Weekend deals.
