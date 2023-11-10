Best stocking stuffers for men, the Christmas 2023 edition

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your husband, boyfriend or brother's stocking tends to be an afterthought, don't fall into that trap again this year! Check out these great stocking stuffer ideas for men. Stocking stuffers can be fun or useful -- or a combination of the two. All that's essential is that they're petite enough to fit in a festive sock.

We found ideas for all interests, from genealogy to the outdoors. These stocking stuffers for all budgets come from beloved brands, including Dior, Cozy Earth and more. No matter his age, you can find a reviewer-loved Christmas 2023 gift idea for him here.

The best stocking stuffers for men

Check out these small but impactful gifts from Amazon, Sephora and more.

For the family genealogist: 23andMe+ Premium

Amazon

He can learn more about himself with this small but powerful gift. The 23andMe+ Premium option includes a health and ancestry DNA service, plus one-year access to exclusive reports and recommendations for his health. He may be surprised by where his ancestors are actually from.

This kit is currently $169, reduced from $299.

Why we like this DNA test:

This gift keeps on giving with updates for a year.

For the fan of luxury: Dior Sauvage eau de toilette gift set

Sephora

Give the gift of smelling great with this Dior fragrance set. It includes a Sauvage eau de toilette, after-shave balm and deodorant stick. The Sauvage fragrance has notes of bergamot, pepper and amberwood.

Why we like this gift set:

He's getting luxury at a reasonable price point with this Dior gift set.

For the lounger: Cozy Earth The Plush lounge sock

Cozy Earth

He can stay warm on cold winter days to come in these cozy crew-length socks. They come in five colorways and have a ribbed texture.

These Cozy Earth socks are currently $39, reduced from $55.

Why we like these socks:

These socks are super soft and great for wearing under boots.

For the guy with a sweet tooth: Mozart Kugeln

Amazon

Satisfy his sweet tooth with these traditional Christmas chocolates from Austria emblazoned with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. They're filled with pistachio marzipan and hazelnut nougat.

Find eight pieces in this bag that's currently $17, reduced from $22.

Why we like these chocolates:

These chocolates satisfy any Christmastime European chocolate craving.

For the outdoor enthusiast: Jack Black lip balm trio

Amazon

With cold winter days come chapped lips, but Jack Black can help with that. This lip balm trio comes with the three flavors: shea butter and vitamin E, natural mint and shea butter and pineapple mint. These lip balms have an SPF of 25 because lips can burn even in the winter.

Why we like these lip balms:

Help him avoid chapped lips with these protective lip balms.

For the old soul: Baolira retro Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

This petite Bluetooth speaker has a retro vibe. It comes in five colors and is compatible with Android and IOS devices.

This speaker has an adorable leather handle. Its rechargeable battery lasts four to five hours.

This speaker is currently $16 after a coupon, reduced from $17.

Why we like this speaker:

This speaker offers a retro flair to modern technology for the old soul.

For the neat freak: Cleaner kit for AirPods Pro

Amazon

If he has the Apple AirPods Pro, they could likely use a good refresh. This useful cleaner kit has a flocking sponge, soft brush and metal pen tip to clean out those AirPods.

"The combination of tools and one device are perfect for getting into the little cracks and crevices of the AirPods themselves and the case," an Amazon reviewer says. "This is a no-brainer at this price."

This cleaner kit is currently $8 after a coupon, reduced from $9.

Why we like this cleaner kit:

This kit offers a cleaning solution he may not even know exists.

For the grillmaster: Yummly smart meat thermometer



We've found one gift that the master meat chef or griller in your life will love. This Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer is a CBS Essentials bestseller. It boasts presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, taking the guesswork out of cooking. Just connect it to the compatible Yummly app, choose what you're cooking and how well you like your meat done, and it will set up a customized timer and send you alerts when your food is ready.

This thermometer is currently $79, reduced from $100.

Why we like this meat thermometer:

This thermometer offers a modern way to get the cooking results he wants.

For the guy who always adds ice cubes: 3-in-1 wine bottle cooler stick



Newward via Amazon

This all-in-one wine accessory combines a chiller, filter and pourer, ensuring you can enjoy a perfectly chilled glass of wine at the ideal temperature. The stainless-steel chiller rod rapidly cools your wine without diluting its flavor like ice would. With a drip-free pouring spout, you won't have to worry about spills. It even includes an extra rubber stopper to preserve the freshness of your wine.

To use, just place the chiller stick in the freezer for a minimum of two hours, open your wine to let it aerate and then pour. The stick keeps your wine chilled for up to an hour.

Why we like this cooler stick:

Break his inadvisable habit of popping ice cubes in his wine glass with this handy device.

For the well-groomed man: Mousika nose hair trimmer

Amazon

This silly yet useful gift helps him get a handle on his nose hairs. It can remove hair from ears and eyebrows too. It has a waterproof design and operates quietly.

Best of all? It's only $5.

Why we like this nose hair trimmer:

It'll make him laugh at first, but then he might secretly use it.

