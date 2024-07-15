Amazon Prime Day 2024 starts tomorrow, but these early deals are already live

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year, just announced for July 16-17, 2024. Those waiting in anticipation for Prime Day 2024, and all the impressive deals it usually offers, may be wondering if there are any early access deals for Prime members.

The answer is a definitive yes. There will be early Prime Day deals, and there are must-see deals at Amazon that you can take advantage of right now, even before Prime Day 2024 officially starts. Read on to learn more about Prime Day 2024, including when we expect early and day-of Prime Day deals to go live on Amazon.

What will be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

Already, Amazon has announced there will be "great deals on brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl's." Back-to-school deals have been announced as well. You can save up to 40% off Amazon Basics school supplies and dorm staples and up to 40% off Amazon Essentials crew necks, hoodies and joggers. Amazon will likely preview more Prime Day 2024 deals as we get closer to the big shopping event.

In our experience covering Prime Day, we also expect discounts on Amazon-branded tech and home goods, including Kindles, Fire TVs and streaming sticks, Echo speakers and more. Plenty of non-Amazon items will be on sale too, including robot vacuums, coffee makers, air fryers and loads of tech products.

We also predict that shoppers should keep their eye out for summer-oriented deals on the best floor fans, air conditioners, patio furniture, outdoor decor and gardening supplies.

Will there be invite-only Prime Day deals?

Like with last year's Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a handful of invite-only Prime Day deals. Amazon has announced you can save up to 40% off Sony wireless headphones, 30% off the Peloton Original Bike+, up to 60% off a Citizen Chronograph Watch and 40% off a Speedo Champion Signature Swim bundle -- all as invite-only deals. To learn more about these discounts, check out our guide on Prime Day 2024 invite-only deals.

When will Prime Day 2024 deals go live on Amazon?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals will go live on Amazon on Tuesday, July 16, with new deals added constantly until midnight on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. But early Prime Day 2024 deals are live right this very moment.

Best pre-Prime Day 2024 deals at Amazon right now

Amazon currently has plenty of summer deals and terrific prices available to shop now ahead of Prime Day 2024. Check some of our top picks below.

These reliable trackers send out Bluetooth signals meant to be detected by other devices (anonymously) that pop up via Apple's "Find My" map. They use the entire worldwide network of connected iOS devices to help you find anything you've misplaced. So that means you can locate them, whether in your luggage, briefcase, bag or tucked away in a pocket, using your iPhone. You can use the phone's "Precision Finding" feature to locate the item your tracker is attached to.

Thanks to their long-lasting battery, you can leave Apple AirTags connected to your belongings for up to one year. They're also water-resistant in case you happen to get caught in the rain while carrying one.

Regularly $30 each, you can find them on Amazon now for $24 ahead of Prime Day. Or, get a four-pack for $89, reduced from $99.





The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

The current model Apple Watch Series 9 is the most popular smartwatch in the world. It's designed to work in conjunction with an Apple iPhone, but if you invest in the GPS-plus-cellular version of the watch, it can work autonomously, too. This means that even without your phone nearby, you can use the watch for calls, texts, music streaming and even talking to Siri.

Apple Watch is designed to do it all -- help you communicate, stream music, stay up-to-date on the news, serve as a fitness tracker and health monitoring device, help you stay productive, call for help in an emergency, play games, display your favorite photos and so much more.

Ahead of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering generous discounts on various configurations of the Apple Watch 9, including the 41mm, GPS only version that comes with an Apple Sport Band that's been discounted by $100, so you'll pay just $299 for it.

Upgrade to the 45mm Apple Watch starting at just $329.

Featuring a three-stage cleaning system, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum can handle carpets and hard surface floors like a pro. The robot vacuum also has three levels of suction power, so you can choose between a more thorough clean and quiet operation.

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $189 at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpets to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, pet hair, and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of detritus. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands.

Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in just minutes.

This 4.5-star-rated Amazon bestseller is available in six colors.

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 53% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $65.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

The new Echo Spot can be customized with your favorite clock face, colors, alarm sounds and more. It has a smart display that shows the time, weather, song titles and other information at a glance so you have everything you need right in front of you in the morning.

A smart speaker at heart, it's loud and effective as an alarm clock, but you can use it to enjoy music and podcasts with crisp clarity and surprisingly loud volume. Control it with touch or via Alexa, which can also be set up to follow routines that wake you up with music and soft light in a more gentle way than traditional alarms.

You can use the Echo Spot as a smart home hub by way of Alexa as well, with voice controls that mean you don't have to stumble out of bed in the morning to find a switch or touch a panel somewhere else to turn on the lights or get your day going.

Right now, you can save $35 on the Echo Spot, making it just $45 for Prime Day. Grab yours quickly before it goes up to $80 once more. You can also the Echo Spot with its charging stand bundled together for just $75, marked down from its normal price of $110.

A lifesaver in emergencies, the Black and Decker cordless tire inflator ensures you can quickly inflate tires and other items when needed. Equipped with 12V DC, 120V AC, and 20V Max battery options, it features a digital gauge with automatic shutoff that stops the unit once the desired pressure is reached.

Don't want to install lighting for your TV, or want to get more creative with where you place your lights? Get a strip of them instead. This smart LED light strip can go wherever you'd like to put it, and it comes in a variety of lengths, starting at 16.4 feet.

Control your Govee LED strip lights with the accompanying app or with your voice to customize their behavior. They can sync with your favorite songs thanks to their built-in microphone, and they'll "dance" along to the beat without you having to program them to do so.

With more than 150 LED lights, there are plenty in each strip to illuminate a small or large room, so these lights are perfect to put up just about anywhere you want to liven up a bit.

Right now, you can clip the on-page coupon to get $6 off your strip lights. You'll see the discount applied automatically when you check out.