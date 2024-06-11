The best robot vacuums keep your home spotless 24/7

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tired of running the vacuum by hand, only for dirt to accumulate over and over? Keep your home spotless without lifting a finger with the best robot vacuums of 2024. These autonomous cleaning machines take away the need for manual vacuuming, giving you more time to enjoy the summer. There are tons to choose from, but we've identified the top robot vacuums that serve up powerful suction, smart mapping, self-emptying, and more.

You've got great picks with advanced dirt detection sensors -- even robot vacuums perfect for pet hair and expertly avoiding your dog or cat while making its runs. On a budget? You can find an excellent model that'll keep your floors clean and your wallet fat. And for combo cleaning, you can't beat a combo model that mops hard floors after vacuuming carpets and rugs. With smart home connectivity and custom cleaning modes, today's robot vacuums are super convenient, too.

Not sure where to start? Below, find our favorite robot vacuum picks for 2024. Let the 'bots handle the dirty work while you focus on the fun stuff.

The best robot vacuums of 2024

Best self-emptying robot vacuum: Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock

The Roborock Q5+ is one of the smartest robot vacuums you'll find. It uses advanced LiDAR navigation to map your home and expertly clean every room while avoiding furniture and stairs. Controlled through a user-friendly mobile app or voice commands, this vacuum makes cleaning hands-free, and it means you've got more time to do what matters to you.

The Q5+ comes with an auto-empty dock that holds up to 7 weeks of debris before needing to be emptied. Plus, it has an 80-minute runtime, so it can clean even large homes on a single charge. its customizable cleaning options let you specify which rooms are cleaned and when, too. And the Q5+ adjusts suction power automatically across carpets and hard floors for a detailed clean, no matter the surface, so you can feel confident things are getting cleaned correctly.

If you want a reliable robot vacuum that can do a little of everything, this is your best pick, and you don't even have to empty it.

Best self-cleaning robot vacuum: Shark AV2501S robot vacuum

The Shark AV2501 can clean up after itself with ease, so you don't have to. It uses advanced mapping technology to clean your home in a row-by-row pattern so that every inch is covered. It uses a self-cleaning brush roller as well as a HEPA filtration system so it can handle picking up additional pet hair and dander when out on its cleaning runs. Plus, it comes with a self-emptying base that holds up to 30 days of debris.

You can set cleaning schedules or start a cycle with just your voice using Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. The AV2501S is equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll and HEPA filtration, making it excellent for homes with pets by capturing dander and hair.

Usually priced at $550, the feature-packed Shark AV2501S robot vacuum is just $427 now -- a 22% discount. With its thorough cleaning capabilities and long-lasting self-empty base, this vacuum delivers unmatched convenience. If you're looking to save time on vacuuming and enjoy cleaner floors with less effort, this Shark model is a fantastic option.

Best robot vacuum and mop combo: iRobot Roomba Combo j5

The iRobot Roomba Combo j5 is a 2-in-1 robot that can both vacuum and mop. It uses a four-stage cleaning system and intelligent dirt detection to clean your carpets and scrub your hard floors as well, so you don't have to switch between the two and do even more work.

With an easy bin-to-mop swap, the Combo j5 can transition to mop hard floors and scrub away stuck-on messes. Its dual multi-surface rubber brushes can adjust to use on any floor type as well. It's especially effective at tackling pet hair, sucking it up in a single pass.

It has additional features like WiFi, smart mapping and scheduling as well. All you really need to worry about is filling and emptying the water reservoir when things get too dirty. Not too shabby.

Most affordable robot vacuum: Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner

The Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum is great for solid cleaning at a surprisingly affordable price point. This vacuum is equipped with anti-collision infrared sensors to avoid bumping into furniture or walls. Plus, it automatically detects obstacles and avoids getting stuck, adjusting its cleaning path as it goes on.

With a 120-minute runtime, the M210 Pro can handle large areas in one go before going back to its charging base. Otherwise, you can control the robot with the Lefant app or voice commands when you pair it with a smart home device.

If you want automated floor cleaning on a budget, the M210 Pro delivers with its smart navigation and long list of cleaning features. It's true that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg for a quality robot vacuum, and this is proof.

Best robot vacuum for pets: Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is the best robot vacuum for pet owners, expertly tackling pet hair and dander. AI-powered sensors map out cleaning zones and adjust suction up to 5W as it transitions between carpets and hard floors without you having to handle it yourself.

What makes it great for pets is the self-cleaning extractors that break up hair and prevent tangles in the brushes. It also comes with a cleaning station that uses 5-layer HEPA filtration to trap 99.999% of fine dust and allergens. You can even program the Jet Bot to focus cleaning on high-traffic areas and customize schedules through the Samsung SmartThings app. Its LiDAR sensors can create accurate room maps so the robot avoids off-limit spaces.

With up to 90 minutes of runtime, powerful suction, and hair-fighting extractors, the Jet Bot AI+ is one of your best bets to clear pet hair out of your floor, so if you're wanting something effective, this will do it.