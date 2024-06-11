7 things I love about the new 2024 Frame TV (and 3 things I hate)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV offers some worthwhile upgrades. And it still provides all of the features people love about the bestselling 4K resolution, QLED smart TV, including its glare-resistant screen, sharp picture, and incredibly smooth and fluid action that's perfect for live sports, action movies or gaming.

The Frame also continues to be the most popular TV among our readers, and we've been raving about it for years. Samsung recently sent me the 65-inch model of the 2024 Frame TV to test firsthand. Based on my extensive testing, here are the seven things I like best about this TV (plus a few things that could still use some improvement). Be sure to read my comprehensive review of the 2024 Frame smart TV.

7 things I love about the 2024 Frame TV

The 2024 edition of the Frame TV comes in six screen sizes -- 43-inches ($1,000), 50-inches ($1,300), 55-inches ($1,500), 65-inches ($2,000), 75-inches ($3,000) and 85-inches ($4.300). While I recently spent time working with the 65-inch version, all of the screen size options perform the same. And best of all, you'll often find all sizes of this popular TV on sale at Samsung, as well as on Amazon, at Best Buy and at Walmart.

Here's what I liked most about the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame smart TV:

The One Connect Box cuts cable clutter and makes it super easy to plug in a set top cable TV box, DVD player, gaming system, sound bar or other equipment.

The TV's matte finish eliminates (or greatly reduces) glare and reflections caused by artificial or natural light.

Samsung's redesigned Tizen operating system is easier to navigate, so it's faster to find what you want to watch and to switch between streaming services.

Even without a console connected, you can play popular games by pairing wireless handheld controllers (such as the $50 Replay wireless controller designed for Samsung's Gaming Hub) and then connecting to a cloud-based gaming service. Most wireless controllers for the PlayStation or Xbox also work with the Frame TV. The upgraded Gaming Hub automatically adjusts the TV's settings to enhance visuals and sound.

Samsung now provides a larger curated selection of free artwork to display using the Frame's Art mode, while the library of images offered when you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store service ($6 per month) is constantly expanding. It now exceeds 2,500 new and classic art pieces from world famous galleries and museums.

The TV's remote control is compact, but easy to use. And you never have to worry about replacing its battery, since it's solar-powered. You can also use the SmartThings app running on your smartphone or tablet to remotely control the TV.

The Frame will automatically pair with any of the Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, so you can enjoy a private listening experience when watching TV.

What I don't like about the Frame

The Frame TV does not come with a picture frame bezel, but a variety of colors and styles are sold separately from Samsung (starting at $200 each) and several third-party companies.

Some of the TV's more specialized features, like split-screen viewing and picture-in-picture, are not as easy to find.

Once you install an app for a streaming service, you need to also add it to the TV's Home screen so you can access it quickly. Otherwise, using it requires extra navigation.

