How much is Amazon Prime? Is the membership worth it?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is fast approaching on July 16-17, 2024. If you've previously taken advantage of Amazon's annual two-day price-slashing event that happens each summer, you're well-versed in just how good Prime Day deals can be. You also know you need an Amazon Prime membership to get most of those Prime Day deals.

We value your hard-earned dollars as much as we value our own, which means we're not signing up for anything -- including an Amazon Prime membership -- before doing the math on the value of the membership and diving deep into the perks available to subscribers.

So is an Amazon Prime membership worth it? At $139 a year (after introductory and free-trial offers), we think an Amazon Prime membership is well worth the price of a subscription. Keep reading to find out why.

Amazon Prime: How much does it cost and what do I get?

Amazon Prime is the mega retailer's subscription service, which gives members access to Prime Day deals, free two-day, same-day or weekend delivery (where available), access to the NFL's Thursday Night Football telecasts on Amazon Prime Video and the entire catalog of Prime Video originals including "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the Anne Hathaway rom-com "The Idea of You."

And just for starters. We break down even more Amazon Prime benefits below.

There are two ways to subscribe to Amazon Prime. The annual subscription, which costs $139 after introductory offers, is the cheapest option. You can also pay $14.99 per month, with the option to cancel anytime.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: How to get Prime Day 2024 deals for free



Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The two-day annual shopping event gives Amazon Prime subscribers major discounts on everything from TVs to beauty products and everything in between. The deals can be staggering, far exceeding the cost of a monthly or annual subscription.

If you're new to an Amazon Prime membership, and you're not sure you want to stick around but do want to jump in on those Prime Day deals, you can take advantage of Amazon's introductory offers for new members. Right now, you can get 3 months of Prime for just $7.50 per month. (Note that some shoppers are seeing a different introductory offer.)

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

An Amazon Prime membership is one of our favorite membership services. We think the sheer volume of benefits and savings to members easily eclipses the $139 annual fee. Below are our top 3 Amazon Prime membership perks we think pay for themselves.

Prime Members get free two-day shipping and more

Free two-day shipping is an Amazon Prime benefit that basically pays for itself if you shop at Amazon regularly. For parents, gift givers and anyone who needs to purchase things in a hurry, who doesn't want the hassle (not to mention the time suck) of driving around town searching for a specific item, Amazon Prime's free two-day shipping makes shopping easier -- and cheaper.

If you utilize your free two-day shipping more than once a month, your $139 annual Amazon Prime membership will pay for itself. But Amazon Prime members who spend more than $35 on an order can get free one-day or overnight delivery (sometimes even same-day delivery) when available.

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video

Not only can you order your new NFL fan gear for the 2024-25 season on Amazon (free two-day shipping for the win), Amazon Prime members get free access to every NFL game broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to watch Thursday Night Football, which broadcasts exclusively (with a few exceptions) on Prime Video.

These are the 2024-25 NFL games broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video:

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 2: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Sept. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 3: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, Sept. 19, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m.

Week 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Oct. 3, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Oct. 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 7: Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints Oct. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 8: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Oct. 248:15 p.m. ET

Week 9: Houston Texans vs. New York Jets Oct. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Nov. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Nov. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (FRIDAY), Nov. 29, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 14: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Dec. 5, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15: Las Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears Dec. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET

Get free delivery and Amazon Prime member deals at Whole Foods

Depending on where you live, Amazon Prime members get free, two-hour grocery pickup from Amazon Fresh stores. Home delivery is available for $10.

Whole Foods shoppers get 10% off in-store sale prices at Whole Foods. Prime members also benefit from in-store deals marked with blue Prime member signage in store.

More Amazon Prime membership benefits

Trying to reduce all that is Amazon Prime down to just our top three benefits proved tougher than expected. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention more perks of an Amazon Prime membership:

Amazon Key: When you select "Key Delivery" at checkout, your items will be delivered to your garage instead of to your doorstep at no additional cost. You can link Amazon Key to your Ring app, and stop worrying about those nasty porch pirates

When you select "Key Delivery" at checkout, your items will be delivered to your garage instead of to your doorstep at no additional cost. You can link Amazon Key to your Ring app, and stop worrying about those nasty Free Kindle books : Get free access to more than 3,000 books and magazines, or get one free Kindle First Reads.

: Get free access to more than 3,000 books and magazines, or get one free First Reads. Amazon Music Prime : A total of 2 million songs are available, and thousands of stations and playlists, with Amazon Prime Music. To get access to over 100 million songs, you can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, for $9.99 per month. (You can try the service via a 30-day free trial.) Non-Prime members can purchase Amazon Music Unlimited for $10.99 a month.

: A total of 2 million songs are available, and thousands of stations and playlists, with Amazon Prime Music. To get access to over 100 million songs, you can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, for $9.99 per month. (You can try the service via a 30-day free trial.) Non-Prime members can purchase Amazon Music Unlimited for $10.99 a month. Prime Gaming: Prime Gaming offers free games and free in-game content exclusively for Prime members. Your Prime membership also gets you a free subscription to a channel of your choosing on Twitch.tv.

Prime members can also take advantage of Prime Try Before You Buy, which gives members seven days to try clothes, shoes and accessories before paying for or returning them. And Amazon Household, which allows a member to share certain benefits with another adult and teens in their household, is also a benefit to membership.

Prime members get Amazon Prime Day deals and Prime Early Access

Did you know that Prime members can jump on many terrific Prime Day deals early? Prime Day comes once a year, this year on July 16-17. But many of the deals start in the days and weeks leading up to the event.

Prime members also benefit from Prime Early Access, which offers 30 minutes of advance access to limited-quantity deals.

Is Prime membership worth it?

Is an Amazon Prime membership worth it? In a word, yes. We think the free two-day shipping option pays for itself, and the access to top-tier content, including NFL football and Amazon originals, makes a Prime membership a no-brainer.

And just in case all those Prime perks don't feel like a good fit for your family because you're a die-hard Walmart shopper, you can always check out Walmart+ -- a cost-effective Prime alternative. It starts at $98 per year and includes several valuable perks.

Best pre-Prime Day 2024 deals at Amazon right now



Amazon currently has plenty of summer deals and terrific prices available to shop now ahead of Prime Day 2024. Check some of our top picks below.

Apple AirTags (4 pack): $79 (20% off)

These reliable trackers send out Bluetooth signals meant to be detected by other devices (anonymously) that pop up via Apple's "Find My" map. They use the entire worldwide network of connected iOS devices to help you find anything you've misplaced. So that means you can locate them, whether they're in your briefcase, bag, or tucked away in a pocket, using your iPhone. You can use the phone's "Precision Finding" feature to locate the item your tracker is attached to.

You can leave AirTags connected to your belongings for up to one year thanks to their long-lasting battery. They're also water-resistant in case you happen to get caught in the rain while carrying one.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum: $224 (10% off)

Featuring a three-stage cleaning system, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum can handle carpets and hard surface floors like a pro. The robot vacuum also has three levels of suction power, so you can choose between a more thorough clean and quiet operation.

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $224 at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Shark AI Ultra voice control robot vacuum: $300 (save 50%)



This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpets to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, pet hair, and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of detritus. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch: $120 (save 20%)



This budget-priced smartwatch is as classy as they come. It offers just about all the same functionality you'd expect from its pricier cousins, albeit without some of the fancier health monitoring options. It's still a great option if you want communication and fitness features.

It boasts a 1.45-inch round HD AMOLED screen that offers plenty of real estate and comes in multiple watch band styles. Currently, this sale applies only to the black leather or "Infinite Black" styles.

It's water-resistant and includes a built-in barometric altimeter to track altitude and air pressure, with a built-in GPS and heart rate monitor within. The watch has more than 150 sport modes to help you track activity as well as calories burned, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels and breathing rates.

Of course, you can make and receive calls, text and play music from the watch as well, making it an excellent choice for anyone needing it for communications as well as fitness purposes. All this for just $120? You can't beat it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $250 (save 24%)



Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (31% off)



The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60 (40% off)



If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in just minutes.

This 4.5-star-rated Amazon bestseller is available in six colors.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit: $99 (45% off)



This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $66 (53% off)



The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $66.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered, including key dates and early Amazon Prime Day deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.