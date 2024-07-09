Save up to 19% on Samsung tablets on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding an affordable tablet that ticks all the boxes can be frustrating. You don't want to spend the same amount you'd spend on an iPad. And you don't want to buy a laptop for something you could use a tablet for. Your best bet? Finding a great tablet on sale. Right now, you can do just that at Amazon, this far ahead of the oncoming Prime Day sales event.

For less than $300, you can snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, one of our favorite budget tablets, at Amazon. This tablet can do just about anything you need, with a lengthy battery life, a crisp and bright screen and a powerful processor to help you multitask. It's now $41 off, down from its usual price of $330. Or save up to 19% on other tablets from Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $289 (12% off)

Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. Thanks to an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Despite its affordable price point, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite doesn't skimp on storage options, either. Even if you opt for the base model with 64GB of internal storage, you can easily expand it later using a microSD memory card, which supports up to 1TB of additional storage.

The tablet's audio experience is equally impressive, with two built-in speakers and the ability to connect wireless headphones or earbuds via Bluetooth. It even includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that's increasingly rare these days.

Don't want to go bankrupt when buying a tablet? You've found the best option with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. And even better: Last time we looked, a few different colors were available.

2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" Android tablet: $230 (15% off)

This 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is the perfect example. Right now, Amazon has it on sale for just $230, which is 19% off its usual $270 price.

The tablet offers an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB of internal storage and a quad speaker system. It's able to handle multitasking with ease. It comes in a graphite or silver casing color. One of the things we love about Samsung tablets is that most have a microSD memory card slot built-in, so you can expand the storage capacity easily and whenever you choose.

This model offers a 7,040 mAh rechargeable battery, so it provides all-day battery life, as well as a quick-charge feature. It runs using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and measures 10.12 by 6.64 by 0.27 inches.

2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11" Android tablet: $749 (save 19%)

This 2023 version of the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablet offers enough processing power for average users. It offers an 11-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, 256GB of internal storage and runs using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The tablet comes with an S-Pen stylus and is one of the very few tablets on the market that's waterproof and dustproof (rated IP68), so it's a lot more durable than most. We also like that the S9 offers a quick charge feature and a long battery life.

For a limited time, you can buy this tablet on Amazon for 19% off and pay just $749. It comes in your choice of a beige or graphite casing color.

2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9" Android tablet: $380 (16% off)

This 2023 edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S90 FE tablet offers less processing juice than the company's most powerful Tab S9 Ultra tablet, but this one is more than adequate for the average user. It comes with an S-Pen stylus and 128GB of internal storage.

One of the biggest selling points of the Tab S9 FE is that it's waterproof and dust-proof (IP68 rated), which is not a feature any Apple iPad tablet can boast. This gives it an extra level of durability while being able to run the latest version of Android. Battery life is up to 18 hours. Thanks to its quick charge feature, you can fully recharge the battery in under 90 minutes.

Using the built-in microSD memory card slot, you can upgrade the tablet's storage anytime. And the tablet's multitasking ability allows you to run and switch between three apps at once.

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.