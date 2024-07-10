The 15 best deals you can still get at Walmart's rival Amazon Prime Day sale today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

The countdown has begun on Amazon Prime Day, running from July 16-17, 2024. But if you're all about saving money no matter where you score your savings at, you won't want to miss Walmart's rival sale, Walmart Deals, which is happening now. Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale features slashed prices on some of your favorite products from Dyson, GE, Keurig and more.

The good news is you don't have to wait to start saving. Walmart Deals is live and the deals are hot. Like past Walmart sales events, some of the best deals on back-to-school basics, electronics and more will sell out quick – so you'll want to be on top of them to make sure you don't miss out.

Keep reading for our take on the hottest deals happening on Walmart Deals happening now.

When does Walmart's rival Prime Day sale start?

Move over, Amazon Prime Day: The Walmart Deals 2024 sale started on Monday, July 8, 2024. You can shop big savings on back-to-school necessities, camping gear, home essentials and more right now. The sale ends on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The Walmart Deals sale is open to the general public, though paid Walmart+ subscribers got five hours of early access on Monday to get the first crack at the deals.

Walmart+ is on sale: Subscribe for half price



If you're not a Walmart+ subscriber yet, Walmart Deals week is the best time to join. That's because Walmart is offering Walmart+ memberships for half price this week. You can get your first year of Walmart+ for just $49. (Walmart+ is regularly $98 per year.)

Not only do Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart sale events like Walmart Deals, members get free delivery from their local Walmart store, returns picked up from home, member savings on fuel and a complimentary subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service, which gives subscribers access to all NFL games airing on CBS next season.

Tap the button below to get in on this Walmart+ deal while it lasts. Hurry, the Walmart+ deal is good this week only.

Walmart Deals best deals

Walmart is pulling out all stops, offering slashed prices on top-selling products. Below are the hottest savings you can score as part of the Walmart Deals event.

TCL 65" Class Q 4K QLED with Google TV: $398 (save $100)

Walmart

Get ready for the 2024 NFL season with a great deal on a top-notch TV. TCL's Q Class TV offers premium picture quality featuring QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR Pro+ with Dolby vision, ensuring a high-quality picture with enhanced contrast, colors and details.

This budget TV's high-brightness direct LED backlight delivers brighter images, while TV's auto game mode optimizes the picture for responsive gameplay without lag. A standout TV for movie lovers, sports fans and gamers alike, this TV is a great pick for the price.

Get this TV during Walmart Deals for $398, reduced from $498.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $69 (save $60)

Apple

Though not the newest model, the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a popular choice when it comes to earbuds. Keep in mind, these are not the Pro model, but they're still worth grabbing – especially at what appears to be the lowest price we've seen on them to date.

For Apple users, these are the most seamless earbuds around. They connect effortlessly whenever you need them. While they work with any Bluetooth device that generates audio, they function at their best when they're paired with an Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac or MacBook.

With a wireless charging case providing more than 24 hours of battery life, one-tap setup for Apple devices, and a low-latency wireless connection for immersive entertainment, it's easy to see why these earbuds are a hit and continue to sell out.

If you want an affordable option with broad appeal, this version of the AirPods make an excellent everyday wireless earbud option.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $169 (save $80)



Apple

Here's another must-see Apple AirPods deal for you to shop today during the Walmart Deals sale event: Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are now just $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for these top-rated headphones, ever. (Amazon is price matching Walmart's deal, if you'd prefer to shop there.)

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included USB-C charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. Apple AirPods Pro 2 feature truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancelation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows the iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Apple MacBook Air: $649 (save $50)

Walmart

Looking for a bargain on a laptop from an elite brand? Walmart has the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip for just $649 this week during the Walmart Deals sale. Though this is an older model compared to the just-released MacBook with the M3 chip, the configuration is powerful enough to handle today's computing tasks (and more tasks for years to come).

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Choose between a space gray, silver or gold casing. As part of the MacBook Air product line, this budget-minded laptop weighs in at a mere 2.8 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours per charge.

This computer is equipped with a TouchID sensor that can unlock the laptop and authorize Apple Pay payments while shopping online. When surfing the web, you'll enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum cleaner: $450 (save $200)

Walmart

Beauty influencers have long touted Dyson's heat-minimizing Airwrap styler. Now Dyson deal lovers can clean up with big savings on the brand's popular slim vacuum at the Walmart Deals sale.

Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum, the versatile Dyson V12 Detect Slim can deep clean your home, finding otherwise invisible dust on hard floors. The machine optimizes run time based on debris picked up, tracking it on the LCD screen. The screen also displays a run-time countdown and maintenance alerts.

We like the de-tangling cleaner head, which deep cleans carpets and hardwood floors without getting stopped up on pet hair. It comes with a two-year warranty.

The Dyson Slim vacuum cleaner is on sale during the Walmart Deals sale for $450, reduced from $650.

Keurig K-Slim + Iced single-serve coffee maker: $49 (save $77)

Walmart

Whether you're looking for full-flavored coffee to start your day, or a refreshing iced coffee post-lunch, Keurig's K-Slim coffee maker delivers one great cup of coffee after the next. It's less than half-price during the Walmart Deals summer sale.

This machine can automatically adjust brew temperature to create the perfect iced coffee, starting hotter to maximize flavor, then cooling down so less of your ice melts. It makes drinks in just two minutes in your choice of three cup sizes.

The Keurig K-Slim makes up to four eight-ounce cups before the 46-ounce reservoir needs refilling.

This Keurig coffee maker comes with a 10-count box of strawberry acai iced refreshers. It's $49 at the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $126.

Get a portable air conditioner for $180 (save 40%)

Walmart

If you've shopped around for a new air conditioner, you know that portable models can be pricey. That's why we love this Walmart Deals offer where shoppers can save a cool $120 on the Auseo 8000 BTU portable air conditioner, bringing its price down to $180.

Stave off the summer heat with this portable air conditioner, which features three modes and a capability of cooling up to 250 square feet. Maintain a certain level of humidity in the room thanks to the machine's automatic evaporation system. Alternatively, you can reduce humidity with the air conditioner's dehumidifier mode. The unit features two speeds and a built-in timer with sleep mode designed to save energy and money.

Walmart shoppers give this portable air conditioner 4 stars, noting it provides "ice cold air" and quality for the price.

GE Profile Opal nugget ice maker: $479 (save $100)

Walmart

Cool down during the heat wave with this impressive Profile Opal nugget ice maker from GE, which is currently $100 off during the sale.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 is the best ice maker we've ever come across. That's because the ice maker can connect to Wi-Fi, which allows you to control the device remotely with the brand's SmartHQ app. You can also activate voice control if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Nest or Home devices.

You can expect this ice maker to produce 38 pounds of ice per day. It also has a self-cleaning function and works to conserve water by recirculating melted ice back in the water tank. Plus, if it senses that your ice is running low, it'll ramp up production again.

Aovopro ES80 350W foldable electric scooter: $220 (save $219)

Walmart

What a deal on a terrific scooter suited for both kids and adults! This electric scooter features an extended range and higher top speed, making it best suited for experienced riders.

This waterproof scooter offers three drive modes, a powerful battery for longer rides and an indicator that helps track battery life. The night light powers off automatically, saving your battery from getting drained.

Cruise through town at 19 mph thanks to the powerful 350-watt motor. Ride over 20 miles on a single charge and maximize stability on the 8.5-inch anti-skid tires. Front and rear dual brakes help keep riders safe. The scooter folds when not in use.

This scooter is $220 at the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $439.

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 special edition rechargeable toothbrush: Save $50

Walmart

Remove up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush with the Phillips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 special edition rechargeable toothbrush. It features a pressure sensor, four brushing modes and three intensities.

The toothbrush sits on an elegant charging glass. Use the Sonicare App to track your brushing and ensure you're on the path to reaching your oral health care goals.

This electric toothbrush is $150 during the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $200.

Travelhouse three-piece luggage set: $86 (save $314)

Walmart

This three-piece hardshell expandable luggage set is lightweight and features spinner wheels. The set, which comes in nine different color choices, includes one (each) 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch suitcases, each with a three-step telescoping handle, quiet spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock.

If you're looking for an inexpensive luggage set for your summer travels, this is it. All colors of the Travelhouse three-piece luggage set are $86 at the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $400.

Nintendo Super Mario Party with Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle: $69 (save $30)

Walmart

Save big on endless summer fun with the Nintendo Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle -- the controllers alone are a $40 value.

This bundle includes a full game download and a pair of red (left) and blue (right) controllers for your Nintendo Switch console. Add another pair of controllers (sold separately) to allow four people to play at once.

This gaming bundle is $69 during the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $99.

Rayovac 1.5V 72-pack total AA batteries & AAA batteries: $20 (save $20)

Walmart

The Walmart Deals and Amazon Prime Day sales are great opportunities to stock up on household essentials like batteries. Walmart is offering this massive two-pack that includes 36 AA batteries and 36 AAA batteries for $20 total during Walmart Deals, reduced from $40.

Ideal batteries for flashlights and other highly used devices like remote controls and toys, these batteries feature a ten-year power guarantee, so you know they'll retain their charge while in storage.

Get this 72-count battery pack for $20 at the Walmart Deals sale.

Shark IQ robot vacuum: $288 (save $212)

Walmart

Tired of spending all your spare time vacuuming? Let a robot take care of it. This self-emptying Shark robot vacuum is great for handling multiple surfaces, and it has a 60-day capacity base. You don't have to do anything but unleash it on dirty floors so it can get to hoovering crumbs, hair and other debris.

This vacuum uses 360-degree LiDAR vision to scan your home and create custom maps so it can easily avoid obstacles. It can also detect and avoid specific objects in its path so you don't have to worry about collisions. When it's running low on battery (or needs to empty itself), it can just return to its base and recharge, then come back to pick up where it left off.

Normally $499, you can snatch up this robot vacuum for just $288 during Walmart Deals, which is $212 off its usual price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $99 (save $50)



Walmart

Want to get a new smartwatch but can't shell out the kind of cash an Apple Watch commands? If you're an Android phone user, you should keep an eye on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, on sale as part of the Walmart Deals event.

The 46mm version of the watch looks less like a smartwatch than many of its contemporaries, but it's still feature-rich. It looks svelte and high-class in its stainless steel casing, and it comes with sleep tracking, ECG monitoring, workout tracking, advanced run coaching and a slew of other options to help keep you focused when it comes to your health.

Beyond that, you can of course use the watch to make and take calls, send texts and all the other things you can do with a smartphone. Snag this watch for just $99, which is $50 off its normal price.

HP Victus 15.6" gaming laptop: $599 (save $380)

Walmart

This HP gaming laptop is a great option for casual players. It offers a 1080p resolution from a 15.6-inch display supported by a GeForce RTX 4050i GPU. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 5 8645S processor. It's configured with *GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage and has a full-size gaming keyboard.

The HP Victus is powered using OMEN hardware and the OMEN Gaming Hub, so you can control and customize many aspects of your gameplay. Plus, when you're conversing with other gamers, the computer automatically removes unwanted background noise from audio, so you'll experience clear video chats, audio calls and in-game convos.

You can get this gaming laptop for just $599 as part of the Walmart Deals event, which is $380 off its normal price.

Do you need to be a Walmart+ member to shop the Walmart Deals sale?



While you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, you don't need to be a Walmart+ member to get the best deals during the Walmart Deals sale. That said, many of the best deals sold out quickly once they're made available to the general public, so becoming a paid Walmart+ subscriber before any Walmart sale will all but guarantee you access to all the best deals.