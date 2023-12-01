CBS Mornings Deals Cyber Week sale: Save 25% The Comfy wearable blanket

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mary Macleod's Shortbread: Save 25%

Mary Macleod's Shortbread artisanal cookies are handmade and may be a great option to include with your Christmas dinner, or to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve. Mary uses butter sourced from farmers, extra fine sugar, a blend of milled flours, Dutch cocoa, and dark maple sugar from Quebec to make her cookies.

Mary Macleod's Shortbread cookies come in four flavors: classic, chocolate crunch, maple crunch and Dutch chocolate. Cookies are available in boxes, tins and a special holiday ornament tin for gifting. These cookies may make a great treat this holiday season alongside a cup of tea or as a standalone dessert after dinner.

Normally priced at $40.00-$84.00, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 25% off this Cyber Week, only $32.00-$63.00.

The Reindeer In Here: Save 33%

Start a new holiday tradition with this boxed set that comes with an illustrated picture book and reindeer plush. At holiday time, a little reindeer with mismatched antlers shows up as an early gift from Santa to visit with your child. Your child tells the reindeer all their holiday wishes, and then places the stuffed animal under the tree on Christmas Eve. The reindeer then "disappears" to make a trip to the North Pole to spend the year with Santa.

The Reindeer In Here animated holiday special will air at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 on CBS. It's streaming now on Paramount+.

Normally priced at $29.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $19.99.

The Comfy: Save 25%

The Comfy oversized wearable blanket is crafted with a super soft microfiber designed to keep you warm, which may make it the perfect companion for cozy nights or chilly winter mornings. Choose between a spacious, one-size-fits-all Comfy Dream for adults and a smaller Comfy Original Jr. for kids 10 and under.

CBS Deals is also offering The Comfy Dream Big Blanket, an oversized (8' x 8') microfiber throw.

Normally priced at $39.99-$49.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 25% off this Cyber Week, only $29.99-$37.49.

NeverGoFlat: Save 31%

The NeverGoFlat Portable Air Compressor is a solution for on-the-go air supply needs. Engineered for reliability, this compressor has an emergency floodlight and flashlight for visibility in challenging situations. It also has a built-in power bank, providing an additional energy source. Suitable for inflating tires, sports equipment and air mattresses, the NeverGoFlat Portable Air Compressor may be a good tool to bring on road trips and outdoor adventures.

Normally priced at $159.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 31% off for Cyber Week, only $109.96

More Cyber Week deals from CBS Deals

It's Cyber Week, which means now is a good time to finish up your holiday shopping and grab a deal while doing it. All the following 12 Days of Gifting items are on sale and could make great Christmas gifts for the people in your life.

Bell and Howell 10.1" smart photo frame: Save 38%

Martina Barco/CBS Deals

You can receive photos from your family and friends anywhere in the world with the Bell and Howell smart photo frame. This 10.1-inch HD photo frame features a touch screen designed for easier navigation. It pairs to the Frameo App on your smartphone so you can share your own pictures and memories, or display those sent to you by others. You can customize your photos with on-screen captions.

Normally priced at $249.95, get this digital photo frame now at CBSDeals.com for 38% off this Cyber Week, only $154.99.





Zip Linx spring-loaded toys: Save 50%

Martina Barco

Zip Linx is a system of spring-loaded links that launch into action with a chain reaction -- think dominoes that jump up to three feet in the air instead of falling over. The popping action doesn't begin until you turn a special key. The system is designed to make ZipLinx less prone to accidental starts than traditional dominoes.

Zip Linx is offering two toy playsets through CBS Deals. The Triple Tower Blast set ($26.99) includes 40 Zip Linx links, 6 Hi-Fly Balls, 1 Launcher Key, 3 Target Launchers, 3 Towers, 1 Tower Extension with 2 Connectors, 3 Tower Bases and 3 Tower Triggers. The Hi-Fly Set ($19.99) includes 28 Zip Linx links, 3 Hi-Fly Balls, and 1 Launcher Key.

Normally priced at $39.98-$44.99, get it Zip Linx now at CBSDeals.com for up to 50% off this Cyber Week, only $19.99-$26.99. This toy is recommended for ages 6 and up.

Calming Heat massaging back wrap by Sharper Image: Save 25%

Sharper Image

The 100% polyester Calming Heat massaging back wrap by Sharper Image is designed to offer relief for sore and tense back muscles. The included nine-setting controller lets you choose between three heat settings, three vibrating massage settings and three levels of inflatable lumbar support. It's can be used while standing or sitting.

Normally priced at $59.99, get the Calming Heat back wrap by Sharper Image now at CBSDeals.com for 25% off, only $44.99. It may make a great gift under $50 for the person in your life who could use some warming relaxation after a long day.









Olympia Luggage 3-piece luggage set: Save 70%

CBS Deals

The Olympia Gulliver 3-piece luggage set is constructed with ABS materials and reinforced corners. It's designed to protect itself against rough handling while protecting your belongings inside. The TSA-approved luggage locks help protect against theft.

The suitcases are expandable, with multiple compartments and interior mesh pockets to help keep things organized. Each piece of luggage features four multidirectional spinner wheels, plus an ergonomic handle for mobility.

The set includes a 21-inch carry-on (21" x 14" x 9" + 3"), a 25-inch mid-size spinner (25" x 17" x 10.5" + 2") and a 29-inch large-size spinner suitcase (29" x 19" x 12" + 2"). Normally priced at $800.00, get this luggage set at CBSDeals.com for up to 70% off, only $239.00.

The Dr. Lisa Company Fresh Dolls: Save 40%

Martina Barco/CBS Deals

Created by Dr. Lisa Williams, Fresh Dolls are designed to promote diversity, inclusivity and a positive self-image. These fashion dolls are available in a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures and body types, representing men and women from different ethnicities and cultures.

There are 15 different dolls and bundles available, including Shuri and Nakia from Marvel's "Black Panther." Each Fresh Doll comes with outfits, accessories and a back story to encourage imaginative play.

Normally priced at $29.99-$65.97, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 40% off, only $23.99-$44.97.

