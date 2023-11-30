CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been wanting to upgrade your Android phone to a beautiful and powerful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 or one of the company's other feature-packed models, head over to Samsung's website right now to take advantage of its Cyber Week sale.

It's also the perfect time to switch from iPhone to Android (if that's been your goal), or snag new smartphones for your family. Our team of in-house smartphone experts have picked out the best deals on some of our favorite Samsung smartphones -- and these deals are waiting for you right now, but they're only being offered for a limited time and inventory is selling out fast.

Extended Cyber Monday 2023 Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals you can still get



Samsung has extended its Cyber Monday sales through Cyber Week. Here are some money saving deals you can enjoy right now by visiting Samsung's website.

As a bonus, at the same time you buy a new Samsung smartphone, you have the chance to get up to $250 off the Galaxy Watch 6, $240 off when purchasing the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or $180 off the Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. The savings you get is determined by the model you choose.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals (get $1,030 in credit)

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you get a free memory upgrade. So you can get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB version ($1,800).

In addition, you can get up to $1,000 in instant credit with an eligible phone trade-in when you purchase the unlocked version of the Fold 5 from Samsung. Through Samsung's website, you can also activate the phone with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon or US Cellular and get a trade-in credit up to $1,030.

Plus, if you're eligible to participate in Samsung's Offer Program, you could get an additional discount of $540 off the price of this phone. This program is open to first responders, educators, military personnel and certain local, state and Federal government officials.

This is a smart, popular folding phone deal for professionals or anyone who wants an extra-large screen that can display up to two apps at once. This phone also comes with an S Pen stylus, so you can handwrite, draw or annotate directly on the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get a free phone

During Cyber Week, Samsung is offering some great deals on one of its most compact and popular smartphones -- the Galaxy Z Flip 5. While the phone's starting price is $1,000 for version with 256GB of internal storage, if you have an eligible trade-in, you could get up to $600 in instant trade-in credit toward the purchase of the new phone. This is if you purchase the unlocked version of the phone from Samsung's website.

Even better: If you're interested in activating the phone with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or US Cellular, and buy it through Samsung, you could get up to $1,030 in trade-in credits (applied via monthly installments), which means that you'll ultimately wind up with a free phone.

The Flip 5 is available in eight handset colors and with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. What people love most about this phone is its compact folding design.

Meanwhile, if you're eligible for Samsung's Offer Program, you could save up to an additional $300 on this phone. The program is open to first responders, educators, military personnel and certain local, state and federal government workers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals (get $1,030 in credit)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's most powerful and feature packed smartphone. And it's also our top pick for the best Android smartphone of 2023.

During Cyber Week, Samsung is offering up to $800 in instant credit if you have an eligible device to trade in. At the moment, Samsung has sold out of many popular handset colors, but the black, green and lavender options are still available if you want the phone with 256GB of internal storage. The cream color is available in the 512GB configuration. If you go with the 1TB option, all of the handset colors are in stock, except for gray.

If you activate the phone from the Samsung website with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or US Cellular, you could be eligible for up to $1,030 in trade-in credit. This credit will be issued over a series of monthly installments on your cellular bill.

And if you're eligible to participate in Samsung's Offer Program, you could save an additional $405 when purchasing the S23 Ultra phone. The program is open to first responders, educators, military personnel and certain local, state and Federal government officials.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ deals (starting with $600 in instant credit)

If you're a fan of the Samsung Galaxy S series, but don't need the high-end power of the S23 Ultra, we recommend taking a step down to the S23+. If you have an eligible device to trade-in, Samsung will give you up to $600 in instant credit toward the purchase the this new unlocked phone. It's available in four handset colors -- lavender, green, black or cream. All are currently in stock.

Choose between 256GB or 512GB of internal storage at the time of purchase. And don't forget, if you're eligible to participate in Samsung's Offer Program, you could get an additional discount of $250 off the price of this phone. This program is open to first responders, educators, military personnel and certain local, state and Federal government officials.

There's a also a generous trade-in credit of up to $600 being offered when you purchase the basic Galaxy S23 phone from Samsung. This phone has a starting price of $800 for the 128GB version and $860 for the 256GB version. It's also available in green, black, lavender or cream. On top of the trade-in credit being offered with an eligible phone, if you're able to participate in the Samsung Offer Program, you're entitled to an additional $280 discount on the S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE deals (start with up to $400 in trade-in credit)

The new, entry-level Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone has a starting price of $600, but for a limited time, Samsung is offering up to $400 in instant trade-in credit with an eligible device.

Meanwhile, if you purchase the phone through Samsung, but have it activated with T-Mobile, you could get up to $600 off in 24 monthly bill credits, with no trade-in required. This means you ultimately wind up with a free S23 FE phone.

The base model of the phone comes with 128GB of storage, but it can typically be upgraded to 256GB at the time of purchase. However, the Samsung website is showing the 256GB configuration is currently out of stock.

If you're eligible for Samsung's Offer Program, you could get an additional $90 off. This program is open to first responders, educators, military personnel and certain local, state and federal government officials.

Tips for taking advantage of Samsung trade-in and financing offers

Most smartphone companies make you trade in a phone from their own brand to earn a trade-in credit, but Samsung's trade-in program is different. When making a smartphone purchase from Samsung's website, you can trade-in any eligible smartphone, tablet or smartwatch -- from almost any brand. And Samsung will even accept devices with a cracked display (but it won't be appraised at the same value as a fully operational and undamaged device).

Plus, even if you don't have a device to trade in, you can finance your new smartphone either with four equal installments (with a payment made every two weeks), or with an equal monthly payment over 24 months. From the purchase screen for any Samsung phone, scroll down to the choose-your-purchase option heading and click on the "compare all options" link to review your options.

How to choose an Android smartphone

If you need help deciding which Android smartphone is perfect for you, we just updated our best Android smartphones of 2023 list and a separate roundup of the very best folding smartphones. And for even more deals on smartphones, we have you covered on that front as well with our updated coverage of the top extended Cyber Monday 2023 smartphone deals you can snag right now.

