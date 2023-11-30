This Black Friday 2023 deal was just extended: Get a K-cup and carafe coffee brewer for 50% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Having trouble deciding whether to buy a Keurig coffee maker or a traditional coffee brewer this week? There are tons of great coffee makers to choose from on sale now with extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which can make it hard to choose the best one to add to your kitchen or gift the coffee lover in your life.

But we've found one special deal that will give you the best of both worlds. This Hamilton Beach coffee maker can brew single-serve K-Cups or a full pot of coffee. The best part is it's only $50 right now at Walmart's extended Cyber Monday sale.

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio coffee maker: $50 (save 50%)

Walmart

This multi-purpose coffee maker is an incredible bargain at just $50. It features a K-Cup coffee brewer and a full 12-cup coffee carafe for versatile brewing.

Choose to brew a standard 10-ounce single-serve coffee cup or fill up your travel mug with the brewer's 14-ounce single-serve setting. You can use standard K-cups or use your own grounds to fill up a single-cup pod.

The full pot brewing option includes an auto pause-and-pour function that lets you pause brewing to pour yourself a cup right away. The included carafe will also keep your coffee warm for up to two hours after brewing.

"Best coffee maker ever! Did I say I love it? It has a 40-ounce water reservoir for the K-cup side, which is very handy!" says one Walmart customer. "Both the K-cup and carafe side of the coffee maker are very quick to brew and make a great cup of coffee."

Get the coffee maker now for $50 (reduced from $99) at Walmart this Cyber Week.

