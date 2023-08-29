Score this bestselling Calpak luggage set for 45% off ahead of Christmas
Planning an exciting vacation in the new year, or just traveling to see family for Christmas? Before you leave, snag this Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle for 45% off -- that's just $299. Calpak is known for affordable luggage that doesn't skimp on quality features and functions. The budget-friendly bags often include features such as multiple compartments, expandable sections, TSA-approved locks and thoughtful organizational elements.
This 4.9-star-rated travel bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes and two pouches. It includes built-in TSA-approved locks, a personal I.D. tag and 360-degree spinner wheels. It comes in six colors.
"I bought this bundle for an upcoming trip to Europe. These suitcases are sleek looking, yet lightweight, and the fact that it comes with packing cubes make it a great purchase," a customer on Calpak's website says.
Get it now for $299 (regularly $545). Note that all sales are final on this luggage set.
Why we like the Calpak starter bundle:
- It comes with everything you need for travel, including TSA-approved locks and a personal I.D. tag.
- You can choose from four colors.
- The suitcases can expand up to two inches.
- It makes a great gift for frequent travelers this Christmas.
