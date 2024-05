Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship after traffic incident The world's top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was arrested Friday morning while trying to enter the Valhalla Golf Club ahead of Friday's second round of the PGA Championship. He's facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, but was released and has since returned to the course. Golf.com writer James Colgan joined CBS News to discuss the situation.