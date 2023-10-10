Best Christmas gift picks under $100 you can still get

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A budget of $100 is more than enough cash for an amazing Christmas gift that will knock your recipient's socks off. No matter if you're searching for a Christmas gift for your parents, your best friend, your siblings, a teacher or a significant other, we've found $100 and under gift ideas that are sure to impress.

You can actually get a lot of holiday bang for your buck with $100. We've found reviewer-loved gift ideas from popular brands such as Lululemon, Our Place, Apple, National Geographic and more that fall under that price tag.

And if $100 feels a little steep, or if the office party has agreed to a smaller gift budget, we've found the best Christmas gifts under $50 and the best Christmas gifts under $20. Happy shopping!

The best Christmas gifts under $100

Check out these gift ideas from Lululemon, Amazon and more.

For the host: Our Place party coupes (set of 4)

If they've broken one too many wine glasses, restock their kitchen with these new party coupes from Our Place. They come in a set of four. Choose between three colorways.

These colorful, petite glasses work for wine, cocktails or even desserts. They're stackable, so they're an ideal gift for those with a small kitchen.

Why we like these coupes:

These glasses make for both a useful and adorable gift.

For the STEM kid: National Geographic magnetic marble run

This STEM toy intended for ages 10 to adult involves building a marble racetrack. This National Geographic set comes with a motorized marble lift, 70 tracks and connectors, 32 trick pieces, 25 marbles and more.

They can build their maze on places ranging from a fridge to a whiteboard with this toy.

"I thought this purchase would keep my 9-year-old entertained for an hour so I was a little skeptical with the price point but to my pleasant surprise, he spent a day assembling it on the side of the refrigerator and then days after that perfecting it, then days after that changing the course," an Amazon reviewer says. "It's been three weeks and he still walks by and drops a marble down the course and tweaks it a bit. I'd say he still spends about 45 minutes a day playing with it. Well worth it!"

Why we like this toy:

This STEM toy will spark imagination and encourage learning.

For the kid who believes in magic: Magic Mixies magic genie lamp

Find a plush toy with more than 60 sounds and reactions in this genie lamp. Just rub the lamp to "create" a genie. There's also a magic ring in the lamp that reacts with the Magic Mixie plush inside.

Choose from three colors in this magical toy for ages 5 and up. It's currently $48, reduced from $65.

Why we like this toy:

This toy offers a surprise, plus hours of fun with more than 60 sounds and reactions.

For the reader: Amazon Fire 7 tablet

Features of the perfectly giftable Amazon Fire 7 tablet include a 7-inch touchscreen display, 10-hour battery life and 16GB of internal storage. This is the ad-free version of the tablet, which we thinks makes a much better gift than the ad-supported one ($15 cheaper).

For $95, you can upgrade the tablet to include 32GB of internal storage. Both versions are available in black, blue or rose. These tablets are great for anyone who needs basic functionality, like being able to stream music or video, check email or do their online shopping. But by inserting an optional microSD memory card, you can also boost internal storage up to 1TB.

Why we like the Amazon Fire 7 tablet:

It offers a compact and lightweight design, so it's comfortable to hold for extended periods while reading an eBook. You can expand the capabilities of the tablet by adding optional apps from Amazon's app store. Its internal storage is expandable up to 1TB, which is enough space to store multiple full-length movies, in addition to a wide range of other content.

For Mr. or Mrs. Fix-it: Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit

This compact cordless drill and driver kit will make a great gift for anyone with a home project in mind. It's also currently a whopping 45% off at Amazon. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze," an Amazon reviewer says. "The battery life is impressive, allowing [our son] to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99, reduced from $179.

Why we like the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

This entry-level drill set has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews. Plus, it comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

For the traveler: Cadence The Originals (set of 6)

Bid adieu to leaky reusable toiletry bottles for travel with Cadence. They make a great gift for frequent travelers.

Cadence's 0.56-ounce toiletry pods are worth the splurge because they're magnetic, helping you keep everything in one place, and promise to not leak. You can customize them by choosing their color and the label. Fill them with shampoo, moisturizer, lotion and more and pop them in your carry-on. The Cadence site even has a capacity calculator that tells you how many uses worth of product fits in these pods.

This set comes with six pods, which is an $84 value.

Why we like these toiletry pods:

They'll save on buying pricey travel-size products by filling these TSA-friendly pods with what they already own.

For the avid walker: Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. And believe it or not, you can gift them for under $100 this Christmas.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with their wireless charging case and fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners.

They're currently on sale for $99, reduced from $129.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd generation):

These AirPods' clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening and they offer an easy one-tap setup. This is a gift that will surely impress under $100.

For their new apartment or office: Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

If they've headed back to the office or just moved into a new place, they could probably use a new coffee maker. This 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Its removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and can even hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Plus, it comes in a range of cute colors.

"I love that it is compact, I chose mint green as a color and it looks great," an Amazon customer says. "Overall great addition to my countertops. I like the versatility -- coffee, tea, hot chocolate... which I can't do with my Nespresso."

This Keurig is $60, reduced from $100.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or on vacation. It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.

For someone who doesn't have time to clean: Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over their pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vacuum with your smartphone or device to better control the appliance remotely.

"I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," a verified purchaser says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

This vacuum is currently $94, reduced from $266.

Why we like the Lefant M210 robot vacuum:

Reviewers report that it's easy to set up. It's an affordable robot vacuum option for pet households.

For the active: Huffy 26" Rock Creek women's 18-speed mountain bike

A mountain bike for under $100? You can gift that. This bike is suitable for both girls and women, depending on their height. This bike comes in two colors. The blue hue (pictured) is in stock now, but you can check back to see if the purple shade comes back in stock soon.

This lightweight, 18-speed bike has linear-pull brakes and mountain bike pedals.

Why we like this bike:

You're giving a classic gift of exercise and fun for under $100 with this bike.





For the outdoorsman: Carhartt men's Rain Defender relaxed fit lightweight jacket

You can't go wrong with gifting a new raincoat from Carhartt.

This No. 1 bestselling relaxed-fit jacket is lightweight and comes in three colors. It features an adjustable hood, a zipper chest pocket and two internal pockets. It has a mesh lining for breathability.

This jacket comes in standard, tall and plus sizes.

Why we like this jacket:

He'll look good and stay dry in this jacket you can add to your Amazon cart.

For the person who lives in athleisure: Lululemon Everywhere belt bag fleece

The winter counterpart to Lululemon's viral Everywhere belt bag is here. It's a cozy fleece version that comes in three colors. If they don't know what bag to carry with their athleisure, here's their answer.

This belt bag is so convenient for travel, hiking, festivals and more. It never slips off your shoulder, like many purses do, and is a safer bet against pickpocketers. It adjusts to fit around your waist, or you can wear it as a crossbody.

Be sure to shop now before this bag sells out, as the original used to go out of stock often.

Why we like this belt bag:

This belt bag pairs perfectly with winter athleisure looks.

For a family that matches: Lake Pajamas kids' long-long set

There's nothing like a fresh pair of Christmas pajamas.

This long-sleeve and long-pant set for boys and girls is super soft and comfortable. Find it in 17 colors and prints, some of which are seasonal. These PJs are made of 100% pima cotton.

Find these PJs in sizes 2 to 12. Matching adult prints are also available on the Lake site. You can buy a kids' gift box to go along with these PJs for $8 extra.

Why we like this pajama set:

These PJs are both comfortable and cute. Try gifting them on Christmas Eve for the whole family to wear.

For someone with wanderlust: Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia discovery trio collection

Introduce them to Jo Malone's bestselling English Pear & Freesia fragrance with this gift set. This addictive scent is a crowdpleaser with notes of King William pear, freesia and patchouli.

This Sephora holiday gift set comes with a travel-size English Pear & Freesia cologne, body crème and body and hand wash.

Why we like this gift set:

It's hard to go wrong gifting this fan-favorite scent that transports them to England.

For someone who loves to accessorize: Kendra Scott Heather linear earrings

A stunning pair of earrings doesn't need to break the bank. This new pair from Kendra Scott comes in both gold and silver looks.

These modern Heather linear earrings feature oval chain links. The pictured pair is 14-karat gold-plated. They're currently out of stock, but check back in case they're restocked.

Why we like these earrings:

These earrings are sure to impress. They make a statement while remaining dainty.

