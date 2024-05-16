Sabrina Ionescu vs. Caitlin Clark: How to watch the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host Sabrina Ionescu's New Yori Liberty tonight for the Fever's 2024 home opener. The Fever hope to bounce back after a disappointing 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun earlier this week.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch Caitlin Clark in the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game tonight.

How and when to watch the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game tonight

The New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game will be played on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The game will stream on Amazon Prime and air locally on WWOR and WTHR-13.

While most of us rely on our Amazon Prime memberships for expedited shipping on must-have products like TVs for watching sports and the latest tech, sports fans have come to rely on Prime Video to watch top-tier sporting events like NFL Thursday Night Football, which features most games exclusively on Prime Video. Now WNBA fans can access some of the season's best games, including tonight's game, with Prime Video. The streamer will offer exclusive coverage of 21 WNBA games in the 2024 season, including the Championship Game of the Commissioner's Cup on June 25, 2024.

To watch tonight's game, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime. To watch the game, download the Prime Video app, or watch from your smart TV, computer or tablet. An Amazon Prime subscription is $15 per month ($139 per year) after a 30-day free trial. There are no contracts, cancel anytime. Or, subscribe to Prime Video for $9 per month.

Top features of Prime Video:

In addition to tonight's game, get access to Thursday Night Football games airing on Prime Video next season.

Prime Video is home to some of the best sports docs, including "Kelce," documenting former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's last season in the NFL.

Get access to Prime Video's vast library of movies and original content like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Idea of You."

2024 WNBA Season: Caitlin Clark's full schedule

Below is the Fever's full 2024 preseason and regular season schedule. All times Eastern.

5/3/24 Wings 79, Fever 76



5/9/24 Fever 83. Dream 80

5/14/24 Sun 92, Fever 71

5/16/24 vs. New York, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

5/18/24 @ New York, 1 p.m. (ABC)

5/20/24 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

5/22/24 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

5/24/24 @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m (ION)

5/25/24 @ Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

5/28/24 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

5/30/24 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

6/1/24 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/2/24 @ New York, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/7/24 @ Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

6/10/24 @ Connecticut, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/13/24 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

6/16/24 vs. Chicago, 12 p.m. (CBS)

6/19/24 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/21/24 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

6/23/24 @ Chicago, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

6/27/24 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

6/30/24 @ Phoenix, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

7/2/24 @ Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

7/6/24 vs. New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

7/10/24 vs. Washington, 12 p.m. (NBA TV)

7/12/24 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

7/14/24 @ Minnesota, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

7/17/24 @ Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

8/16/24 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

8/18/24 vs. Seattle, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

8/24/24 @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/26/24 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/28/24 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

8/30/24 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/1/24 @ Dallas, 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

9/4/24 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9/6/24 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/8/24 vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

9/11/24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

9/13/24 vs. Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. (ION)

9/15/24 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

9/19/24 @ Washington, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

2024 WNBA Season: Key dates

Below are the key dates, including the 2024 WNBA Playoffs and 2024 WNBA Finals.