Pope Francis speaks to Norah O'Donnell about Ukraine, church scandals, migrant crisis Norah O'Donnell's conversation with Pope Francis is the first interview of a pope with an American TV network. The 87-year-old pontiff speaks about the Israel-Hamas war and Ukraine. They also touch on the church's handling of sexual abuse scandals and the migrant crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. The interview airs this Sunday on "60 Minutes."