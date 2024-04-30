Best deals on robot vacuums ahead of Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to kickstart your spring cleaning this year? Don't bother with sweeping the floors or vacuuming by hand if you don't have to. Let robot vacuums tackle that task for you.

These impressive pieces of smart home tech can tackle everything from dirt to pet messes and tangled human hair -- so you can handle more important things, like choosing a new mattress or shopping for patio furniture. They can even map out areas of your home that need to be cleaned while intelligently avoiding obstacles. In other words, the robot vacuums rarely get stuck under furniture.

The only catch? Robot vacuums are pricey. The best way to cut down on the expense is to buy one ahead of Memorial Day. Knowing that robot vacuums get discounted before this long weekend holiday, we rounded up the best robot vacuum deals available now. Whether you want an all-in-one cleaning powerhouse or a cheaper option that's great for cleaning small areas, there's a robot vacuum that'll fit nicely within your budget. Now give your stick vacuum a rest, and let the robots get to work.

Roborock Q5+: Save 46%

Amazon

This self-emptying vacuum does it all. Its powerful suction can remove dirt, pet hair and other debris from your carpet and hard flooring in an instant, with a battery that recharges when docked. That means no bringing it back manually to juice up.

The self-emptying dock's dust bag is quite roomy, as it can hold seven weeks worth of dirt. To set a cleaning schedule, open up the robot vacuum's corresponding app where you'll see a 3D map of your home, as well as options to select what room or rooms you want cleaned and when.

From there, you can sit back, relax and let this bot take vacuuming and emptying the dustbin off of your cleaning to-do list.

Normally $700, you can get the Roborock Q5+ for $380 on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba Essential Q0120: Save 20%

Amazon

This Roomba model is perfect for cleaning pet debris and messes -- all without your intervention. You can schedule cleanings via the app, and it has a three-stage cleaning system featuring multi-surface brushes. Put it all together, and you get a robot vac that can pull dirt from carpets while clearing out cobwebs and other untouchables from corners and edges.

It's also a whiz when it comes to lifting pet dander from even the most stubborn carpets. And you don't have to worry about it falling down stairs or running into furniture; sensors to prevent it from getting into those kinds of accidents.

With a runtime of two hours and a complete suite of cleaning options, this is an excellent robot vacuum that's the perfect companion for pet owners.

It's normally $250, but you can get this iRobot Roomba model for $200.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: Save 38%

Amazon

Serious about leaving the housecleaning to the robots? Let the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra do all your vacuuming and mopping for you.

On the vacuuming side, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra uses a dual rubber brush system with 6,000Pa of suction to pick up dirt, crumbs, hair and other debris in your carpet. It does all this without your input, as well as makes 3D maps of your home, so there are no interruptions when it starts tidying up.

The vacuum can empty its own tank in the docking station, and the docking station can hold up to seven weeks worth of dust in its reservoir, so you don't have to worry about emptying it too often.

In terms of mopping, the S8 Pro Ultra can work for up to 300 square feet before needing a refill. The docking station can also automate that refill and even the cleaning and drying of the mop for you.

Normally $1,600, this Roborock model is $1,000 right now.

Shark AI Ultra self-empty robot vacuum: Save 51%

Amazon

The 4.1-star-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum has a lot going for it. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, a HEPA filter and a self-cleaning canister, so you never have to empty the vacuum yourself (the vacuum does so automatically in the docking station). This Shark model also contains CleanEdge technology, which blows air into corners so that it can get to dirt and debris more easily.

The Shark AI Ultra self-emptying robot vacuum comes with a corresponding app that lets you set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings remotely. If you have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can do this with voice commands. This cleaning machine can run up to two hours on a single charge, and you have about 60 days until the dust bin in the docking station needs to be emptied.

Normally priced at $650, you can get this robot vacuum at Amazon for just $320, a savings of 51%.

Narwal Freo robot vacuum and mop combo: Save 28%

Amazon

This sleek robot vacuum/mop combo went viral on TikTok during Black Friday last year. It comes at a hefty price, but the robot is a smart cookie. It boasts DirtSense technology, which means that if the robot detects an area that's dirty, it'll go over that soiled spot multiple times until it senses that it is completely clean.

It also adapts its cleaning to the floors as it moves, including making changes to the suction power, mop pressure and dampness of the microfiber clothes as it sees fit.

The docking station is just as impressive. It washes the mop, dispenses the mopping solution and separates the dirty water, so all you do is lift up the dirty water tank to clean. You can control the robot vacuum/mop combo on the docking station's LCD screen, or the corresponding app.

You can get this $1,400 item for $1,000. Just make sure to add the $100 coupon before checkout.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+: Save 44%

Amazon

If you don't have the budget to shell out more than $1,000 on a robot/vacuum mop combo, consider the more affordable (for robot vacuum/mop combos, of course) iRobot Roomba Combo j5+. This iRobot cleaning combo machine is about half the price and offers many of the same features of its higher-priced counterparts.

This includes object avoidance, a multi-stage cleaning system, home navigation, an app that can set up cleaning schedules and more. The only difference is that it doesn't vacuum and mop at the same time; you have to switch the bins to activate different cleaning systems.

The iRobot Roomba Combo J5+ also has a self-emptying docking station that can hold up to 60 days worth of dust and debris.

Normally $800, you can get this for $449 on Amazon for a limited time.

What is the best robot vacuum?

Focusing on a few important features can help. For starters, pay attention to suction power. Strong suction is important for digging up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets and rugs as well as hard-to-reach areas. Battery life matters, too. Some vacuums run for more than two hours per charge, and they can return to their base and charge themselves up so you don't have to.

You'll also want to consider navigation and mapping capabilities. Advanced systems like visual mapping let robovacs map rooms and avoid obstacles. Of course, convenient features like Wi-Fi and voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant make life easier for you. With an app, you can schedule, monitor and control cleaning remotely as well. Any time you can automate what a robot vacuum does is a bonus – leave all that hard work to the machines.

Look for large dustbins so you empty less often, especially with pets. And HEPA filters do wonders for capturing dust and allergens. Finally, match the vacuum's brushes to your floors. Specialized brushes are good for pet hair, for instance. You may need a vacuum that handles hardwood floors better, and you don't want to be stuck with one that can't handle the demands of your home's flooring.