10 best Tumi luggage deals from Black Friday 2023 sales

Tumi

There's good news for your upcoming holiday travels (and those looking for a Christmas gift for frequent travelers): Tumi is hosting a Black Friday sale worth upgrading your luggage at. The high-end luggage brand has 30% off select styles right now. Click the button below to shop the full sale.

Or, check out some highlights below. Tumi has reviewer-loved carry-ons, duffel bags, backpacks and more on sale now. There's no telling when this Black Friday luggage sale will end, so be sure to shop today.

Best Tumi luggage deals for Black Friday 2023

Don't miss these deals on the 19 Degree international expandable 4-wheel carry-on, Voyageur Dumont duffel and more at Tumi.

Tumi 19 Degree international expandable 4-wheel carry-on

Tumi

Check out the cool texture on this 19 Degree hardside Tumi carry-on.

It has a built-in USB port and an integrated TSA lock. You'll love its smooth spinner wheels and it's expandable in case you overpack.

This carry-on is on sale in two colors: taupe and seagrass. It's currently $525 for Black Friday, reduced from $750.

Tumi Voyageur Dumont duffel

Tumi

This stunning Voyageur Dumont Tumi duffel bag is ideal for a getaway or the gym.

It has a handle and crossbody strap. It attaches to your suitcase for easy travel. This duffel has a front zip pocket and a monogrammable detachable leather charm.

Find this duffel on sale in two colors. It's currently $385 for Black Friday, reduced from $550.

Tumi Voyageur Rosie backpack

Tumi

This beautiful Voyageur Rosie Tumi backpack fits a 16-inch laptop and has a water-resistant side pocket for your water bottle.

We love its super convenient quick-access phone pocket with a hidden magnetic snap.

This backpack is on sale in two colors. It's currently $333, reduced from $475.

Tumi Merge international front lid 4-wheeled carry-on

Tumi

This navy and black carry-on with a front lid is made of recycled materials.

It's expandable and has spinner wheels. This Merge carry-on comes with a luggage tag and has two front pockets. It meets most international carry-on size requirements.

This carry-on is currently $508 for Black Friday, reduced from $725.

Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy gym bag

Tumi

This cool gym bag even has a 14-inch laptop pocket. Its shoulder strap is detachable and it has a zip pocket with a waterproof lining.

This gym bag has a built-in TSA combination lock, in case you intend to travel with it.

This navy and black Alpha Bravo McCoy gym bag is currently $438 at Tumi's Black Friday sale, reduced from $625.

Tumi Voyageur Maggie tote

Tumi

This Voyageur Maggie tote bag can carry a 14-inch laptop and a tablet such as an Apple iPad. You can even convert it to a crossbody with a detachable strap. Its main compartment zips closed and this bag can attach to your suitcase. It has a quick-access media pocket with a magnetic snap for convenience.

This bag is on sale in two colors, at $298, reduced from $425.

Tumi Alpha Bravo Davis backpack

Tumi

This durable Tumi backpack can attach to your luggage and fits a 16-inch laptop. It also has a padded tablet compartment.

It offers three card pockets and a luggage tag, plus more helpful features.

This Alpha Bravo Davis black and navy backpack is currently $315 this Black Friday, reduced from $450.

Tumi 19 Degree extended trip expandable 4-wheel packing case

Tumi

This hardside Tumi suitcase for longer trips has an integrated TSA lock and spinner wheels. It comes with a luggage tag and has a hanger bracket so you can leave your nice clothing on a hanger. It has an anti-microbial treated shell, zippers and grab handles.

This lightweight suitcase is on sale at Tumi's Black Friday 2023 sale in two colors for $665, reduced from $950.

Tumi Merge short trip expandable 4-wheeled packing case

Tumi

This Merge carry-on suitcase for short trips is made of recycled materials (post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and recycled nylon). It's expandable and has spinner wheels.

Inside, find a hanger bracket, plus it comes with a luggage tag. This Tumi packing case features two front pockets.

This black and navy suitcase is currently $697 for Black Friday, reduced from $995.

Tumi Voyageur Eden laptop sleeve

Tumi

Grab a Tumi laptop sleeve to go along with your new luggage.

You can even carry this one alone thanks to its wristlet strap. This Voyageur Eden laptop sleeve fits 16-inch models and it has a handy zip pocket on the front.

It's on sale in two colors at $175, reduced from $250.

