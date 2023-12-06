Away luggage holiday clearance sale: Save 20% on bestselling luggage for your Christmas travels

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Away

If you're looking to upgrade your luggage for holiday travel or find a gift for the travel enthusiast in your life, it's hard to go wrong with Away. The popular luggage brand makes some of the best luggage in 2023, with sturdy polycarbonate and aluminum exteriors, convenient features and gorgeous color options.

Away has become one of the most recognizable brands on the luggage carousel -- and the most searched luggage for holiday gifting in 2023, according to Google. The brand rarely offers sales or discounts, but right now you can save 20% off on tons of Away's most popular luggage items, including carry-ons, checked bags and travel accessories.

Keep reading to explore the top Away holiday luggage deals.

Best deals at the Away holiday clearance sale

It's a great time to buy a new piece of luggage. You can save 20% on popular suitcases from the brand today.

Away The Carry-On: 20% off

Away

The Carry-On from Away features a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. The carry-on holds three to five days worth of clothing.

"This bag is the perfect size for up to a weeklong trip. The compression panel helps me squeeze in a little extra while holding everything in place. Every detail feels intentional. It's nicely constructed and I know I'll be traveling with it for years to come," an Away customer says.

Right now, you can get the carry-on for 20% off in the gloss color Wave.

Why we love Away's The Carry-On:

The included, removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.

The compression panel can help you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.



Away The Bigger carry-on: 20% off

Away

Like the standard carry-on, the Bigger carry-on from Away features a removable, TSA-approved USB charger, 360-degree spinner wheels and a lightweight polycarbonate shell. The large carry-on holds four to seven days worth of clothing.

"I love this suitcase," an Away customer says. "I took it to Europe for two weeks and was able to fit in everything I wanted to pack. So nice not to have to check a bag. It's as durable as it is pretty and it is easy to maneuver and lift."

The Bigger Carry-On in Wave (a glossy blue) is on sale now for $252 (regularly $315).

Why we love Away's The Bigger carry-on:

The included, removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.

The compression panel can help you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Away The Large check-in: 20% off

Away

Away's hard-sided, polycarbonate large checked bag offers great protection for all your belongings. The suitcase boasts 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable, washable liner.

"This bag has helped me through many travel journeys," an Away customer says. "Upon returning from a recent trip abroad, I discovered that my bag had been damaged due to mishandling by airport staff. Away promptly replaced the bag. Aside from the A+ customer service, the bag is exceptionally roomy, lightweight and easy to organize."

Two gloss colors are currently on a clearance sale: Magenta (one of Away's limited-edition holiday colorways) and Wave (a gorgeous wintery blue).

Why we like Away The Large check-in:

The suitcase is made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so even larger sizes aren't super heavy.

The compression panel helps you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Away The Pet Carrier: 20% off

Away

The Pet Carrier, on sale in "Coast" (blue) nylon, transports canine or feline friends in sleek style. It features sherpa bedding to feel like an at-home pet bed and is lined with water-resistant material (in case of accidents).

Latch this pet carrier into a car seat belt or secure it via a sleeve to your Away luggage when you're on the move.

"I bought two of these for my 8 pound dachshund mix and my 14 lb cavalier. Both fit comfortably and have plenty of space." wrote one reviewer. "I love the clasps on the back that attach to the seatbelt. We also took them on a southwest flight and had no issues with the carriers fitting under the seat -- side by side."

Get it for $180 now (regularly $225).

Why we like Away The Pet Carrier:

It holds pets up to 18 pounds.

It's water-resistant for easy clean-up.

It meets Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements.

Away The Everywhere Bag: 20% off

Away

With a padded laptop pocket, detachable key clip, pockets sized for water bottles, other gadgets and accessories and a detachable padded strap, Away's The Everywhere Bag makes the perfect -- and ridiculously chic -- travel companion. Your loved one can slip it over the handle of a suitcase while wheeling it around the airport.

One Away reviewer says: "I love my Everywhere bag. I recently travelled with it on a domestic flight and it was so convenient to place the bag under the seat. The best part of the bag is the zippers that go down to the lower portion of the bag, which when opened, gives easy access and visibility to all the contents."

Get 'The Everywhere Bag' on sale now in Garnet for $156 (regularly $195).

Why we like the Away The Everywhere Bag:

It offers ample storage for travel, work or the gym.



It looks great.

They already have the luggage. This is what's next.

The bag comes with a trolley sleeve that can fit around your luggage handle for easy transport.



