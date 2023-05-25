Best Memorial Day 2023 deals you can shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Memorial Day 2023 is this coming Monday. The holiday weekend is known for its big sales, but you don't have to wait to start shopping -- we've found Memorial Day deals that are available right now. Upgrade your home and patio with some new bedding, couches and chairs, kitchen appliances and outdoor furniture. These deals will even help you score major savings on everything you need ahead of summer vacation including deep discounts on travel essentials.

Keep reading to find the best Memorial Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now.

Top Memorial Day 2023 deals in this article:

Get this year's best price of 2023 on AirPods: Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

The best patio furniture deal of 2023: Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Get two months of unlimited free drinks at Panera: Join Panera Unlimited Sip Club

Shop all the best Memorial Day 2023 deals now

Memorial Day 2023 isn't until Monday, May 29, but there are plenty of incredible sales on summer essentials happening right now. We've been hard at work scouring the internet for the best Memorial Day deals on outdoor furniture, bedding, cookware and more, and we've found some pretty good ones. Take a look at these top deal picks from the CBS Essentials staff:

Most popular Memorial Day deal: Get a 4-piece patio set for $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

This 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Save on Apple AirPods at Amazon's Memorial Day sale



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

Wayfair Memorial Day sale



Wayfair

You don't have to wait for Memorial Day sale to snag a great deal on new home appliances, furniture or patio sets. The Wayfair Memorial Day sale is going on now with tons of incredible deals across all of the brand's product categories. Enjoy savings on small and large appliances for your kitchen or get ready for summer with a new patio set.

Shop the Wayfair Memorial Day sale

Brooklinen Memorial Day sale

Brooklinen

Calling all Brooklinen fans! Brooklinen is having a massive Memorial Day sale. For people not familiar with this luxury home brand, think long-stapled cotton, sustainable manufacturing practices (such as eco-friendly dyes and new organic linens) and modern, stylish colors and designs. Should you ever need to make a return, the company donates those returned goods to charity. Plus, the sheets, towels and robes are insanely soft.

The luxury bedding and home brand is offering 20% off everything sitewide. That means you can save big on sheets in fun new spring colors, plush beach towels for summer vacation and even save money on the brand's new organic collection.

Shop the Brooklinen Memorial Day sale

Our Place: Save up to 25% sitewide

Our Place

Looking to upgrade your cookware for the summer? The Our Place Spring Sale is on now. The deals event is a great chance to save on some of the brand's most popular kitchen essentials. Our Place's ultra-trendy Always Pan is marked down during the sale. You can take up to 25% off on the coveted kitchen item today, plus shop deals on tons of Our Place items.

Shop the Our Place sale

Parachute Home Memorial Day sale: Save 20% sitewide

Parachute Home

Parachute Home is a very popular home and bedding brand, but we rarely see any sales outside of end-of-season clearance deals on Parachute Home products. However, the brand is offering a rare 20% off sitewide sale right now for Memorial Day. Snag some high-quality summer bedding at a great price now through Memorial Day.

Shop the Parachute Home Memorial Day sale

Great Jones Memorial Day sale: Save 25%

Great Jones

Right now, you can save 25% off sitewide at Great Jones with code "MDW25". Save eon cookware favorites like 'The Dutchess' dutch oven or invest in a new cookware set with everything you need to make delicious family dinners.

Shop the Great Jones Memorial Day sale

Amazon home and baby essentials sale: Get a $15 credit

Amazon

Memorial Day is the perfect time to stock up on household good at Amazon -- the retailer is offering a money-back deal on some of the most popular brands of diapers, garbage bags, dish soap, toilet paper, sunscreen and so much more. More than 500 items are included in this sale.

Use the code MAYSTOCKUP to get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60 on these participating household essentials at Amazon.

Shop the Amazon home goods sale

Lulu and Georgia Memorial Day sale: Save 20%

Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia is currently having a major Memorial Day sale. Enjoy 20% off sitewide on the premium furniture and home brand. Save on furniture, rugs, decor and more through May 30.

Shop the Lulu and Georgia Memorial Day sale

Hexclad Memorial Day Sale



Hexclad

Hexclad, a premium cookware brand partnered with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, is having a major Memorial Day sale with discounts on best-selling cookware sets, knife sets and more. You can even shop the brand's Memorial Day bundle to give your kitchen a full cookware revamp.

Shop the Hexclad Memorial Day Sale

Luna Blanket Memorial Day Sale: Save 15% off sitewide

Amazon

Now through May 29, you can save 15% off sitewide on all of Luna's best-selling sleep products including the brand's popular weighted blankets. Use code "MEMORIAL15" to save.

Shop the Luna Blanket Memorial Day Sale

Shop the best Memorial Day 2023 mattress deals

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor.

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress is offering 30% off its mattresses during the brand's Memorial Day deals. Plus, when you buy a Nolah mattress during the savings event, you'll receive two free pillows.

Nolah's 4.9-star-rated Nolah Evolution mattress features the brand's HDMax Tri-Zone coils which offer targeted back support and pressure relief. The mattress includes a breathable cover, a heat-dissipating Euro topper and graphite-infused AirFoamICE tech to provide cushioning and cooling.

Nolah Mattress Nolah Evolution 15" (queen), $1,749 ($2,499)

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's Memorial Day sale is on now through May 31. The brand is offering 25% off sitewide. That means you'll save over $1,000 on Essentia's Classic REM5 mattress today.

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,155 (regularly $4,207)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 60% off right now during the brand's Memorial Day deals.

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (twin), $399 (regularly $999)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $639 (regularly $1,599)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $799 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $695 (regularly $995)

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,695 (regularly $1,995)

Saatva Classic mattress (king), $2,120 (regularly $2,445)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Why not try the Saatva Solaire. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $3,145 (regularly $4,145)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $360 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $325 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $470 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $580 (reduced from $1,499)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,540 (reduced from $1,899)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is offering the Legacy mattress for up to 34% off during the brand's Memorial Day sale.

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (twin) mattress, $524 (regularly $745)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $656 (regularly $995)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (king) mattress, $919 (regularly $1,395)

Best camping and outdoor deals

Get ready for your summer camping trip with tents, portable fire pits and more

REI Anniversary Sale

REI

If you're planning any outdoor adventures this summer you'll want to hit up the REI Anniversary Sale. REI has all kinds of camping, running, hiking and other outdoor essentials on sale now.

Shop the REI Anniversary Sale

SoloStove Memorial Day sale

SoloStove

SoloStove, the maker of the trendy backyard SoloStove fire pits, is having an incredible sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 35% on some of the brand's most popular fire pits, including the SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit. These portable fire pits are excellent for summer gatherings in the backyard, cuddling up by the fire after a dip in the pool or even for grilling meats or making s'mores on your next camping trip.

Shop the SoloStove Memorial Day sale

Best Memorial Day luggage deals to shop right now

Get ready for your summer travels with these hot Memorial Day luggage deals.

Monos Memorial Day sale: Save 20% on top-rated luggage

Monos

Monos is a fan-favorite luggage brand that makes sleek, stylish luggage. Social media users and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options. If you're shopping for a new set of luggage for summer travel, you won't want to miss the Monos Memorial Day sale. The brand is offering up to 20% off top-rated luggage, like the Monos Carry-on. Many of the top luggage pieces are already on sale, but you'll score extra savings if you use code "MEMORIAL" at check-out. Plus, save an extra $20 when you purchase two luggage items.

Shop the Monos Memorial Day sale

Away luggage clearance sale

Away

Away is having a major clearance sale right now. Finding a deep discount on the premium luggage brand is rare. That's why you won't want to miss Away's current clearance deals on carry-on luggage, check-in luggage and more.

Not familiar with Away? The luggage brand is beloved by CBS Essentials readers and staff for its cool colors, high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design. Want to get Away this Memorial Day? Then hurry and snag these discounted Away luggage pieces while you still can. Check out the top Away deals to shop below -- many of Away's clearance discounts have already sold out, so act fast.

Away The Carry-On (petal), $250 (reduced from $275)

Away The Medium (petal), $293 (reduced from $345)

Away The Large (petal), $318 (reduced from $375)

Samsonite Summer Kick-Off sale

Samsonite

CBS Essentials readers love Samsonite luggage for its durable, reliable, high-quality travel bags. Whether you're looking for a new expandable model or a spinner suitcase, there are plenty of deep discounts on top-rated Samsonite luggage from Samsonite's Summer Kick Off sale. Save 30% off of favorites like the Samsonite Centric medium spinner and Samsonite Stryde 2 carry-on spinner, just in time for your next summer vacation.

Shop the Samsonite Summer Kick Off sale

Calpak Memorial Day sale: Save up to 45% on Calpak luggage

Calpak

The Calpak Memorial Day sale is going on now with unbeatable deals on top luggage options from the popular travel brand. If you're planning a trip for Memorial Day weekend or summer vacation, you won't want to miss these discounts. Right now you can save on the bestselling Calpak Hue carry-on or invest in a new luggage set. But hurry -- these deals won't last.

Shop the Calpak Memorial Day sale

Best Memorial Day deals on clothing and shoes

Upgrade your wardrobe for summer with savings on shoes, loungewear, workout clothing and more.

Skims Semi-Annual Sale

Skims

Kim Kardashian's Skims doesn't go on sale very often, so you won't want to miss this opportunity to save big on the ultra-trendy and super-comfortable intimates and loungewear brand. The Skims Semi-Annual sale rolls around just twice per year, and things tend to sell out very quickly. Shop the sale now to take advantage of the best deals on Skims loungewear, shapewear, sleepwear, swimwear and more while supplies last.

Staples such as the Skims soft smoothing T-shirt and the Fits Everbody slip dress that have been seen all over social media are on sale for up to half-off. You can even save on favorites from new collections including Skims Swim.

Shop the Skims Semi-Annual Sale

Athleta Memorial Day Sale

Athleta

In honor of Memorial Day, Athleta is offering discounts of up to 60% off. Plus, score an extra 30% off of sale merchandise. This is a great time to stock up on summer workout attire or comfy, breathable loungewear.

Shop the Athleta Memorial Day Sale

Lululemon clearance sale

Lululemon

Save on tons of popular leggings, athletic wear and running shoe styles from Lululemon. The brand added a ton of new deals to its "We Made Too Much" clearance section ahead of Memorial Day.

Shop the Lululemon clearance sale

Savage X Fenty Memorial Day sale: Save up to 70%

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's activewear and intimates brand, Savage X Fenty is currently running a huge Memorial Day sale. Now through May 31, you can save up to 70% on popular styles from the brand. Many of the best deals are exclusive to new or existing Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP members.

Shop the Savage X Fenty Memorial Day sale

Native Shoes Memorial Day Sale: Save 25% on adult and children's shoes

Native Shoes

Need a new pair of shoes for the summer? Then head over to Native Shoes to shop the brand's Memorial Day sale. You can save 25% on popular kids and adults styles now through May 29.

Shop the Native Shoes Memorial Day Sale

Tentree Birthday sale: Save up to 50% on sustainable clothing

Tentree

This eco-friendly brand makes clothing and activewear with materials made from recycled, post-consumer waste. Plus, the company plants 10 trees for every item purchased. Tentree's InMotion pocket leggings were featured in our list of the best workout leggings for 2023. But there are plenty of other great items to shop including beanies, outerwear, summer-ready hemp dresses and more. Shop the Tentree Birthday Sale to save up to 50% on tons of popular styles from the brand.

Shop the Tentree Birthday sale

Best early Memorial Day 2023 deals on Amazon



Score early Memorial Day deals on furniture, tech and more at Amazon.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: Save 25%

Amazon

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios. Rated 4.5 stars.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $110 (reduced from $160)

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 suitcase: $165

Amazon

The updated 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 47% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $165 (reduced from $310)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35



Amazon

Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

Le Creuset Dutch oven: 20% off

Amazon

Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece Dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron Dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.

This Dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.

Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron Dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)

