Amazon Prime Day 2023, Amazon's biggest sale of the year, is just two weeks away. The retailer is already offering a ton of early Prime Day deals, but Amazon is also offering something new this year -- invite-only deals. With these new invite-only Prime Day deals, shoppers can request an invitation to shop select doorbuster deals.

Not everyone that requests an invite will get one, but those that do will be able to shop the exclusive, limited-quantity deals on Prime Day in July. Want to get in on the invite-only savings? Keep reading to find out how to score an invite and what deals are available.

Save 75% on an Amazon Fire TV: 43" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $100 (reduced from $400)

Snag a limited-edition Star Wars tech accessory: Star Wars Echo Dot stand, $30 (reduced from $40)

Score a major beauty deal: Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush, $110 (reduced from $219)

How to request an invitation to invite-only Amazon deals

Amazon Prime members can now request an invitation to select doorbuster deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. The process of requesting an invitation to an invite-only deal is fairly simple. You'll need to:

Visit the page of the product/deal you'd like to request an invite for. You can explore specific invite-only deals below. Click the "request invitation" button. If you are not signed in to your Amazon account, you will be taken to the login page before your request is confirmed.

That's it. Requesting an invite only takes a moment, so put in your request now to score the deepest discounts during Prime Day.

Best invite-only Amazon Prime Day deals

Request an invite now to save big on tech, kitchen appliances, watches and more.

43" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $100



This Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD resolution display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Get the 43-inch model for 75% off with this invite-only deal.

43" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $100 (reduced from $400)

Star Wars Echo Dot stand: $30

Amazon just released a series of limited-edition officially licensed Star Wars stands for its fourth and fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speakers. You can choose between Darth Vader, a Storm Trooper or The Mandalorian designs. Their eyes light up when the Echo Dot is placed in the stand, and Alexa's name is called. The stand securely holds your Echo device, offering out-of-this-galaxy audio output.

Amazon reviewers say the stand turns ordinary Echo Dots into a centerpiece for the room. On Prime Day, you can score the limited-edition stands for 25% off. Limited quantities are available, so request an invite now if you're looking to get your hands on one of these stands.

Star Wars Echo Dot stand, $30 (reduced from $40)

Acer Swift X Creator laptop: $630

While we're sure that there will be plenty of Amazon Prime Day 2023 laptop deals to shop during the sale, this invite-only deal may be one of the best. With an exclusive invitation, you can save 31% on this 4.4-star Acer Creator laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 7 and a Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

This deal is invite-only so request an invite now to take advantage of the savings

Acer Swift X Creator laptop, $630 (reduced from $912)

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker starter kit: $90

The SodaStream E-Terra turns standard water into sparkling water in seconds with just one touch. SodaStream machines eliminate the need for plastic bottles or cans by allowing users to create fresh sparkling water from the comfort of their home.

This invite-only deal allows you to score the SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker bundled with a CO2 cylinder and a carbonating bottle for just $90.

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker starter kit, $90 (reduced from $160)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $90

These JBL headphones are 55% off with an invite. The over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $90 (regularly $200)

Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush: $110

This facial cleansing brush is designed to enhances absorption of skincare products into your skin for maximum effectiveness and hydration. It also works as a facial massager.

"I have been using it twice a day for not even a week and my skin has never felt so soft," shared one Amazon reviewer. "Blemishes are gone and my skin is literally glowing."

With an invitation, you can score the Foreo Luna 3 for 50% off. Choose from three colors.

Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush, $110 (reduced from $219)

Bulova Marine Star 6-Hand quartz chronograph stainless steel watch: $180

Looking for a sophisticated watch for a great price? Then you'll want to request an invite to score this Bulova quartz chronograph stainless steel watch for 60% off.

Bulova Marine Star 6-Hand quartz chronograph stainless steel watch, $180 (reduced from $450)

