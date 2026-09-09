Live Updates: U.S. military destroys 5 Iranian oil tankers, triggering retaliation against American base in Jordan
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Jordan said Wednesday its military intercepted 18 Iranian missiles and reported no casualties. Iran's state-run media said Tehran had targeted U.S. assets in the region in retaliation for American attacks on its oil tankers.
- The U.S. military's Central Command said Tuesday night it had destroyed 5 Iranian oil tankers in response to recent attempts to attack U.S. warships with ballistic missiles.
- The price of oil was trading at around $99 per barrel on Wednesday morning, continuing an upward trend seen since the end of August.
Protesters urge South Korea to not join U.S. war with Iran
Dozens of South Koreans urged their government on Wednesday not to deploy troops to the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The protesters across from the U.S. embassy compound in Seoul waved signs saying "Do not join a war of aggression" as the country's leaders weigh a "contribution" to the waterway's security.
"We cannot send our young people into a sea of death!" chanted the protesters on the steps outside Seoul's Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
The protest came a day after South Korean defence authorities said they had sent a fact-finding mission to assess the situation in Hormuz, while stressing that no decision had been made on any deployment.
South Korea said Friday it was considering "contributions" to U.S. security efforts along the strait provided that its own military readiness was not compromised.
Iran has warned that any South Korean deployment would be "regarded as direct support for the party responsible for that aggression and will have serious consequences."
Iran-backed Houthi group reports over 30 strikes across Yemen
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis reported more than 30 Saudi strikes on several regions on Wednesday, a day after the rebels launched major attacks on their neighbor, injuring dozens of people.
There has been no official comment from Saudi Arabia about the Houthi report.
Saudi authorities previously said that Houthi attacks caused temporary shutdowns at oil sites and injured 73 people early Tuesday. The rebels reported Saudi airstrikes following the attacks.
Deadly fighting reignited in Yemen last week, when the Houthis launched a major campaign to seize territory near the Bab al-Mandab strait.
The strait has become an increasingly important route for Saudi oil since Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, choking Gulf exports.
CBS/AFP
Price of oil trades at $99 per barrel again as open hostilities resume
The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, was trading at over $99 early Wednesday, in a continuation of the upward trend seen since August.
Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.2% to $94.17 a barrel.
Before the war began in February, a fifth of the world's oil flowed through the Strait of Hormuz but since then, traffic has plummeted, with only small periods of temporary and limited recovery.
Iran launches missiles at U.S. targets in Jordan, state media says
Iran has launched missiles toward U.S. targets in Jordan, Iranian state-run media said, following the latest American strikes.
It's the latest tit-for-tat retaliation after the U.S. military said it destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers following two attacks on a U.S. warship by Iran's Revolutionary Guard over the past two days.
U.S. Central Command, when asked about the strikes on the Jordanian air base, said it had no information to offer.
Jordan's military said its air defense systems intercepted 18 ballistic missiles launched toward its territory and two others fell in places where people do not live. It says it had no reports of casualties.
Jordan is a staunch U.S. ally that hosts American forces, making the kingdom's military bases a target of repeated Iranian strikes.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy also warned crews of oil tankers near ports in Kuwait and Bahrain to immediately leave their vessels, saying the ships could be targeted in retaliation for the U.S. attacks on Iranian tankers.
CENTCOM confirms it struck five Iranian oil tankers
The U.S. military's Central Command confirmed Tuesday it "destroyed" five oil tankers associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
In a statement accompanied by video footage of the operation, CENTCOM said the strikes were in response to a set of unsuccessful Iranian missile attacks against a U.S. warship in recent days.
Four of the tankers were struck in the Gulf of Oman, according to CENTCOM, and a fifth was hit near Kharg Island, an island in the Persian Gulf that serves as Iran's primary terminal for crude oil exports. It alleged the ships were part of Iran's shadow fleet, a network of tankers used by Iran to export oil and generate revenue for the regime.
"American forces directed the crews to abandon ship before the vessels were struck and rendered inoperable," CENTCOM said.
CBS News had reported on a U.S. attack against Iranian tankers earlier Tuesday.
CENTCOM also struck three Iranian oil tankers last weekend in retaliation for an earlier attempted Iranian attack against U.S. Navy ships.