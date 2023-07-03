Best thunder shirts for dogs scared of fireworks

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Fourth of July can be a trying time for dogs due to fireworks. Consider a thunder shirt this year to keep Fido calm. These compression vests are a drug-free alternative for helping dogs cope with anxiety. And there are several top-rated options on sale at Amazon now.

ThunderShirt for dogs

This 4.2-star-rated ThunderShirt, a No. 1 Amazon bestseller, comes in a range of colors and sizes. It helps comfort your dog in all sorts of stressful situations, from thunderstorms to car travel. Amazon reviewers say its also great for dogs who suffer from separation anxiety.

"I have the most anxious dog I've personally ever encountered," an Amazon reviewer says. "The moment I put on his ThunderShirt his entire demeanor changed. He's incredibly calm and so visibly happy. I've tried prescription meds from the vet, I've tried CBD, and nothing has come close to accomplishing what the ThunderShirt did instantly."

ThunderShirt for dogs, $32 and up

American Kennel Club anti-anxiety coat for dogs

The American Kennel Club also makes a thunder shirt that's currently on sale. Find it in three colors and a range of sizes.

"My neighborhood was shooting loud and crazy amounts of fireworks and [my dog] sat at the top of the stairs in her comfort spot and laid there most of the night calm as can be," an Amazon reviewer says of her dog wearing this anti-anxiety coat. "I did not give her CBD or meds either, though they were on hand. Not once did she freak out. No panting, no shaking, no hiding. She even went outside to pee with no problem. In the past she would hold it all night. This product was life-changing."

Its rated 4.0 stars on Amazon.

American Kennel Club anti-anxiety coat for dogs (medium), $35 (reduced from $40)

Best early Amazon Prime Day pet deals

There are more pet deals available on Amazon now, even ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Shop deals from Wild One, Petcube and more brands ahead.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs: $159

This dog DNA kit tests for over 200 health risks and provides actionable insights to inform your pup's care. Also learn your dog's breed.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs, $159 (reduced from $199)

ChomChom pet hair remover: $20

Remove pet hair from your furniture, bedding and more with this handy battery-free device. Simply roll it across any pet hair and empty the device with the press of a button.

ChomChom pet hair remover, $20 (reduced from $32)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35

Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder: $55



The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $55 after coupon (reduced from $90)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $215



If you have a pet at home that sheds, a robot vacuum can help you keep up with loose pet hair without having to manually vacuum. The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the robot vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $215 (reduced from $274)

Lesure orthopedic dog bed: $27

This orthopedic dog bed provides ergonomic support for your furry friend. It's made with faux fur linen fabric and shaggy sherpa plush to provide a cozy experience. An added bonus is that the bed's cover can be easily removed for machine washing.

Pricing varies by size.

Lesure orthopedic dog bed, $27 after coupon (reduced from $49)

Wild One dog harness: $37



Pick up this cute new harness for your furry friend. The harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest. It's easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varies by color and size. Some sizes are on sale currently.

Wild One dog harness set, $37 (reduced from $48)

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements: $16

These Super Snouts GI supplements are made with pumpkin powder, ginger and prebiotics to help support gut health and aid with occasional gastric distress in dogs. Just mix with water and add a little bit to their food to help calm your pup's stomach.

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements, $16 after coupon (reduced from $23)

Petkit pet backpack: $60

Take kitty out of the house in this pet backpack with a tinted window and plenty of ventilation. It even has a built-in fan. Find it in six colors and prints.

Petkit pet backpack, $60 (reduced from $70)

More great pet buys

These pet products aren't on sale, but they still make a great addition to your Amazon cart and your pet's life.

Embark breed identification DNA test for dogs

If you have a rescue pup, then you'll definitely want to check out the Embark breed identification kit. Send your dog's saliva to the Embark labs and learn more about your dog's breed and genetic makeup. Knowing your dog's breed or mix of breeds can provide important insights into behaviors, care needs and possible health concerns.

Embark breed identification DNA test for dogs, $109

Bissell Little Green Machine

The Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner can be used to spot-clean carpets and upholstery to remove tough stains. With spraying action and powerful suction, it can remove pet messes and stains.

Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner, $124

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.

