Shop the best Black Friday deals on headphones: Apple AirPods Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Bose QuietComfort, gaming headphones and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Shop the most impressive Black Friday headphone and earbud deals from Amazon, Walmart and more. Black Friday is just days away. But you don't have to wait until Nov. 25 to shop discounts on Apple, Bose, Samsung, headphones for gamers and more right now.

A pair of great headphones will let you tune out the world and tune in to your favorite music, TV shows, podcasts and more. Top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade ahead of holiday travel, or to a friend or family member for Christmas or Hanukkah.

But we know popular headphones can be expensive. Luckily, we've found the best Black Friday deals from your favorite brands at Amazon and Walmart, including headphone and earbud deals from Walmart's Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days.

Keep reading to discover the best prices on Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose Quietcomfort and more.

Black Friday deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds

Shop the most impressive deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds from around the internet.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200



Apple

Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, has some great deals, but this is one of the newest -- and best. Walmart is now discounting the second generation Apple AirPods Pro all the way down to $200. That's a savings of $50, and the best-ever pricing we've seen for these crave-worthy headphones.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart and Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $159



Apple

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon and Walmart now. You'll get a better deal at Walmart.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $159 (reduced from $169)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $79

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $179



Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $279, have now been reduced to $179 at Amazon.

The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (6 hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise canceling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $179 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $94

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment.

Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $94 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $69

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount at Walmart during Black Friday.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $69 (reduced from $149)

Beats Solo3: $79

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $79 (reduced from $200)

Beats Fit Pro: $180

Amazon

These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors; stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit.

The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro, $180 (regularly $200)

Beats Studio Buds: $100



Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (regularly $150)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $100



Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology.

Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones: $25

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The ear buds come in three colors.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $25 (regularly $50)

Razer Nari essentials gaming headset: $50

Amazon

The Razer Nari is a lightweight adjustable gaming headset with The headset features THX spatial audio for a more immersive experience. The headset offers noise cancellation so that wearers can fully focus on the game. The headset offers a 16-hour battery life.

Razer Nari essentials gaming headset, $50 (reduced from $100)

Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset: $200



Logitech

The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset features a comfortable cloud-soft headband and rotatable ear cups. They have a 16-hour battery life with the lights on, but offer up to 56 hours of use when the RGB lights are off.

Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset, $200 (regularly $230)

You can also get this keyboard in the Aurora bundle with a matching mouse and carrying case or a gaming keyboard.

Logitech Aurora bundle (with Logitech G705 mouse and G735 headset), $320 ($370 value)

Logitech Aurora bundle (with Logitech G715 keyboard, G705 mouse and G735 headset), $460 ($530 value)

Sony InZone wireless gaming headset: $148

Amazon

This Sony wireless gaming headset is the No. 1 new release in PC gaming headsets on Amazon. The headset offers personalized 360 spatial sound for gaming. They have a 40-hour battery life and are compatible with the Playstation 5 or PC gaming.

Sony InZone wireless gaming headset, $148 (reduced from $230)

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo: $38

Anker via Amazon

These 4.4-star-rated wireless earbuds from Anker are definitely budget-focused. Don't expect the luxe features or top-tier sound quality you'd get from a pair of $200 earbuds. But Amazon reviewers say these sub-$50 earbuds are amazing for the price.

"The sound is good, better than average but it's not a Hi-Fi audiophile's acoustic dream" Amazon reviewer Greg says. "For the pounding I'm giving these buds while cycling, running, working out, working in the yard and just about every other sweat-soaked activity, they definitely step up to the plate and perform."

They've got real gym chops too: The lightweight Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are rated IPX7 waterproof (protected against temporary immersion), so they can be rinsed off after workouts. They promise a secure fit as well, boasting a twist-and-lock design that stays in place.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo running headphones last for roughly five hours on a single charge, with an extra 15 hours of charge available via the included wired charging case.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, $38 with coupon (reduced from $48)

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds: $67



Amazon

It's important to note that not all active noise cancellation features are the same -- some work better than others, and generally, you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-minded Anker Life P3 wireless earbuds are getting praise from reviewers for their fit, sound quality and three-mode active noise cancellation (powered by three microphones on each earbud), available through the Anker Soundcore app.

The Anker Life P3 earbuds (available in five colors) are a good choice for the gym: They're IPX5-rated for water resistance, so they can handle sweat, and last for seven hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to a full 35 hours, making them a great choice for travel, too. And should they get lost, the Soundcore app's "Find My Headset" feature will help track them down via sound alerts.

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds, $67 after coupon (reduced from $80)

More headphones and earbuds to consider

Shop even more top-rated headphones and earbuds. They're not on sale but these ear devices are an excellent choice for tuning out the world and tuning in to your favorite audio.

Logitech A30 headset: $230

Amazon

The Logitech A30 gaming headset has a built-in mic as well as a detachable boom mic. The headset offers multi-device connectivity and custom audio mixing. It has a 27-hour battery life.

The headset is compatible with the Playstation 5, Xbox X and S and PCs.

Logitech A30 gaming headset, $230

Skullcandy Plyr gaming headset: $130

Skullcandy

This new multi-platform gaming headset from Skullcandy can be used with PCs, Macs, mobile devices,the Playstation 4 or 5, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and a 24-hour battery life.

"This headset is honestly fantastic, great sound quality on every game I've played through it," writes one reviewer. "The battery life is fantastic, and the cables that are included are long enough to give some distance and slack."

Skullcandy Plyr gaming headset, $130

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds: $25



Amazon

Looking for an inexpensive stocking stuffer this holiday? These JLab wireless earbuds are an affordable way to get in on the skin-toned earbuds trend. They come in seven neutral shades and offer 32 hours of listening time.

"These are the best overall earbuds that I own, and I have Samsung Live buds. The fit is comfortable, and battery life is long," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The sound is amazing! It's not audiophile level, but the highs are crisp enough and the bass deep enough for a very pleasurable listening experience."

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds, $25

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones: $35

Amazon

If you're looking to gift solid, over-ear headphones at a great price point, consider these JLab Studio Pro headphones. They offer 50 hours of wireless playtime. Many Amazon reviewers praised these headphones for how comfortable they are. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit.

They also have a built-in microphone with voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $35

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deal articles.

Related content from CBS Essentials