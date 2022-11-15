Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best Black Friday deals on top gifts of the Christmas season, toy and PS5 restocks and more

Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best Black Friday deals on top gifts of the Christmas season, toy and PS5 restocks and moreget the free app
Thanksgiving is more than a week away, but the holiday shopping season is already here. Amazon has officially launched its early Black Friday deals, offering discounts on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum bundles, Fitbit smartwatches, Beats earbuds and more.
That's just the beginning of the early Black Friday sales. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on as well, with limited quantity deals on the Apple Watch 8, big screen Samsung TVs, Microsoft Surface Pro laptops and more. The next wave of Walmart's own early Black Friday sale starts today, with early access at noon EST being offered to Walmart+ subscribers. And department store chain Macy's has launched its own early Black Friday sale as well, with deals on winter apparel, Christmas decorations and luggage for holiday travel.
Plenty more retailers are holding early Black Friday sales, with big discounts on offer. So many deals, in fact, that your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this early Black Friday live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion, we'll help you save money this year.
Bookmark this page and visit often to check out all our favorite early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
Top-rated STEM gift: National Geographic learning toys are on sale at Amazon today
Looking for a gift that encourages learning in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields? Amazon has deals right now on National Geographic science kits, including a National Geographic rocket launcher for kids, a chemistry set and this Earth science kit that's $5 off.
The National Geographic Earth science kit allows kids to build their own volcano, grow crystals and perform a geological dig. There are 15 experiments in total. For ages 8 and up.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit, $25 (reduced from $30)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for Black Friday at Walmart: Save $50
The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's already $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's early Black Friday sale. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8, full stop.
The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
There are plenty more must-see deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Click here to see this week's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Walmart has all new Black Friday deals today, and they're pretty [fire emoji]
Walmart refreshes its Black Friday deals every Monday at noon, which means a whole new slate of bargains just went live for Walmart+ members. (These deals will be available to everyone at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT.)
Here are my picks for the best Walmart Black Friday deals this week:
- The No. 1 best deal at Walmart now: Apple Watch 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
- This week's best TV deal: 55" LG 4K smart TV, $298
- Best budget Windows laptop deal: 15.6" HP Intel Core i3 laptop with 8GB RAM, $249
- Save on a 1,500-piece Lego brick set: Lego Classics Bricks and Animals, $25
- Save more than 50% on Roku: Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
- I've never seen Samsung earbuds this cheap: Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)
For more, check out CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna's roundup, Walmart Deals for Days: This week's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Apple TV 4K is on sale for $100 (save $79)
If you're reading this on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook right now, you might want to consider taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal on Apple's 4K streaming box.
Apple devotees should definitely consider streaming all their favorite shows on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. After you're done watching, you can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.
Black Friday fitness deal: Tempo Smart gym is hugely discounted at Best Buy right now
The Tempo smart gym is like a Peloton, but for weight lifters. It's deeply discounted at Best Buy now, ahead of Black Friday.
The Tempo smart gym with expanded accessory pack is $950 off at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.
Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,800 (regularly $2,750)
Trying to score a PS5 for Christmas? Here's how to do it today
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
Walmart restock alert: Xbox Series X console is still in stock at Walmart ... for now
The Xbox Series X console was one of the hardest-to-find gifts of Christmas 2021. This year, it's a little bit easier to find. (For now, anyway.)
If you've been struggling to find the Xbox Series X console in stock, you're in luck. Walmart has quantities of the Xbox Series X available to purchase right now. But act quick -- this must-have console likely won't stay in stock for long.
The bestselling Space NK beauty Advent calendar is 20% off, so get it before it sells out
The Space NK beauty Advent calendar is one of the best beauty calendars of 2022 -- it's chock full of goodies from crave-worthy brands. It's on sale for 20% off right now, so grab it while you can.
One of the most-wanted Advent calendars of the season, the Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (reduced from $280)
For more options, check out the best Advent calendars for adults in 2022: makeup Advent calendars, wine Advent calendars and more unexpected finds.
Celebrate the holidays with this limited Christmas edition Super Mario Advent calendar
December is just a short time away, which means it's time to start thinking about Advent calendars. The 2022 Super Mario Advent calendar is one of our favorites. But don't look for it in stores -- this 4.8-star-rated Advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive.
Perfect for a Nintendo fan, the 2022 Super Mario Advent calendar features a 2.5-inch scale figure or accessory every day for 24 days. Daily surprises include Ice Luigi, Light Blue Yoshi, Santa Mario, Snowman Mario and more. This limited edition Advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive.
Super Mario Advent calendar 2022, $50
For more fun calendars, check out the best 2022 Advent calendars for kids: Pokemon, Lego, American Girl and more.
Our bestselling Roomba vacuum just got cheaper yet
Amazon is offering an early Black Friday deal right now on a range of iRobot Roomba robot vacuum models. One of our favorite deals is the one being offered on the top-rated iRobot Roomba j7+, our pick for the best robot vacuum for avoiding dog poop.
It makes a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift, or a great gift to yourself -- who wouldn't want clean floors for when all the holiday guests arrive?
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $579 (reduced from $800)
The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)
iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $411 (reduced from $600)
For more options, check out the CBS Essentials robot vacuum gift guide.
Hurry! PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now
If you're looking to grab a PlayStation 5 console for the holidays, head to Walmart now. The retailer has quantities of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle available for a very limited time.
Space NK is having a rare sale on its crave-worthy beauty Advent calendar today
Beauty deal alert: One of the most popular beauty Advent calendars of the 2022 holiday season is on sale for 20% off.
The Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
It's on sale for 20% off right now, so grab it while you can. (You'll see the reduced price at checkout.)
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (reduced from $280)
For more options, read our article on the best Advent Calendars for adults in 2022: makeup Advent calendars, wine Advent calendars and more unexpected finds.
Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its holiday collection
Skims, the shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian, just launched its new holiday collections with the help of Skai Jackson, Landon Barker, Suede Brooks and Larray. The collections include robes, shapewear, loungewear and more.
Skims' newly-unveiled Holiday Gift Shop includes over 30 new styles and 15 limited-edition collections that are perfect for gifting this holiday season. The collections include a mix of new items and reinvented favorites in new holiday colors.
Save $50 on Alo Yoga's 2022 beauty Advent calendar
Looking for a fun Advent calendar to celebrate the holidays? Alo Yoga's 2022 Advent calendar, jam-packed with all sorts of great beauty products, is on sale now.
There are 24 fun surprises in the limited edition Alo Yoga 2022 Advent calendar. Want a sneak peek at the goodies? Each daily drawer contains everything from lip balms to hair clips, including Alo Yoga's Mega-C body wash, Shine shampoo, SPF 20 face moisturizer, a 1 year Alo Moves Subscription and a $25 Alo gift card. All products are vegan and cruelty free.
Alo Yoga Advent calendar, $200 (reduced from $250)
For more fun options, check out the best Advent Calendars for adults in 2022: Jewelry, makeup, wine and more unexpected finds.
Early Black Friday deal: Get an RGB Razer gaming keyboard for less than half price
Whether you're a gamer yourself or looking for a great holiday gift for a gamer in your life, you'll want to check out the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard. Amazon is currently offering a major discount on this 4.7-star-rated gaming keyboard.
The Razer Huntsman Elite features an ergonomic and durable design. The keyboard's RGB lighting syncs with games and compatible gaming gear (think gaming speakers) for a customized light show. It also includes fully programmable macro functionality.
Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, $95 (reduced from $200)
For more gift ideas for gamers and great deals on gaming accessories, check out our gamer gift guide.
This AncestryDNA membership bundle is $50 off right now
Discover your roots this holiday season.
This on-sale AncestryDNA bundles includes a DNA testing kit and a three-month Ancestry.com All Access membership. Explore your origins and ethnicity, connect with DNA matches around the world and access everything Ancestry.com has to offer, including marriage, census, military records and more.
AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership, $149 (regularly $200)
Save $50 on a 4.7-star-rated sous vide cooker in time for Thanksgiving
If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)
For more deals on top-rated kitchen gadgets, check out the best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon now.
Best Buy's deal of the day: Get a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha QLED laptop for $500
Best Buy has a truly fantastic deal on a touchscreen Samsung 2-in-1 laptop today: You'll save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. But hurry, this Best Buy deal is only good through midnight tonight.
The slim Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha laptop features a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Its super-fast charging battery lasts 17 hours on a single charge. Rated 4.6 stars at Best Buy.
13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha QLED laptop, $500 (reduced from $850)
For more Black Friday deals on tech, check out The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's best deals on Apple, Samsung, Sony and more.
A PlayStation 5 restock is happening at Amazon tomorrow, so sign up now
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
The next major retailer to restock the PS5 is Amazon. According to the company, the next PlayStation 5 restock is happening Friday, Nov. 11.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
Get your Christmas decorations now at Amazon and save over 50%
Don't wait until after Thanksgiving to pick up new Christmas decorations. Buy now, and you'll save big at Amazon.
Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated 4 stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now ahead of Black Friday.
- 24" Pre-lit Christmas wreath, $32 (reduced from $50)
- 30" Pre-lit Christmas wreath, $47 (reduced from $60)
- Artificial Christmas centerpiece with 3 candle holders, $36 (reduced from $42)
- 7' Dunhill Fir artificial Christmas tree, $129 (reduced from $310)
- 7.5' 'Feel Real' artificial Christmas tree, $240 (reduced from $470)
CBS Essentials Staff-loved Great Jones cookware is $240 off ahead of Black Friday
Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.
This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes: an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a non-stick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors.
Great Jones cookware makes a low-risk gift, too. The company offers a 60-day trial and free returns on its products.
This cookware set is $240 off ahead of Black Friday.
Great Jones Family Style cookware set (5 pc.), $375 (regularly $615)
For more kitchen must-haves, check out our selection of top-rated cookware.
Get 50% off this top-rated gaming headset ahead of Black Friday
PC and console gamers will want to check out this early Black Friday deal on the Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset. Amazon has the top-rated headset listed for 50% off now.
The Razer Nari is a lightweight adjustable gaming headset with 16 hours of battery life. It features THX spatial audio for a more immersive experience. The headset offers noise cancellation so that wearers can fully focus on the game.
Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset, $50 (reduced from $100)
For more gift ideas for gamers, check out our 2022 gamer gift guide.
Oprah's favorite portable projector is $200 off at Walmart's early Black Friday sale
This portable projector was recently named one of Oprah's favorite things. Now you can get it for $200 off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale.
A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room. "Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," says Oprah.
Samsung The Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)
For more early Black Friday deals from Walmart, check out our roundup of the best things to save on during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, happening today.
Snag a new Fitbit Versa 2 for under $100 at Walmart's Deals for Days sale today
Looking for a gift for the runner or fitness-enthusiast in your life? The popular Fitbit Versa 2 fitness tracker is on sale now at Walmart during the retailer's Deals for Days sales event.
The Fitbit Versa 2 has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in. It also offers an impressive six-day battery life.
Fitbit Versa 2, $99 (reduced from $150)
To explore more early Black Friday deals from Walmart, check out our roundup of the best things to save on during the Deals for Days sale.
Today's top tablet deal: Get a Lenovo Tab M8 for $79
If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. As part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale, it's on sale for $79.
The Lenovo M8 tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)
For more early Black Friday deals from Walmart, check out our roundup of the best things to save on during the Deals for Days sale.
Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods are on sale ahead of Black Friday
Add some holiday cheer to your morning cup of Joe with Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cups. The coffee retailer's seasonal favorite features a medium roast and a sweet cocoa and peppermint flavor.
This six-pack of K-Cups includes 10 coffee pods per box. It's currently on sale for $13 off ahead of Black Friday.
Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods, $43 (regularly $56)
Shop early Black Friday deals on coffee and espresso makers here.
Second generation Apple AirPods Pro are on sale now at Amazon for their best price yet
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still a fairly new release, but Amazon already has them on sale now. These earbuds are one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year -- so you might want to grab a pair for a friend or family member while they're on sale now.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $234 (reduced from $249)
To explore more top Amazon deals, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.
Looking for a spare TV? This top-rated 55" Roku TV is less than $200 for Black Friday
Looking for the best budget TV deal this holiday season? Check out the 55" TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV, on sale at Walmart for less than $200 right now. It's got the Roku interface built-in, so streaming all your favorite shows is a snap.
I bought this television myself when it was nearly $100 more expensive, and I don't regret it for a moment.
55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution: $188
Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL smart TV with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the price. Rated 4.3 stars at Walmart.
55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)
For more Walmart deals, check out the top 10 best deals at Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
Walmart Black Friday toy deal: Get the Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites for $70
Looking for the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift for your little? Try Walmart. Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, includes deep discounts on toys such as Rainbow High dolls. Discover what your favorite Rainbow High characters looked like in junior high with an exclusive play set.
This on-sale doll set includes the middle school-versions of Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw and Violet Willow.
Save $20 on this Rainbow High pack right now.
Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites, $70 (regularly $90)
Walmart Black Friday deal: Get the 4.8-star-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum with a cleaning base for $258 today
You can really clean up at Walmart's early Black Friday sale today -- literally -- with this Shark EZ robot vacuum deal. This 4.8-star-rated cleaning appliance is just $258 -- the lowest price we've seen for a robot vacuum that comes with a cleaning base.
This Shark robot vacuum can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.
Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $449)
For more options, check out our holiday 2022 robot vacuum buying guide.
Get this Garmin fitness tracker clearance deal at Best Buy while you still can
If you're shopping around for a great deal on a smartwatch this holiday season, you should know that Best Buy has some great early Black Friday deals on Garmin devices. The Garmin Forerunner 735XT, a top-rated GPS smartwatch for runners, is on clearance now for just $120.
The water-resistant Garmin Forerunner 735XT smartwatch, though an older model, is a great budget choice for those who enjoy running, cycling and swimming. The smartwatch features GPS, a heart monitor and advanced metrics for runners (ground contact time, stride length, vertical ratio and more). Rated 4.7 stars at Best Buy.
Garmin Forerunner 735XT smartwatch, $120 (reduced from $200)
Smartwatches make great gifts for kids, too. Check out CBS Essentials' picks for the best smart watches and fitness trackers for kids this Christmas and Hanukkah.
Early Black Friday doorbuster: Get gorgeous new DKNY luggage for 65% off at Macy's today
Planning a big trip to see family this Christmas or Hanukkah? You'll need luggage. Fortunately, department store Macy's is offering a fantastic deal on DKNY luggage right now as an early Black Friday deal. You'll save 65% when you mix and match.
Build your own high-fashion luggage set from DKNY with this early Black Friday deal at Macy's. All the following pieces are available on sale:
- DKNY Rapture 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $148 (reduced from $425)
- DKNY Rapture 24" Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $122 (reduced frrom $350)
- DKNY Rapture 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $105 (reduced from $300)
- DKNY Rapture Weekender Boarding Bag for $105 (reduced from $300)
- DKNY Rapture Backpack, $96 (reduced from $275)
DKNY Rapture luggage is available in wine, primrose and ash colors.
Walmart's early Black Friday sale starts today at noon. Here are the best deals
Attention Walmart shoppers -- the company's early Black Friday shopping event is mere hours away. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on Nov. 7, you can score huge deals on tech, toys, apparel, home goods and more. (Paid Walmart+ members can start shopping the sale now.)
Here are some of the best deals at Walmart's early Black Friday sale:
- 11.6" HP Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB storage), $79
- 8" Lenovo Tab M8 tablet (3GB RAM, 32GB storage), $79
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve coffee maker, $35
- 55" TCL 4 Series Roku 4K TV, $188
- Apple AirPods Pro earbuds (1st generation), $159
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker, $59
- Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with self-empty base, $258
- Gourmia digital air fryer (6 quart), $38
- Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum, $144
- Pokemon Cards: Darkrai V Star premium collection, $20
You can preview all the deals at Walmart's early Black Friday sale by tapping the button below.
Blast the sounds of the season with this JBL Bluetooth speaker deal at Amazon
Take the party where ever you go with the JBL Charge 3 portable Bluetooth speaker. It's currently on sale for $20 off at Amazon as part of the company's early Black Friday sale.
Connect up to three phones or other devices to the JBL Charge 3 simultaneously and enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. You can also connect multiple JBL Charge 3 devices for even larger sound.
The IPX7 waterproof speaker is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon.
Get Christmas started right with these gorgeous Mr. Christmas nostalgic Christmas trees, now on deep discount at Amazon
There are only 50 days until Christmas. It's time to think about decorating.
Mr. Christmas makes some of the best holiday decorations around -- we're in love with their smart Christmas tree. You can take advantage of a rare pre-Christmas sale on some gorgeous holiday decorations, including this 18" Nostalgic Christmas tree. You can buy one direct from Mr. Christmas for $140... or buy one today on Amazon for just $59.
This classically inspired Christmas decoration features LED lights and a two-tone green finish. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
18" Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Christmas tree, $59 (reduced from $95)
Get fit for the holidays with this early Black Friday deal on Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells
There are a number of great early Black Friday fitness deals happening at Best Buy right now: You can get a Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $800 (save $200), and a Bowflex VeloCore Bike with a 22-inch console for $1,700 (save $500). But for keeping fit this holiday, we especially love the deal on these space-saving Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells. They're rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy, and right now, you can get them for $80 off.
Each dumbbell in this Bowflex SelectTech set can be adjusted from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds in 2.5 pound increments, all with the turn of a dial. This one set can replace an entire (heavy!) set of thirty standard dumbbells.
Says one Best Buy reviewer: "Quality product, packaged well and easy to assemble and operate. Just follow the directions thoroughly. I highly recommend the stand designed for these."
Right now at Best Buy, you can get just the adjustable dumbbells for $350 (save $80), or get a dumbbell package that includes a stand with media rack for $480 (save $130).
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells, $350 (reduced from $430)
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells with stand, $480 (reduced from $610)
Why wait until Black Friday? You can save more than 50% on Amazon Fire HD tablets right now
Now's a great time to be shopping for a new tablet: Amazon has slashed prices on its Fire HD tablet line, well before Black Friday. You can pick up a new Fire 7 tablet for yourself for less than $50, or a new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet to put under the tree at Christmas, and you'll save up to 50% while doing it.
This full-featured tablet, designed for kids ages 3-7, includes a full 1080p HD display, dual cameras, a kid-proof case and robust parental controls. The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet also comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+, a digital subscription that grants access to age-appropriate books, games, videos and apps.
The most popular toy of Christmas 2022 is back in stock at Amazon. And it's on sale, too
UPDATE (11/5): This toy is again sold out at Amazon and Walmart. You can use the buttons below to check stock now.
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the No. 1 bestselling toy among CBS Essentials readers this year. What makes it so popular? When you care for the cute guinea pig toy, it gives birth to three babies. The included hutch can be reloaded, so kids can repeat the unique toy experience as often as they'd like.
The toy is so popular, in fact, that it's been sold out at Amazon recently. But we just spotted a restock of this most wanted holiday gift for girls of 2022 -- plus a $15 off coupon deal at Amazon that's not to be missed. Buy this toy now, while you still can.
Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.
Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price.
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $49 after coupon (reduced from $64)
Kohl's early Black Friday sale: Bonus Kohl's Cash and crazy good deals on Keurig coffee makers
Not to be outdone by Walmart and Amazon, department store Kohl's is holding its own early Black Friday sale today. The retailer is offering big deals on apparel and home goods with some added savings: You'll save an extra 15% on your Kohl's purchase when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout (expires Nov. 10). Plus, there's a bonus Kohl's Cash event today only -- you'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable Nov. 5-17).
One of our favorite Kohl's deals right now is this Keurig K-Duo coffee maker. It's a CBS Essentials reader favorite. And it's less than half price, even before you factor in the bonus Kohl's Cash you'll get today.
Looking for a coffee maker that's able to make large pots of brew, but is versatile enough to also make coffee from K-Cup pods? Then you need the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker.
Kohl's reviewers praise the 4.1-star-rated coffee maker's ease of use and compact design. Says one reviewer: "For having the carafe feature, it surprisingly does not take up too much space on the counter and it does not weigh a ton either."
Again, be sure to use the code SAVE15 at checkout to get the best price. You'll also get $15 in Kohl's Cash with your purchase to spend in the next two weeks.
Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $85 after SAVE15 discount code (reduced from $230)
Amazon has huge early Black Friday discounts on Blink home security cameras and video doorbells
Want some added peace of mind this holiday season? Blink cameras are an affordable way to build a smart home security system. They make it easy to keep an eye on your home when you're away, and to monitor your porch for deliveries (and package thieves).
Best of all: Blink cameras are seriously discounted at Amazon now, ahead of Black Friday. You can get a two pack for $30 now -- a savings of more than 50%. (Blink Outdoor cameras and Blink video doorbells are on sale, too.)
The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($35) via voice command.
Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)
Early Black Friday TV deal: Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV today at Best Buy
Known for putting on a show even when you're not streaming one, Samsung's most aesthetically pleasing 4K TV is perfect for anyone who hates the typical "TV room" look. It features an ultra thin, matte screen.
We've named Samsung's "The Frame" as one of the best TVs to watch football on, so if you're looking to upgrade your viewing experience while you keep up with the 2022 NFL season, consider this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy.
When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.
55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)
75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)
For more TV deals, check out our guide to the best early Black Friday TV deals.
Get Google Pixel Buds Pro for their lowest price ever
Does someone on your holiday shopping list want a new pair of earbuds? Heads up: The top-rated Google Pixel Buds Pro have been reduced to $149 at Amazon, their lowest price to date.
There's a lot to like about the 4.4-star-rated Google Pixel Buds Pro. They feature active noise cancellation and water resistance. We especially like their battery life -- you get 11 hours of play time on a single charge, or up to 31 hours with the included charging case. Choose between four colors.
"The Pixel Buds Pro are a luxury item worth splurging on," says one Amazon reviewer. "I think these are not only the best Android wireless earbuds on the market as of today, but one of the best wireless earbuds period."
Early Black Friday toy deal: Save big on Squishmallows at Amazon today
Super soft Squishmallow plush toys are popular with children this holiday season. We've named Squishmallows as the best gift for toddlers this year and added them to our CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list.
Not sure what Squishmallow toy to gift? Amazon has a great early Black Friday deal right now on the Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack. You can get 12 of the squishy two-inch toys for $26, or just over $2 a piece.
Why get just one adorable Squishmallows plush when you can get 12? This 4.7-star-rated Squishville by Squishmallows set includes Phillippe, Rorty, Avery, Maui, Cam, Fifi, Hans, Winston, Lola, Bubba, Santino and Malcolm. Each toy measures two inches.
Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack (12 pc.), $26 (reduced from $35)
Looking for more toys to put under the Christmas tree this year? Check out these Black Friday deals on the most popular and best toys of the 2022 holiday season.