Best Black Friday deals on gaming TVs for PS5, XBox X and high-end PC gamers
Gaming on a TV can offer a better view and more immersive experience for both console and PC gamers. However, you don't want to use just any television for gaming. You'll want a TV with a great 4K display, low input lag, and a high refresh rate to really get the most out of your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox X. Right now, you can find many of the top gaming TVs on sale now for Black Friday.
Top products in this article:
Upgrade to a curved TV: 55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV, $498 (reduced from $600)
Good mix of quality and value: 65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)
Save big on last year's model: 65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)
We've compiled the top gaming TV options for a wide range of budgets and preferences, from OLED displays with individualized pixels that provide a crisp picture to LED and QLED options that reduce the risk of burn-in. We've even found ultra-thin and curved TVs that boost immersion and are ideal for a gaming setup.
Keep reading to explore the best Black Friday gaming TV deals.
Best Black Friday deals on gaming TVs
We found a number of great gaming TVs on sale now for Black Friday. Keep reading to find the best gaming TV for you.
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1000 off
This Samsung smart TV is a great option if you prefer a QLED Display rather than an OLED display. While some prefer OLED TVs because they provide a crisper display, some gamers don't like it because of concerns about burn-in.
Samsung offers a couple of great gaming-specific features in their QLED 4K TV Series. The first is super ultrawide gameview, a setting that adjusts your screen ratio to 21:9 or 32:9. It also has game bar, an onscreen menu designed for gamers. You can make real-time adjustments to screen ratio, FPS, HDR and wireless headset settings, and even conduct an input lag check while playing.
65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)
Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV: $500 (save $100)
If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.
The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultrawide gameview and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.
43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)
65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)
LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV: $1,040
This smart TV from LG features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate for efficient performance while gaming. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly.
This LG OLED TV includes a game-optimizer-setting menu that makes it easy to toggle between modes while playing. Different options are available to smooth out gameplay, reduce latency and improve performance.
48" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,040 (reduced from $1,500)
55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,279 (reduced from $1,500)
65" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,647 (reduced from $2,500)
LG OLED evo G1 series 4K smart TV: $1,997
The G1 series is a more premium line of LG OLED TVs. It's a step up from the C1 series in lag time and display quality, while incorporating all of the key gaming benefits of the C1 series: 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and the game optimizer menu.
In addition to those features, the G1 series is built with LG's next-generation OLED display panel. This makes for a brighter TV viewing experience, which can be ideal for seeing all of the details in darker games. The technology also has one of the lowest input lag rates that you can find in a gaming TV, with a 1-millisecond response time.
65" LG OLED evo G1 series, $1,997 (reduced from $2,200)
Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV: $648
Curved TVs, such as this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.
The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.
65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)
65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,500 (save $800)
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching.
It's also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,300)
More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now
While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
- The best early Black Friday luggage deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Calpak and more
- The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Samsung phones, iRobot Roomba, Theragun and more
- The best deals on furniture ahead of Black Friday: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
- The best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair: furniture, kitchen and more
- Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available at Amazon, and one is discounted ahead of Black Friday
- The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- The best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon now
- The best Walmart early Black Friday deals: Save big on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and more
- The best early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators you can get at Best Buy now
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung washers and dryers you can get at Best Buy now
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators: Save up to $1,200
- The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
- The best early Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung and more
- The best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances at Amazon: Keurig, Instant Pot and more
- The best new washer and dryer features in 2022, plus early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday deals on washer and dryer combos: Samsung, LG, more
- The best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Braava Jet Mop, Shark IQ and more
- Surprise! Another retailer is holding a massive early Black Friday sale today on kitchen appliances, furniture and more
- Best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Introducing the CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list, our picks for the best presents of 2022
- Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's 25 best deals on Apple, Samsung, Sony and more
- The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Amazon, Walmart and more
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why our staff loves Great Jones cookware and why you will too
- Holiday gift guide 2022: The best headphones and earbuds under $100
- 2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas
- The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 Guide
for more features.