Best Black Friday deals on gaming TVs for PS5, XBox X and high-end PC gamers

Gaming on a TV can offer a better view and more immersive experience for both console and PC gamers. However, you don't want to use just any television for gaming. You'll want a TV with a great 4K display, low input lag, and a high refresh rate to really get the most out of your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox X. Right now, you can find many of the top gaming TVs on sale now for Black Friday.

We've compiled the top gaming TV options for a wide range of budgets and preferences, from OLED displays with individualized pixels that provide a crisp picture to LED and QLED options that reduce the risk of burn-in. We've even found ultra-thin and curved TVs that boost immersion and are ideal for a gaming setup.

Keep reading to explore the best Black Friday gaming TV deals.

Best Black Friday deals on gaming TVs

We found a number of great gaming TVs on sale now for Black Friday. Keep reading to find the best gaming TV for you.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1000 off

Samsung

This Samsung smart TV is a great option if you prefer a QLED Display rather than an OLED display. While some prefer OLED TVs because they provide a crisper display, some gamers don't like it because of concerns about burn-in.

Samsung offers a couple of great gaming-specific features in their QLED 4K TV Series. The first is super ultrawide gameview, a setting that adjusts your screen ratio to 21:9 or 32:9. It also has game bar, an onscreen menu designed for gamers. You can make real-time adjustments to screen ratio, FPS, HDR and wireless headset settings, and even conduct an input lag check while playing.

65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV: $500 (save $100)

Samsung

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultrawide gameview and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV: $1,040

Amazon

This smart TV from LG features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate for efficient performance while gaming. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly.

This LG OLED TV includes a game-optimizer-setting menu that makes it easy to toggle between modes while playing. Different options are available to smooth out gameplay, reduce latency and improve performance.

48" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,040 (reduced from $1,500)

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,279 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,647 (reduced from $2,500)

LG OLED evo G1 series 4K smart TV: $1,997

Amazon

The G1 series is a more premium line of LG OLED TVs. It's a step up from the C1 series in lag time and display quality, while incorporating all of the key gaming benefits of the C1 series: 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and the game optimizer menu.

In addition to those features, the G1 series is built with LG's next-generation OLED display panel. This makes for a brighter TV viewing experience, which can be ideal for seeing all of the details in darker games. The technology also has one of the lowest input lag rates that you can find in a gaming TV, with a 1-millisecond response time.

65" LG OLED evo G1 series, $1,997 (reduced from $2,200)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV: $648

Amazon

Curved TVs, such as this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,500 (save $800)



Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching.

It's also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,300)

