Yes, the NuFace Trinity+ is worth it. Here's why you should put it on your Christmas list

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NuFace

NuFace is all the rage in microcurrent technology. NuFace's hand-held skincare devices use a low-level, electrical current to tone, lift and contour the skin. I'm a skincare obsessive who got to try NuFace's latest device, the NuFace Trinity+.

Here's why I think this high-tech skincare gadget is a total game changer and a must-add to your holiday wish list.

NuFace Trinity+ microcurrent skincare regimen, $395 ($509 value)

What is NuFace?

NuFace is a facial toning device that delivers a low-level of microcurrent to your skin and facial muscles. Microcurrent uses tiny electrical pulses to workout the muscles in your face. Experts say microcurrent waves have been known to stimulate the recovery of damaged tissue, aid in lymphatic drainage, improve muscle tone and contour, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and firm and tighten skin.

NuFace offers a variety of facial toning device models and kits. I tried the brand's latest model, the NuFace Trinity+. The NuFace Trinity+ features the brand's first-ever boost button, which delivers extra amps of microcurrent to areas where you want to see dramatic results, such as your cheekbones, forehead and jawline.

NuFace devices pair with the NuFace smart app. The app offers step-by-step tutorials tailored to your skincare needs.

NuFace Trinity+

NuFace

Before using the NuFace device, my skincare goals were to reduce facial puffiness with lymphatic drainage, improve contour (a.k.a. make my cheekbones pop!) and reduce fine lines.

I'd done some research of NuFace prior to trying it out and saw that the internet was divided. Some skincare fans really loved their results, while others claimed not to see a difference. What I really love about the NuFace smart App is that I can take a picture of my skin before I use the device and take a photo of my skin after to track progress. I'm not brave enough to share these photos on the internet, but just know that taking before-and-after photos is an option.

NuFace Trinity+, $395

How do you use the NuFace Trinity+?

If you own a NuFace device, the NuFace app will guide you through the process with step-by-step instructions. If you don't own a NuFace device, here's what you need to know.

Your face needs to be naked and preferably oil-free. NuFace offers face-prepping towelettes that exfoliate and remove oil and makeup from the skin. You can also apply a NuFace serum before you begin microcurrent but nothing else. The Super Peptide Booster serum is my personal favorite. It adds a nice glow.

The NuFace app has you work in sections, typically starting with your neck. You begin by thickly applying one of the activators (NuFace's aqua gel or the silk crème) to the area. You want the device to glide across the skin. The reason you want a decent layer of product on your skin is because without it, you feel a tingly, zapping sensation. No, tingly and zapping doesn't mean it's working; it means you didn't apply enough activator. A representative for the brand told me that the process should feel spa-like. It helps that your NuFace device comes with an applicator brush. Brushing on the activator really elevates your morning skincare routine and makes it feel luxe. Personally, I prefer using NuFace with the silk crème activator. It's exceedingly hydrating and absorbs into the skin more easily than the aqua gel.

You then repeatedly move the device slowly across the app-designated areas of your face. Your facial can take up to 15 minutes, depending on the facial you select. After you do work on one half of your face, you should see a difference, especially if you're using the Trinity+ boost button. I found that I like to hit the boost button when I use It around my cheekbones and brows. I have a naturally round face, but the Trinity+ really helped contour my cheeks, drain morning facial puffiness and make the high-points of my face really pop.

Does the NuFace Trinity+ actually work?

I would say yes!

My face appears more sculpted and lifted after repeated use of the NuFace Trinity+. Granted, I'm 29. The skin concerns I want addressed are likely not the same as the skin concerns of someone in their 40s or 50s. But if you're looking for a facial tool that can sculpt your cheekbones, temporarily blur fine lines and give your brows a Bella Hadid-worthy lift, the NuFace Trinity+ is for you.

Thanks to the NuFace device's Bluetooth compatibility and the step-by-step guide on the NuFace App, I've found that this skincare tool is more user-friendly than most sculpting facial tools -- including a gua sha stone. Although a gua sha will only run you about $9 on Amazon, there is far more room for user-error, and even skin damage if used incorrectly.

CBS Essentials editor Gabby Shacknai Is also a fan. "I used to be such a NuFace doubter," she says. "But with the Trinity+, I'm a total convert."

If you're looking for an easy-to-use tool that can provide nearly instant results, the NuFace microcurrent device is worth the splurge.

NuFace Trinity+ microcurrent skincare regimen

NuFace

I'd recommend buying a NuFace that includes the brand's skincare line. These packages give you more bang for your buck. NuFace's skincare line was made to pair with the device, but I've also found that it works really well in general.

My two favorite NuFace skincare products are the silk crème activator and the super peptide booster. These products are included in the NuFace Trinity+ microcurrent skincare regimen set.

NuFace Trinity+ microcurrent skincare regimen, $395 ($509 value)

More holiday gift ideas for beauty fans

Buying a holiday present for the beauty fan in your life? Check out these CBS Essentials staff-loved beauty gift ideas.

Best hairstyling tools to gift in 2022

Checkout the most-wanted Dyson Airwrap styler and other top-rated styling tools.

Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system

Shark

This versatile multi-styling tool can dry wet hair, curl, volumize and smooth hair for the the perfect blowout. It includes four heat and three airflow settings that can be increased or decreased manually based on your preference, plus a cool shot button to lock in your style.

According to the brand, the Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system minimizes heat damage during use. The tool measures and regulates temperatures 1,000 times per second to ensure consistent air temperature. The device comes with an oval brush, a paddle brush, a styling concentrator with rotatable nozzle and curling attachments.

I really like using the auto-wrap curlers to frame my face and create tousled curls in seconds.

Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system, $270

Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system, $280

Dyson Airwrap styler

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

This summer, a new generation of the Airwrap was released. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap has a couple of improvements. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

It's always difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand. But the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long (for long hair) is available now on the Dyson site in a special edition Vinca blue/rosé hue. The Airwrap with the latest technology is also available for all hair lengths in a nickel/copper color.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long in Vinca blue/rosé, $600

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $40

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer

Dyson

If you can't get your hands on the Airwrap, try this other popular styling tool from Dyson. The Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer comes with five styling attachments to help you get your ideal look. This popular fast-drying gadget is suitable for all hair types. It offers fast drying and precision styling, allowing you to create stunning hairstyles quickly.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, $430

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush

T3

This versatile, all-in-one styling brush from T3 can give your hair a smooth, shiny look with the stroke of a brush. It has three heat settings and can be used to straighten, wave or curl your hair.

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush, $120 (reduced from $150)

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments

Amazon

Like Dyson, Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $210 (reduced from $230)

FoxyBae Dream Team holiday gift set

Amazon

This holiday gift set includes two of the brand's most popular styling tools: the Baby Blush blowout brush and the triple waver. It also includes a heat protectant spray so that you can protect your hair while styling it this holiday season. The blowout brush uses dual-bristle technology with boar and nylon bristles to remove frizz and give you a freshly blown-out look. Meanwhile, the triple waver provides nice, beachy waves.

FoxyBae holiday set, $99

Best haircare gifts of 2022

Hair styling tools aren't the only great hair gifts you can give. Check out this cute holiday haircare gift sets.

Paul Mitchell tea tree holiday gift set

Ulta

Paul Mitchell's tea tree haircare line is very popular -- and this year, they've made it available in a holiday gift set. The set includes a tea tree shampoo, conditioner and styling gel in an eco-friendly gift box. The tea tree hair line deep cleans your hair and invigorates your scalp for healthy, shiny hair.

Paul Mitchell tea tree holiday gift set, $28

Ouai The Three Ouai gift set

Ulta

This holiday gift set includes three of Ouai's most popular products: the Ouai detox shampoo, leave-in conditioner and wave spray. The detox conditioner removes buildup in your hair, while the leave-in conditioner adds lightweight hydration. The wave spray includes rice protein to add texture to your hair.

Ouai The Three Ouai gift set, $30

Best makeup gifts of 2022

Explore the hottest cosmetics gifts and holiday sets of the year.

Saie Glowy Super Gel duo

Saie

The Saie Glowy Super Gel is a hydrating primer that gives an all-over glow. It can also be used as a highlighter. This cute holiday set includes Saie's best-selling Starglow and a new golden shimmer shade, Warmglow.

Saie Glowy Super Gel duo, $22 (reduced from $30)

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit

Nordstrom

This three-piece Nordstrom-exclusive set includes the Brow Wiz mechanical brow pencil, Brow Definer and clear brow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit, $33 ($68 value)

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set



Fenty Beauty

This holiday gift set includes three full-sized tubes of Fenty Beauty's popular Gloss Bombs. The set includes a fuchsia gloss, a warm-toned coral gloss and a pink volumizing gloss.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set, $30 (regularly $38)

Smashbox The After Party holiday lip duo

Ulta

This holiday lip kit from Smashox comes with a full-size lipstick and lip pencil. The set comes in red and neutral color options. This set is a great gift for beauty lovers or for yourself if you need a perfect lip duo for holiday parties.

Smashbox The After Party holiday lip duo (neutral), $27

Smashbox The After Party holiday lip duo (red), $27

More CBS Essentials gift guides